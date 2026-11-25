Image sourced from the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Captain Ibrahim Traoré

Olamilekan Okebiorun

Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré has inaugurated a state-funded technology academy to train engineers in nuclear science, mining, aeronautics and other strategic industries as the West African country seeks to reduce its reliance on foreign technology and expertise.

Burkina Faso has opened a state-funded technology academy to train engineers in nuclear, mining, aeronautics and other strategic fields, aiming to reduce reliance on foreign expertise.

The Académie Technologique du Faso welcomed its first 250 students in November 2026, offering a two-year preparatory program before specialization in various technical disciplines.

The initiative is part of broader governmental efforts to develop local expertise in critical industries and parallels moves by other African nations to expand advanced engineering education.

Burkina Faso is also cooperating with Russia to develop nuclear energy infrastructure, with the academy’s nuclear program designed to support future national energy projects and industrial growth.

President Ibrahim Traoré was the first to be enrolled, signaling the official launch of the initiative. (Image: x.com@sigbf)

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The Académie Technologique du Faso (ATF), located in Pabré on the outskirts of Ouagadougou, opened on November 23, 2026, welcoming its first 250 students selected from scientific and technical secondary schools across Burkina Faso.

The 60-hectare academy cost 37.37 billion CFA francs (about $66 million), funded entirely through the national budget. Eleven Burkinabè companies completed its first phase in less than a year after construction began in December 2025.

The investment is part of Burkina Faso’s efforts to strengthen scientific education and build a skilled workforce capable of supporting its energy, mining, manufacturing and defence industries.

Burkina Faso targets nuclear, mining and aerospace expertise

Under the programme, students will complete two years of preparatory training before specialising in nuclear engineering, aeronautics, mining, metallurgy, telecommunications, computer science, chemistry, electrical engineering, civil engineering or cybersecurity.

The campus provides lecture halls, laboratories, industrial workshops, a forge, a library, student accommodation and medical facilities, although some specialised equipment will be installed gradually.

Beyond expanding access to technical education, the academy reflects Burkina Faso’s ambition to develop expertise in nuclear and aerospace technology, sectors dominated by established industrial powers such as the United States and China.

Several African countries have already invested in these fields. South Africa offers specialised nuclear and aeronautical engineering programmes, while Nigeria has developed aerospace education and research capabilities.

Burkina Faso’s investment marks a further step towards building similar expertise within its own workforce.

Speaking at the inauguration, Traoré challenged students to develop technologies that could serve the country’s industrial, agricultural and defence needs.

“The day you produce your first engines I will be proud. The day you present your first turboprop engines to me, I will be proud,” he said.

He also encouraged future engineers to design aircraft for territorial surveillance and defence, reflecting the government’s interest in applying locally developed technology to national security.

Despite the academy’s opening, Traoré acknowledged that expensive laboratory equipment would be installed in stages. He disclosed that more than 1,000 Burkinabè and foreign educators had applied to teach at the institution.

Russia’s nuclear partnership supports Burkina Faso’s plans

The emphasis on nuclear engineering is closely linked to Burkina Faso’s plans to develop civilian nuclear power with Russian support.

In June 2025, Burkina Faso and Russia signed an agreement covering nuclear infrastructure, scientific research and technical training.

The country’s transitional parliament approved the deal in November 2025, supporting plans to construct a nuclear power plant in partnership with Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom.

The proposed plant is intended to expand electricity generation and provide power for industrial development, addressing a major challenge for the country’s economy.

According to Burkina Faso’s foreign ministry, only 34.2% of the population had access to electricity in 2024. However, the nuclear project still lacks a confirmed construction timetable and final financing arrangements.

Training local nuclear engineers could therefore help Burkina Faso build the technical workforce needed for its longer-term energy ambitions.

Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré opens $66 million technology academy to train nuclear, mining and aerospace engineers IMAGE SOURCE: X

Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré opens $66 million technology academy to train nuclear, mining and aerospace engineers IMAGE SOURCE: X

Mining sector increases demand for technical training

While nuclear energy represents a longer-term ambition, mining is already central to Burkina Faso’s economy, making the academy’s programmes in metallurgy and mineral processing particularly relevant.

Gold accounts for more than 80% of Burkina Faso’s exports, according to the International Monetary Fund, providing a major source of foreign exchange and government revenue.

The government is using this mineral wealth to support economic development through mining reforms and investments in local processing, aimed at creating jobs, increasing domestic participation and retaining more value within the country.

These investments also reinforce the need for engineers skilled in mineral processing, industrial machinery and manufacturing, fields covered by the academy’s training programmes.

Speaking on behalf of the inaugural class, Yéri Cynthia Djamila Kambou thanked the government, taxpayers and security forces for supporting the institution.

“We will take our training seriously, and we will take good care of this campus,” she pledged.

Olamilekan Okebiorun

Olamilekan is a business and geopolitics journalist covering markets, technology, investment, defence, billionaires, entrepreneurs and Africa’s growing relationship with the rest of the world. At the heart of his work is a simple belief: Africa should not only be written about, but should also have the space to tell its own stories, in its own voice and from its own perspective.

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