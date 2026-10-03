A file image of former Anambra Governor Peter Obi and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar

By

Abdulrahman Zakariyau

Opposition stakeholders under the G100 alliance are considering a possible second round of voting in the 2027 presidential election as efforts to persuade former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, to support a single opposition candidate continue.

Sources within the G100 told Saturday PUNCH that although consultations with Atiku and Obi were ongoing, the group was also considering other forms of cooperation should the push for a consensus presidential candidate fail.

The development followed recent meetings between some G100 stakeholders and the two opposition figures as the alliance sought to secure their participation in its broader cooperation framework.

The G100 had initially proposed that opposition parties worked towards a single presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

However, the camps of Atiku, the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, and Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate, have maintained their individual presidential ambitions while supporting broader opposition cooperation.

One of the sources said the discussions with the two politicians were aimed at keeping them involved in the process, regardless of whether they eventually accepted a single-candidate arrangement.

He said, “Both have not shown any kind of inclination or acceptance of the single candidacy at this time. But of course, there are other plans.

“There are other reasons why these G100 opposition leaders need to continue to engage before, during and even after the election.

“The plan may include a possible run-off or other issues that may come up. So, these are the issues. These are why these meetings were convened: to bring Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi back to the table and get their commitment to the ongoing discussion.”

Another source said the possibility of a second round was being considered as part of the alliance’s contingency planning.

He said, “The two major opposition leaders, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, seem to be less concerned about the single-candidacy plan of the G100.

“But they still need one another because the G100, from the statistics we are having and the research conducted, there may not be a straight-up easy winner. A winner may not emerge in the first round.

“So, part of the plan now is that if we cannot achieve a single candidate for the opposition leaders, in the case of a run-off, this ongoing discussion will make it quite easy for the opposition parties to queue behind one candidate and work together.”

Under Section 134 of the Constitution, where no candidate meets the requirements for election as President, a second election may be held between candidates selected in accordance with the constitutional provisions. INEC’s regulations provide for a run-off where no candidate meets the required vote and geographical-spread thresholds.

The G100 held its first summit of opposition parties at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on August 31, with representatives of the ADC, Allied Peoples Movement, Nigeria Democratic Congress, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Redemption Party and Social Democratic Party participating. Atiku, Obi and APM presidential candidate Seyi Makinde were absent.

The summit was convened to develop a framework for cooperation among opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections, with the G100 pushing for a common presidential platform.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Tanimu Turaki-led PDP faction, Ini Ememobong, confirmed that the faction remained committed to the G100 initiative.

He said, “The PDP, led by Tanimu Turaki, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, remains committed to the G100 activities.

“We have resolved that the only way to rescue Nigeria from the maladministration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC is for the opposition parties to come together. So, we are committed to that project, and we are behind it.”

The APM National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, also confirmed the party’s continued participation in the G100 discussions.

Yusuf, however, said the party’s presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, remained in the race.

“Our party was there from the beginning. The conversation is ongoing, and as time goes on, I believe the other stakeholders will make some of the decisions and positions public,” he said.

Yusuf added that the APM remained involved in the discussions because any arrangement aimed at greater cooperation among opposition parties was part of the ongoing process.

Attempts to obtain comments from Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, as well as the PRP National Chairman, Akeem Baba-Ahmed, and APM Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, were unsuccessful as they did not respond to calls from our correspondent.

Abdulrahman Zakariyau

Abdulrahman is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with nearly a decade of professional experience covering political parties, elections, religion, civil society organizations, and the Nigeria Governors Forum. He is also a development and strategic communication expert, skilled at analyzing complex issues and delivering impactful narratives. Abdulrahman’s reporting reflects extensive newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a strong commitment to informative and insightful journalism.

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