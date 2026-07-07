By Innnocent Anaba

Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Olufemi Gbajabiamila, has given Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi 72 hours to withdraw what he described as false and defamatory allegations made against him in a widely circulated press conference or face both civil and criminal legal action.

Gbajabiamila, through his solicitors, Pinheiro LP, is also demanding a public apology, the removal of the alleged defamatory publications from all media platforms, and a written undertaking that no further allegations would be made against him.

The demands are contained in a cease-and-desist letter dated July 6, 2026, by Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, on behalf of the law firm.

According to the letter, the Chief of Staff’s attention was drawn to a press conference addressed by Prince Matthew on June 25, 2026, which was subsequently circulated across print, electronic and social media platforms.

The solicitors alleged that the publication contained “numerous statements which are not only false, malicious, reckless and entirely without factual foundation,” adding that they were calculated to portray Gbajabiamila as corrupt, dishonest, criminally culpable, morally bankrupt, administratively incompetent, a murderer and unfit to hold public office.

Among the allegations identified in the letter were claims that the Chief of Staff demanded 48 per cent of the alleged take-off grant of an organisation described as the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council; received N400 million through proxies in connection with appointments into the organisation; abused his office to intimidate individuals and media organisations; participated in fraudulent budget processes; manipulated security agencies; acted under the influence of intoxicating substances while performing official duties; engaged in corruption, abuse of office and other criminal conduct; and was involved in murder and a criminal cover-up.

Pinheiro LP described the allegations as entirely false and defamatory, insisting that they were unsupported by any evidence.

The firm further stated that Gbajabiamila had never met, communicated with, or had any personal or official relationship whatsoever with Prince Matthew, arguing that the absence of any prior interaction demonstrated the reckless and malicious nature of the publication.

“The publication goes far beyond fair comment, criticism or political discourse. Rather, it consists of grave allegations of criminality, corruption, abuse of office, bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice and official misconduct made without any lawful justification or supporting evidence,” the solicitors stated.

The letter further alleged that the publication had gravely injured the Chief of Staff’s hard-earned reputation, exposed him to public ridicule and contempt, diminished public confidence in his office and caused significant reputational damage both within and outside Nigeria.

The solicitors also criticised Prince Matthew for taking his allegations to the media instead of presenting them before competent investigative or judicial authorities.

Pinheiro LP further linked the publication to an ongoing criminal prosecution involving Prince Matthew before the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

According to the letter, Adeyemi is facing trial in Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/652/2026, FRN v. Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew & Ors, over allegations bordering on forgery, including the alleged forgery of an appointment letter and presidential letter-headed papers purportedly showing that he had been appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

The law firm argued that several of the allegations contained in the press conference touched on matters already before the court.

“It is even more disturbing to our client that you resorted to defaming him through your press statements after a criminal charge had been filed against you,” the letter stated, adding that “trial by media remains unknown to Nigerian law and cannot be a substitute for due process.”

According to the solicitors, the publication had generated widespread public attention, with friends, political associates and other members of the public contacting Gbajabiamila over the allegations and allegedly questioning his integrity.

As part of its demands, Pinheiro LP directed Prince Matthew to immediately cease and desist from making or publishing any further defamatory statements concerning the Chief of Staff.

The law firm also demanded the removal of the offending press conference, transcripts, videos, recordings and all related publications from every platform under his control.

In addition, it insisted that Prince Adeyemi publish a full, unequivocal and unreserved retraction and apology acknowledging that the allegations were false, defamatory and without factual basis.

The proposed apology, according to the letter, must be published with equal prominence in at least five national newspapers, on every platform where the publication appeared and across all social media accounts through which it was disseminated.

The solicitors also requested a written undertaking that no further defamatory statements would be made against their client.

Pinheiro LP warned that failure to comply with the demands within 72 hours would result in legal proceedings without further notice.

According to the letter, the proposed action will include the filing of a criminal complaint for alleged criminal defamation under the applicable laws of the Federal Capital Territory.

It also disclosed that civil proceedings would seek, among other reliefs, N10 billion in aggravated and exemplary damages, which the firm said would be paid to a charity or charities of Gbajabiamila’s choice.

The suit will further seek a perpetual injunction restraining any further defamatory publications against the Chief of Staff and a mandatory order compelling the publication of a retraction and apology.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria