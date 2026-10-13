By

Tosin Oyediran

Four Nigerians, Aliko Dangote, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mo Abudu and Burna Boy, have been named among 15 personalities featured on Forbes Africa’s inaugural Icons list for 2026.

PUNCH Online on Saturday reported that the list, published in the magazine’s October-November anniversary edition, recognises individuals whose ideas, innovations and voices have influenced Africa’s past, present and future.

The selection marks the 15th anniversary of Forbes Africa, which said it chose personalities whose work had made a lasting impact beyond their industries and national borders.

The four Nigerians represent business, international economic leadership, media and music.

Dangote, president of Dangote Group, is recognised for his role in African industry and private enterprise.

Dangote

Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization and a former Nigerian finance minister, represents Africa’s presence in international economic leadership.

Iweala

Abudu, founder and chief executive of EbonyLife Group, is recognised for her contribution to African media and entertainment, while Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, represents the international reach of Nigerian music.

Mo Abudu

The other personalities on the list are South African businessman Adrian Gore, CAF president and businessman Patrice Motsepe, Zimbabwean entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Also featured are Nobel Prize-winning novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, Ethiopian athletics legend Haile Gebrselassie, former Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba, South African businessman Johann Rupert, Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong’o, South African comedian Trevor Noah and Beninese musician Angélique Kidjo.

The 15 personalities represent sectors including business, public service, literature, sport, music and entertainment.

According to Forbes Africa’s methodology, the selection was based on factors including global recognition, legacy, measurable economic, social or cultural influence, and contributions to Africa’s growth narrative over the years.

The magazine said its editorial team consulted established figures, experts and professionals in the respective industries to gather insights on the honourees’ impact and legacy.

The list is presented in no particular order, the release noted.

Full list of Forbes Africa Icons 2026

– Mo Abudu — Nigerian-British media entrepreneur and founder-chief executive of EbonyLife Group.

– Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala — Nigerian economist and director-general of the World Trade Organization.

– Adrian Gore — South African businessman and founder-chief executive of Discovery Group.

Gore

– Patrice Motsepe — South African businessman and president of the Confederation of African Football.

Motsepe

– Strive Masiyiwa — Zimbabwean entrepreneur and founder and executive chairman of Econet Global and Cassava Technologies.

Masiwiya

– Ellen Johnson Sirleaf — Former president of Liberia.

Sirleaf

– Aliko Dangote — Nigerian industrialist and president of Dangote Group.

– Burna Boy — Nigerian singer and songwriter.

Burna Boy

– Abdulrazak Gurnah — Zanzibar-born novelist and Nobel laureate in Literature.

Gurnah

– Haile Gebrselassie — Ethiopian athletics legend and businessman.

Gebrselassie

– Didier Drogba — Former Ivorian footballer.

Drogba

– Johann Rupert — South African businessman and chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont.

Rupert

– Lupita Nyong’o — Kenyan-Mexican actor.

Nyong’o

– Trevor Noah — South African comedian, writer, producer and former host of The Daily Show.

Noah

– Angélique Kidjo — Beninese musician and actor.

Kidjo

Forbes Africa said the list celebrates individuals whose contributions have helped shape the continent’s development and standing on the global stage.

Tosin Oyediran

Tosin Oyediran is a journalist with Punch Newspapers, bringing over eight years of newsroom experience to his coverage of politics, health, advocacy, sports, and entertainment. Known for sharp interviews and human-centered reporting, his work focuses on public accountability, civic issues, and the stories shaping everyday lives.

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