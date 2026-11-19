By Solomon Nda-Isaiah

By the time Mohammed Umaru Bago assumed office as governor of Niger State on May 29, 2023, the expectations were enormous. Three years into his administration, his determination to reposition the state through agriculture, infrastructure development and economic diversification has begun to define his leadership.

Popularly known as the Farmer Governor, Bago came into office with an ambitious vision of transforming Niger State into Nigeria’s agricultural powerhouse. His New Niger Agenda was not merely a political slogan; it was an attempt to redirect the state’s economic fortunes towards its greatest natural advantage: its vast agricultural land, water resources and enormous potential for food production. BuyMaps

Niger State occupies a strategic position in Nigeria’s agricultural economy. With its expansive arable land and proximity to major food markets, the state has the capacity to contribute significantly to national food security. Bago appears determined to exploit this advantage through mechanised farming, agricultural investments and the development of agro-industrial value chains.

One of the most visible demonstrations of this ambition was the launch of the 2026 farming season on May 6, when the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, inaugurated the distribution of 250 tractors, 50 combine harvesters, 150,000 bags of fertiliser and 1,500 other agricultural implements across the state’s 25 local government areas.

The intervention targets 40,000 smallholder farmers and 120,000 hectares of farmland. The government projects that the programme could support the production of 500,000 tonnes of food per farming season, while creating employment opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

These are substantial commitments in a country struggling with food inflation and declining purchasing power. More importantly, they reflect an understanding that agriculture must move beyond subsistence production to commercial farming supported by mechanisation, irrigation, storage, processing and access to markets.

The administration’s investment in agricultural processing, including the cassava processing initiative at Paiko and the promotion of livestock development, further demonstrates its intention to create economic opportunities beyond the farm gate.

However, the real test will be the extent to which these investments translate into increased food production, lower food prices, higher farmers’ incomes and sustainable employment. Tractors and fertilisers are important, but their distribution must be matched by effective monitoring, accessible financing, reliable markets and adequate rural infrastructure.

Infrastructure Connecting Communities and Markets

Beyond agriculture, infrastructure development has emerged as another defining feature of the administration.

The government reported that more than 1,000 kilometres of roads had been constructed or were under development across the state by May 2026, with approximately 40 per cent reportedly completed and ready for commissioning.

In Minna, the state capital, about 100 kilometres of roads have been constructed as part of the urban renewal programme. The Bida Ring Road, Minna-Bida Road, Kontagora-Rijau Road and Wawa-Babanana Road are among the strategic projects intended to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activities.

The construction of six flyovers and an underpass also forms part of the administration’s urban infrastructure programme.

Another notable project is the remodelling of the Three Arms Zone in Minna, awarded at N11.6 billion in May 2024. The project is expected to provide modern administrative facilities and improve the state’s institutional infrastructure.

These investments are particularly important because Niger State’s agricultural potential cannot be fully realised without an efficient transportation network. Farmers need roads to move produce from rural communities to processing centres and urban markets. Poor roads increase transportation costs, encourage post-harvest losses and undermine agricultural profitability.

Nevertheless, the government must ensure that announced road kilometres translate into completed, durable and accessible roads. Infrastructure development should ultimately be measured by the difference it makes to people’s daily lives.

Education and Healthcare: Investing in Human Capital

Bago’s development agenda also recognises the importance of education and healthcare in building a productive society.

In education, the Bago government has pursued the establishment of specialised universities, including Abdulkadir Kure University in Minna, Abubakar Abdulsalami University of Agriculture and Climate Action in Mokwa, and Abubakar Imam University of Science and Innovation in Zungeru.

These institutions reflect an attempt to align tertiary education with the state’s economic priorities, particularly agriculture, science, technology and innovation.

The administration has also pursued school construction and rehabilitation, scholarships, bursaries, payment of examination fees and technical education. Its 2024 budget allocated approximately N76.28 billion to education, representing about 14.55 per cent of the total budget.

In healthcare, the recruitment of 1,000 health workers and 26 doctors was among the early interventions announced by the administration.

The upgrading of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital in Minna is another significant development. On March 3, 2026, the governor inaugurated several facilities, including accident and emergency services, cabin wards and a radio-diagnostics suite.

The administration has also invested in primary healthcare, reporting the construction of 20 Level II primary healthcare centres by May 2026.

These interventions are commendable, but the state must sustain the recruitment of qualified personnel, provide essential medicines and ensure that the new facilities are adequately equipped and functional. A hospital is only as effective as the quality of care it provides.

Electricity and Economic Diversification

Another area that Bago gave serious attention is electricity. It is particularly ironic that Niger State, home to major hydroelectric power stations, continues to experience electricity supply challenges.

The Bago Electrifying Niger Agenda, launched in November 2024, targeted the rehabilitation of 600 transformers across the state. At the launch, the government reported that 60 transformers had been overhauled, while about 200 additional transformers had been procured.

The administration also embarked on the construction of a 10MVA electricity substation in Lapai at a reported cost of N979 million.

These interventions recognise that electricity is indispensable to industrialisation, agricultural processing, education and small businesses. The government must, however, demonstrate how many communities have actually benefited from improved electricity supply.

On revenue mobilisation, Niger State’s internally generated revenue rose from approximately N22.5 billion in 2023 to N34.66 billion in 2024, according to BudgIT’s State of States 2025 report.

The increase is encouraging, although the state’s heavy dependence on federal allocations remains a challenge. Bago must therefore intensify revenue automation, expand the tax base without imposing excessive burdens on businesses and attract investments capable of generating sustainable employment and revenue.

A Governor Who Crosses Religious Boundaries

Perhaps one of the more remarkable aspects of Bago’s public engagement is his demonstration of religious tolerance.

In a country where religious differences are sometimes exploited for political and social divisions, the governor has used his participation in Christian gatherings to communicate a message of peaceful coexistence.

His appearance at the eighth edition of the SHOUT Gospel Concert, organised by House on the Rock Minna in November 2026, attracted considerable attention. Bago, a practising Muslim, mounted the stage and joined Christian worshippers in singing gospel songs.

This was not an isolated appearance. The church disclosed that the governor had supported the annual gathering for four years, missing only one edition.

His participation sends an important message: religious identity should not prevent citizens and leaders from appreciating one another’s traditions, respecting different beliefs and working together for the common good.

Indeed, leadership in a religiously diverse society requires more than public declarations of tolerance. It requires practical demonstration of mutual respect. Bago’s willingness to join Christian worshippers without abandoning his own faith offers a visible example of that principle.

Tackling Insecurity

Notwithstanding these interventions, insecurity remains one of the administration’s most serious challenges, in the forms of banditry, kidnappings, and attacks on rural communities

The Bago administration has moved to contain insecurity with the provision of 12 operational vehicles to the police and inauguration of the Violent Crime Response Unit in July 2026.

For a state whose economic transformation depends heavily on agriculture, the Bago administration has made securing farming communities and rural roads a priority.

Ultimately, the legacy of the Farmer Governor will be determined by the number of tractors distributed, roads awarded and projects inaugurated and completed, and also by how his policies and programmes have improved the lives and economic prospects of the people of Niger State.

As he seeks a second term in the coming general elections, Nigerlites would do well to vote for him again to continue the good work he has been doing.

•Solomon Nda-Isaiah

Is a Media and Creative Industry Executive,

Director Content Digitization and Archiving

LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, Abuja

Writes from Abuja

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