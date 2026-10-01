by

Imoleayo Oyedeyi

University of Ibadan

Covenant University, the University of Ibadan (UI), and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) were jointly ranked top among Nigerian universities in the 2027 global university rankings of Times Higher Education (THE).

In the ranking published on THE’s website on Wednesday, the three institutions were placed between 801st and 1000th globally.

Nigeria recorded five additional institutions in the latest rankings, taking the country’s tally from 24 in the 2026 edition to 29.

The five newly ranked universities are Osun State University, the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Kwara State University and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

UI had overtaken Covenant as the top Nigerian institution in the 2026 ranking released in October last year, with the David Oyedepo-owned university taking third place behind UNILAG.

However, Covenant regained the top spot in the latest ranking, while Ahmadu Bello University and Bayero University completed the top five in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

The universities are ranked based on teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry.

The three top Nigerian universities had overall scores ranging from 36.4 to 40.1, but their performances differed across the five broad categories.

In teaching, Covenant scored 21.4 points, UI had 31.2, while UNILAG scored 21.2.

In research environment and research quality, Covenant scored 32.5 and 49.8 respectively, while UI had 19.9 and 64.9. UNILAG scored 20.8 and 67.8 in the two categories.

Covenant, however, edged the two universities in industry and international outlook, scoring 61.0 and 48.6 respectively. UI scored 22.2 and 44.9, while UNILAG had 31.3 and 45.6.

THE said the 2027 rankings cover 2,297 institutions across 118 countries and territories, using 17 performance indicators across the five pillars.

Globally, the University of Oxford retained the number one position for an 11th consecutive year, while the University of Cape Town was the highest-ranked institution in sub-Saharan Africa, rising to joint 147th from joint 164th in the previous edition.

Below is the full list of the 29 Nigerian Universities as placed in the global ranking.

Covenant University — 801–1000

University of Ibadan — 801–1000

University of Lagos — 801–1000

Ahmadu Bello University — 1001–1200

Bayero University — 1001–1200

Landmark University — 1001–1200

University of Ilorin — 1001–1200

Babcock University — 1201–1400

Osun State University — 1201–1400

University of Nigeria, Nsukka — 1201–1400

Federal University of Technology, Minna — 1401–1600

Nnamdi Azikiwe University — 1401–1600

Obafemi Awolowo University — 1401–1600

University of Benin — 1401–1600

University of Jos — 1401–1600

University of Maiduguri — 1401–1600

Federal University of Technology, Akure — 1601–1800

Federal University of Technology, Owerri — 1801–2000

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology — 1801–2000

Lagos State University — 1801–2000

Olabisi Onabanjo University — 1801–2000

University of Calabar — 1801–2000

Delta State University, Abraka — 2001+

Ekiti State University — 2001+

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta — 2001+

Federal University Oye-Ekiti — 2001+

Kwara State University — 2001+

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike — 2001+

University of Port Harcourt — 2001+

TheCable