FULL LIST: UI, UNILAG lead Nigerian institutions in global ranking
File: University of Ibadan
The University of Ibadan has emerged as the highest-ranked Nigerian university in the July 2026 edition of the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, with the University of Lagos coming second in the country.
According to the ranking data published in July 2026, it provided, 32,148 universities and higher education institutions were assessed globally.
UI placed 1,291st in the world and first in Nigeria, while UNILAG ranked 1,355th globally and second in Nigeria.
The University of Nigeria came third nationally and 1,397th globally, while Covenant University, Ota, ranked fourth in Nigeria and 1,522nd globally.
The Webometrics ranking, published biannually, assesses higher education institutions using indicators including visibility, openness and excellence, reflecting their digital presence, accessibility of scholarly resources and research impact.
Top 50 Nigerian institutions
University of Ibadan — 1,291 globally
University of Lagos — 1,355
University of Nigeria — 1,397
Covenant University, Ota — 1,522
Landmark University — 1,659
University of Ilorin — 1,883
Obafemi Awolowo University — 1,986
Ahmadu Bello University — 2,068
University of Port Harcourt — 2,077
Federal University of Technology, Akure — 2,203
Nnamdi Azikiwe University — 2,308
Bayero University Kano — 2,543
University of Calabar — 2,592
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology — 2,728
Olabisi Onabanjo University — 2,865
Federal University of Technology, Minna — 2,930
University of Benin — 3,078
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta — 3,279
University of Uyo — 3,470
Lagos State University — 3,482
National Open University of Nigeria — 3,553
Federal University of Technology, Owerri — 3,572
Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike — 3,736
University of Abuja — 3,764
Federal University Oye-Ekiti — 3,787
Usmanu Danfodiyo University — 3,793
Adekunle Ajasin University — 3,823
University of Jos — 4,018
Federal University Dutse — 4,074
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University — 4,118
University of Maiduguri — 4,167
Osun State University — 4,208
Pan African University Lagos — 4,256
Redeemer’s University — 4,334
Delta State University, Nigeria — 4,368
Kwara State University — 4,368
Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti — 4,558
Ebonyi State University — 4,776
Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun — 4,930
African University of Science and Technology, Abuja — 5,385
American University of Nigeria — 5,398
Imo State University, Owerri — 5,674
Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma — 5,702
Kogi State University — 5,870
Niger Delta University — 5,888
Rivers State University — 6,016
Joseph Ayo Babalola University — 6,104
Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi — 6,424
Igbinedion University, Okada — 6,533
Kebbi State University of Science and Technology — 6,629
Top 10 globally
The global ranking was led by:
Harvard University — United States
Stanford University — United States
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — United States
University of Oxford — United Kingdom
University of Washington — United States
Cornell University — United States
University of Michigan — United States
University of California, Berkeley — United States
Johns Hopkins University — United States
Columbia University — United States
The July ranking is heavily dominated by American institutions, which occupy seven of the 10 positions, while the UK has Oxford and Cambridge in third and fourth positions. The University of Toronto is the highest-ranked Canadian institution, appearing at 12th globally.
Harvard University retained the top position, ahead of Stanford.
Harvard’s continued dominance reflects its exceptionally strong performance across the ranking’s web-based indicators.
Stanford was ranked second, followed by Oxford and Cambridge, giving the UK two universities in the global top four. MIT, another US institution, completed the top five.
In summary, the July 2026 ranking places UI and UNILAG as Nigeria’s leading institutions, but the country’s best-performing university still sits outside the global top 1,000 in this particular ranking.
Samuel Omotere is an experienced journalist covering human interest stories, pop culture, and digital trends. He combines his background as a language graduate with a focus on sustainable digital storytelling.
Punch Newspaper