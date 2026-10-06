An AI-generated image of the Nigerian Air Force aircraft

By

Samuel Omotere

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed the death of all 25 people on board an NAF ATR-42 aircraft that crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State.

The aircraft, with registration number NAF 931, was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

The NAF, in a statement issued by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Tuesday, said the aircraft had five crew members and 20 passengers on board.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the victims.

Aneke described the incident as “a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation,” assuring the bereaved families of the Service’s full support.

The statement said, “NAF 931 had 25 persons on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers.

“The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred. Search-and-rescue procedures were immediately activated, with response efforts conducted in coordination with relevant authorities to locate and account for all persons on board. No survivors have been found.”

Crew

Squadron Leader MI Aburime — Flight Captain

Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje — Co-pilot

Flight Lieutenant IS Bako — Co-pilot

Warrant Officer Abubakar A — Aircraft Technician

Corporal Uguru HC — Aircraft Technician

Passengers

Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus

Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye

Flying Officer IM Adeshina

Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F

Master Warrant Officer Matini BA

Warrant Officer Nuhu FS

Flight Sergeant James RB

Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI

Sergeant Ani AE

Sergeant Izibenikien SI

Sergeant Alafuka C

Sergeant Mbadugha AN

Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC

Lance Corporal Eledan GE

Mrs Ezeh Nneka

Godstmine Tarabina

Joy Micheal

Sunday Micheal

Ukeme David

Gideon Omotola

The NAF said the Chief of the Air Staff had directed a comprehensive investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“The Nigerian Air Force will continue to provide timely and verified updates as the investigation progresses and urges the public to refrain from speculation and the circulation of unverified information, while respecting the privacy and dignity of the affected families,” the statement added.

The Service also announced that a condolence register had been opened at its headquarters in Abuja for government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies and other well-wishers wishing to pay their respects to the families of the deceased and the Nigerian Air Force.

Samuel Omotere

Samuel Omotere is an experienced journalist covering human interest stories, pop culture, and digital trends. He combines his background as a language graduate with a focus on sustainable digital storytelling.

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