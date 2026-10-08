L-R: The overall best school administrator and teacher in Nigeria

By

Samuel Omotere

The Federal Government has announced winners of the 2026 President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards, with teachers, school administrators and schools across different categories receiving national recognition.

PUNCH Online collated the winners on Tuesday from the official public register of the President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards.

Below are the full list of winners and their respective categories:

Gloria Nkolika Odionu

1. Gloria Nkolika Odionu

Category: Best Public Primary School Administrator Recognition: Overall Best Administrator Institution: Awada Primary School IV, Obosi

State: Anambra

Gloria Nkolika Odionu emerged the Overall Best Administrator at the 2026 President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards. She was also recognised as the Best Public Primary School Administrator.

Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo

2. Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo

Category: Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher

Recognition: Overall Best Teacher

Institution: Nawair-Ud-Deen Grammar School Senior, Obantoko, Abeokuta

State: Ogun

Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo emerged the Overall Best Teacher at the 2026 awards. She won the Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher category.

Hope Oluchi Nwocha

3. Hope Oluchi Nwocha

Category: Best Private Junior Secondary School Administrator

Institution: Susu College, Nkpor

State: Anambra

Hope Oluchi Nwocha won the Best Private Junior Secondary School Administrator category.

Agartha Chika Oforjindu

4. Agartha Chika Oforjindu

Category: Best Public Junior Secondary School Administrator

Institution: Urban Boy Secondary School, Onitsha

State: Anambra

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Agartha Chika Oforjindu was named the winner of the Best Public Junior Secondary School Administrator category.

Oluwatoyin Ashaye

5. Oluwatoyin Ashaye

Category: Best Public Senior Secondary School Administrator

Institution: Remo Secondary School Senior, Sagamu

State: Ogun

Oluwatoyin Ashaye won the Best Public Senior Secondary School Administrator category.

Ogechukwu Jacinta Ifeajekwu

6. Ogechukwu Jacinta Ifeajekwu

Category: Best Private Junior Secondary School Teacher

Institution: Divine Rays British Secondary School, Obosi

State: Anambra

Ogechukwu Jacinta Ifeajekwu won the Best Private Junior Secondary School Teacher category.

Ogechukwu Jacinta Ifeajekwu

7. Peace Amarachi Ohanuka

Category: Best Public Primary School Teacher

Institution: Ideke Community Primary School, Odekpe

State: Anambra

Peace Amarachi Ohanuka was named the winner of the Best Public Primary School Teacher category.

Grace Chimallume Isaac

8. Grace Chimallume Isaac

Category: Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher

Recognition: First Runner-Up

Institution: Community Secondary School, Agulu

State: Anambra

Grace Chimallume Isaac emerged as the First Runner-Up in the Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher category.

Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure

9. Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure

Category: Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher

Recognition: Second Runner-Up

Institution: Omole Senior Grammar School, Ikeja

State: Lagos

Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure emerged as the Second Runner-Up in the Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher category.

10. Divine Rays British Secondary School, Obosi

Category: Best Private Junior Secondary School

State: Anambra

Divine Rays British Secondary School, Obosi, won the Best Private Junior Secondary School category.

11. Handmaids Infant Jesus Nursery and Basic School, Awka

Category: Best Private Primary School

State: Anambra

Handmaids Infant Jesus Nursery and Basic School, Awka, won the Best Private Primary School category.

12. Transatlantic Nursery and Primary School

Category: Best Private Primary School

Recognition: First Runner-Up

State: Ogun

Transatlantic Nursery and Primary School emerged as the First Runner-Up in the Best Private Primary School category.

13. Austica Memorial College, Nanka

Category: Best Private Senior Secondary School

State: Anambra

Austica Memorial College, Nanka, won the Best Private Senior Secondary School category.

14. Community Primary School, Mile 2, Abeokuta

Category: Best Public Primary School

State: Ogun

Community Primary School, Mile 2, Abeokuta, won the Best Public Primary School category.

PUNCH Online had earlier reported that the Federal Government planned to select teachers digitally for the 2026 President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards as part of efforts to improve transparency, accountability and documentation in recognising outstanding teachers.

Samuel Omotere

Samuel Omotere is an experienced journalist covering human interest stories, pop culture, and digital trends. He combines his background as a language graduate with a focus on sustainable digital storytelling.

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