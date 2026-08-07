Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu. Photo: NPF

By Saheed Oyelakin

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has approved the deployment of Commissioners of Police to eight state commands and several strategic formations across the country.

The deployment, announced in a statement on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, followed the approval of the Police Service Commission and is aimed at strengthening operational effectiveness, enhancing leadership across commands and consolidating ongoing police reforms.

According to the statement, the newly deployed Commissioners of Police for state commands are Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo (Abia), Ayodeji Faniyan (Plateau), Saka Adewale Ajao (Bayelsa), Ajo Geoffrey Ordue (Cross River), Nanna Oji Ama (Anambra), Patrick Daaor (Edo), Tani Murtala (Jigawa) and Samuel Erale (Delta).

The IGP also approved the deployment of several commissioners to strategic formations, including the Force Intelligence Department, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Department of Finance and Administration, Department of Training and Development, Police Academy and the Police Staff College.

The statement read, “Other approved deployments are as follows; CP Intelligence & Training, Force Intelligence Department (FID), Abuja; CP Yemi John Oyeniyi, CP INTERPOL, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja; CP Charles Ezekwesiri Dike, CP Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Department of Training and Development (DTD), Force Headquarters (FHQ), Abuja; CP Aina Adesola.CP Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos; CP Uduak Ita Otu.

“CP General Investigation (G.I), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja; CP Abdullateef Ajape Yusuf, CP Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Taiwo A. Adedeji, CP Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja; CP Ajayi Oluyemi, CP Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Bolanle Aremu.

“CP Inspectorate, Department of Training and Development (DTD), Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Ibrahim Lukunche Usman, Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College (PSC), Jos; CP Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, CP Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos; CP Rita Oyintare Oki, CP Administration, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Kaduna; CP Ibrahim Umar D. Zungura.”

Others affected by the deployment include CP Nelson Nwamana, who was posted to the Police Academy, Kano; CP Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, Deputy Commandant of the Police Staff College, Jos; CP Rita Oyintare Oki to the Department of Finance and Administration, Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos; and CP Danbaba Mohammed Labbo to the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Gombe.

The statement said Disu charged the senior officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new assignments by strengthening intelligence-led policing, enhancing operational effectiveness, promoting professionalism and deepening community engagement.

“He urged them to remain steadfast in safeguarding lives and property while upholding the highest standards of discipline, accountability, and service delivery,” the statement added.

The police said the redeployment forms part of ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening internal capacity and improving policing services nationwide.

Saheed Oyelakin

Saheed is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over two years of experience covering metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories. He focuses on producing clear, engaging reports across diverse beats. Saheed’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to accurate and balanced journalism.

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