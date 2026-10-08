L-R: The overall best school administrator and teacher in Nigeria
By
Samuel Omotere
The Federal Government has announced winners of the 2026 President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards, with teachers, school administrators and schools across different categories receiving national recognition.
PUNCH Online collated the winners on Tuesday from the official public register of the President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards.
Below are the full list of winners and their respective categories:
Gloria Nkolika Odionu
1. Gloria Nkolika Odionu
Category: Best Public Primary School Administrator Recognition: Overall Best Administrator Institution: Awada Primary School IV, Obosi
State: Anambra
Gloria Nkolika Odionu emerged the Overall Best Administrator at the 2026 President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards. She was also recognised as the Best Public Primary School Administrator.
Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo
2. Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo
Category: Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher
Recognition: Overall Best Teacher
Institution: Nawair-Ud-Deen Grammar School Senior, Obantoko, Abeokuta
State: Ogun
Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo emerged the Overall Best Teacher at the 2026 awards. She won the Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher category.
Hope Oluchi Nwocha
3. Hope Oluchi Nwocha
Category: Best Private Junior Secondary School Administrator
Institution: Susu College, Nkpor
State: Anambra
Hope Oluchi Nwocha won the Best Private Junior Secondary School Administrator category.
Agartha Chika Oforjindu
4. Agartha Chika Oforjindu
Category: Best Public Junior Secondary School Administrator
Institution: Urban Boy Secondary School, Onitsha
State: Anambra
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Agartha Chika Oforjindu was named the winner of the Best Public Junior Secondary School Administrator category.
Oluwatoyin Ashaye
5. Oluwatoyin Ashaye
Category: Best Public Senior Secondary School Administrator
Institution: Remo Secondary School Senior, Sagamu
State: Ogun
Oluwatoyin Ashaye won the Best Public Senior Secondary School Administrator category.
Ogechukwu Jacinta Ifeajekwu
6. Ogechukwu Jacinta Ifeajekwu
Category: Best Private Junior Secondary School Teacher
Institution: Divine Rays British Secondary School, Obosi
State: Anambra
Ogechukwu Jacinta Ifeajekwu won the Best Private Junior Secondary School Teacher category.
Ogechukwu Jacinta Ifeajekwu
7. Peace Amarachi Ohanuka
Category: Best Public Primary School Teacher
Institution: Ideke Community Primary School, Odekpe
State: Anambra
Peace Amarachi Ohanuka was named the winner of the Best Public Primary School Teacher category.
Grace Chimallume Isaac
8. Grace Chimallume Isaac
Category: Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher
Recognition: First Runner-Up
Institution: Community Secondary School, Agulu
State: Anambra
Grace Chimallume Isaac emerged as the First Runner-Up in the Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher category.
Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure
9. Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure
Category: Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher
Recognition: Second Runner-Up
Institution: Omole Senior Grammar School, Ikeja
State: Lagos
Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure emerged as the Second Runner-Up in the Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher category.
10. Divine Rays British Secondary School, Obosi
Category: Best Private Junior Secondary School
State: Anambra
Divine Rays British Secondary School, Obosi, won the Best Private Junior Secondary School category.
11. Handmaids Infant Jesus Nursery and Basic School, Awka
Category: Best Private Primary School
State: Anambra
Handmaids Infant Jesus Nursery and Basic School, Awka, won the Best Private Primary School category.
12. Transatlantic Nursery and Primary School
Category: Best Private Primary School
Recognition: First Runner-Up
State: Ogun
Transatlantic Nursery and Primary School emerged as the First Runner-Up in the Best Private Primary School category.
13. Austica Memorial College, Nanka
Category: Best Private Senior Secondary School
State: Anambra
Austica Memorial College, Nanka, won the Best Private Senior Secondary School category.
14. Community Primary School, Mile 2, Abeokuta
Category: Best Public Primary School
State: Ogun
Community Primary School, Mile 2, Abeokuta, won the Best Public Primary School category.
PUNCH Online had earlier reported that the Federal Government planned to select teachers digitally for the 2026 President’s Teachers’ and Schools’ Excellence Awards as part of efforts to improve transparency, accountability and documentation in recognising outstanding teachers.
Samuel Omotere
Samuel Omotere is an experienced journalist covering human interest stories, pop culture, and digital trends. He combines his background as a language graduate with a focus on sustainable digital storytelling.
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