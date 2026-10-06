An AI-generated image of the Nigerian Air Force aircraft
By
Samuel Omotere
The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed the death of all 25 people on board an NAF ATR-42 aircraft that crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State.
The aircraft, with registration number NAF 931, was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.
The NAF, in a statement issued by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Tuesday, said the aircraft had five crew members and 20 passengers on board.
The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the victims.
Aneke described the incident as “a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation,” assuring the bereaved families of the Service’s full support.
The statement said, “NAF 931 had 25 persons on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers.
“The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred. Search-and-rescue procedures were immediately activated, with response efforts conducted in coordination with relevant authorities to locate and account for all persons on board. No survivors have been found.”
Crew
Squadron Leader MI Aburime — Flight Captain
Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje — Co-pilot
Flight Lieutenant IS Bako — Co-pilot
Warrant Officer Abubakar A — Aircraft Technician
Corporal Uguru HC — Aircraft Technician
Passengers
Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus
Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye
Flying Officer IM Adeshina
Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F
Master Warrant Officer Matini BA
Warrant Officer Nuhu FS
Flight Sergeant James RB
Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI
Sergeant Ani AE
Sergeant Izibenikien SI
Sergeant Alafuka C
Sergeant Mbadugha AN
Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC
Lance Corporal Eledan GE
Mrs Ezeh Nneka
Godstmine Tarabina
Joy Micheal
Sunday Micheal
Ukeme David
Gideon Omotola
The NAF said the Chief of the Air Staff had directed a comprehensive investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.
“The Nigerian Air Force will continue to provide timely and verified updates as the investigation progresses and urges the public to refrain from speculation and the circulation of unverified information, while respecting the privacy and dignity of the affected families,” the statement added.
The Service also announced that a condolence register had been opened at its headquarters in Abuja for government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies and other well-wishers wishing to pay their respects to the families of the deceased and the Nigerian Air Force.
Samuel Omotere
Samuel Omotere is an experienced journalist covering human interest stories, pop culture, and digital trends. He combines his background as a language graduate with a focus on sustainable digital storytelling.
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