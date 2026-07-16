File: The victim, Mary Habila

By Adetutu Sobowale

Anita Baaki, a close friend and colleague of Mary Habila, the nurse attached to the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences and on secondment to the Federal Ministry of Works, has narrated the events leading to Habila’s death.

This was contained in a sworn affidavit filed before the Ebonyi State High Court on Wednesday.

Baaki, a physiotherapist from Benue State, said she travelled with Habila and other ministry officials from Abuja to Ebonyi State on June 24, 2026, for an official assignment under the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

She stated that they were accommodated in separate but adjoining rooms in a staff chalet within the minister’s country home in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area.

She stressed that the chalet was designated for ministry staff and associates and was not the minister’s personal residence.

According to Baaki, she last saw Habila alive on the evening of June 26 after she returned from having her hair done.

She said Habila stopped by her room to show off her new hairstyle before they chatted and joked for a while.

“Mary told me she was tired and wanted to take a shower before sleeping. That was the last time I saw her alive,” Baaki stated in the affidavit.

Baaki said she became worried the following morning when Habila did not come out of her room as expected.

She said repeated calls to Habila’s phone went unanswered, prompting her to knock on the door. When there was no response and the room remained locked from the inside, she alerted a domestic staff member to search the premises.

After Habila could not be found elsewhere, other staff members were informed and the room was forced open.

Baaki said Habila was found lying unconscious on the floor near the entrance of the room.

She was immediately taken to the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was dead on arrival.

Baaki said her statement was made voluntarily and without coercion to assist investigators in determining the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death.

Police investigations are ongoing, while lawyers representing the Minister of Works have requested a comprehensive forensic autopsy to determine the exact cause of death before Habila’s remains are released for burial.

Adetutu Sobowale

Adetutu has three years experience in publishing stories on gender, health, education, metro and fact-checking.

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