By Punch Editorial Board

AFTER attaining adult suffrage, only the Permanent Voter Card can guarantee the right to vote in Nigeria for now. Yet despite the assurances of the Independent National Electoral Commission, obtaining one is still an arduous task for many eligible Nigerians.

It is therefore commendable that the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, recently urged his congregation to obtain their PVCs ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, voting is not only a constitutional right but also a civic responsibility. He challenged Christians not to remain passive observers but to participate actively in deciding who governs the country.

His message should resonate beyond the church. Religious leaders, traditional rulers, political leaders, community associations and other opinion moulders should mobilise their followers to register, collect their PVCs and vote.

The urgency cannot be overstated because voter apathy is becoming one of the greatest threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

The last Ekiti State governorship election illustrated this disturbing trend. Despite the publicity surrounding the poll, only about 36.07 per cent of registered voters turned out on Election Day.

The Anambra State governorship election in November 2025 also recorded a disappointing turnout of about 21.4 per cent. Although this represented an improvement over the 10.3 per cent recorded in 2021, it was still far below what a healthy democracy should accept.

Indeed, voter participation has been on a steady decline nationwide. From about 69 per cent in the 2003 general elections, turnout crashed to just 27 per cent in the 2023 elections, the lowest since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

When citizens refuse to vote, they ultimately become victims of their own indifference. Democracy cannot deliver good governance when the majority chooses to stay away from the ballot box.

Australia offers an instructive example. Voting is compulsory for eligible citizens aged 18 and above, and failure to vote attracts a fine of A$20 (about $13).

The country also encourages participation through community initiatives such as the famous “democracy sausages,” which are barbecue snacks sold near polling stations that have become a cherished election-day tradition.

The result is one of the highest voter participation rates in the world. During Australia’s 2022 federal election, voter turnout was about 90 per cent.

Nigeria urgently needs sustained voter education and sensitisation campaigns to encourage citizens not only to obtain their PVCs but also to use them. Voting remains the most effective democratic tool for changing the economic and political circumstances in which Nigerians find themselves.

The people are the lifeblood of democracy. Sadly, democracy is increasingly under siege in Nigeria, and only Nigerians themselves can rescue it.

If citizens refuse to obtain their PVCs and vote, the consequences will be obvious.

The status quo will persist, while public hospitals, schools and many other public institutions remain neglected and comatose.

Nigerians, therefore, have little justification for complaining if they choose not to participate in the electoral process. They must come out to vote and insist that every vote counts. A nation cannot continue to repeat the same mistakes and expect different outcomes.

A massive turnout at polling units will also discourage electoral malpractice. Where polling units are crowded with vigilant voters, election riggers are less likely to manipulate the process.

That is why opinion leaders, civil society organisations, the media and other stakeholders must intensify public enlightenment ahead of the 2027 elections.

Low voter turnout has become one of democracy’s greatest enemies in Nigeria. The country desperately needs a new democratic spirit driven by an informed, determined and participatory citizenry.

Nigerians must understand that lamenting economic hardship will change nothing. Obtaining a PVC and voting are indispensable democratic responsibilities. Every eligible citizen should be part of the process.

The 2027 general election should become a defining moment when Nigerians collectively declare that they have had enough of the shenanigans of self-serving politicians. It is a sacrifice worth making for the sake of their children and future generations. The will of the people must prevail.

For that will to prevail, voters must reject vote-buying and refuse to sell their conscience. They should participate in the electoral process with conviction, not sentiment. They must also reject ethnic politics, which continues to undermine good governance and ultimately hurts every Nigerian regardless of tribe or region.

INEC, for its part, must make PVC registration and collection seamless, efficient and accessible. There is no justification for delaying the issuance of PVCs after citizens have completed biometric registration.

People attain the voting age of 18 every day. Biometric registration and PVC collection should therefore be continuous rather than episodic. Voting is a constitutional right, and obtaining the instrument for exercising that right should never become an obstacle course.

If INEC could successfully deploy technologies such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the INEC Result Viewing Portal, it has no excuse for failing to simplify and expedite PVC issuance. The commission must rise to the occasion.

The entire process should be decentralised to make registration and collection easier for citizens. In the long run, if a Nigerian possesses a valid National Identity Number, that should be sufficient to facilitate voting. Registration and PVC collection deadlines should also be extended to ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised unnecessarily.

Punch Editorial Board