Ahmed Musa Kudan

Governor Uba Sani

Kaduna’s place in Nigeria’s history carries a responsibility larger than political prestige. A former regional capital, an enduring centre of learning and a meeting point of influential national traditions, the state embodies both the possibilities of northern development and the urgency of its unfinished tasks. Its standing must ultimately find expression in the lives of its people: the security of their communities, the education of their children, the productivity of their enterprises and the confidence with which they contemplate tomorrow.

It is within this framework that the partnership between Governor Uba Sani and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves thoughtful consideration. Their relationship encompasses important responsibilities in security, transportation, education, healthcare, agriculture and human capital development. The appropriate tribute to both leaders begins with an examination of these priorities and the public purposes they serve. Cooperation acquires enduring significance when it helps institutions function, restores opportunity and brings government closer to citizens whose needs have too often outlasted successive promises.

Governor Sani deserves recognition for pursuing constructive engagement with the Presidency around Kaduna’s development needs. Governing a state of such complexity requires persistence, negotiation and the ability to connect local priorities with national resources. President Tinubu equally deserves acknowledgement for the federal attention directed towards those priorities. A productive federation depends on this willingness to work across levels of government, with each administration accepting responsibility for the part it must play in improving public welfare.

Security provides the most consequential setting for that cooperation. Across communities affected by violence, insecurity has disrupted education, weakened agriculture, displaced families and diminished confidence in public institutions. Federal security operations under President Tinubu, complemented by the Kaduna administration’s peacebuilding efforts, have supported improvements in previously troubled areas. The reopening of schools and healthcare facilities gives these developments their human meaning. Children recover access to classrooms, patients regain essential services and families begin rebuilding the ordinary routines upon which stable communities depend.

President Tinubu merits recognition for the federal contribution to this recovery, just as Governor Sani deserves credit for pursuing dialogue and community cooperation alongside security operations. Their respective responsibilities are closely connected. Lasting peace requires capable security institutions, dependable protection and the patient repair of relationships damaged by fear. The progress recorded must therefore be sustained through vigilance and attention to communities where vulnerability persists. Every returning family needs confidence that recovery will be protected and that government will remain present beyond the immediate moment of reassurance.

Agriculture demonstrates why this work matters so profoundly. When farmers regain safe access to land, the benefits extend through entire communities. Cultivation restores income, creates employment and renews the movement of goods between rural settlements and urban markets. President Tinubu’s support for agricultural recovery and Governor Uba Sani’s attention to rural livelihoods deserve acknowledgement within this wider economic context. Their shared responsibility includes ensuring that improved security is followed by timely inputs, effective extension services, storage, irrigation and dependable access to buyers.

The reconstruction of the Kaduna–Birnin Gwari road illustrates the connection between infrastructure and recovery. President Tinubu deserves credit for giving federal attention to a corridor whose deterioration has imposed longstanding burdens on communities. Governor Uba Sani’s sustained emphasis on the road reflects an understanding of its importance to farming, trade and access to public services. Its successful delivery would strengthen economic relationships across the area, while reducing the practical difficulties that have constrained movement. Quality construction, drainage, safety and maintenance will determine the durability of its benefits.

The Abuja–Kaduna–Kano highway carries similarly far-reaching significance. It links major centres of population and commerce, serving businesses, transport operators and families far beyond the communities immediately adjoining it. President Tinubu’s commitment to advancing work on this strategic route deserves recognition. Again, Governor Uba Sani’s engagement with its progress is equally appropriate to Kaduna’s interests. Completing outstanding work would improve connectivity and support regional exchange. The public value of such investment rests in journeys that become more dependable and economic opportunities that become easier to reach.

Other road interventions, including the Zaria–Soba–Pambegua corridor, reinforce the importance of a connected development strategy. Roads become more valuable when they form a functioning network through which production, processing and consumption can interact efficiently. President Tinubu’s support for federal road infrastructure and Governor Sani’s complementary state investments is strengthening this relationship. Clear timelines, effective oversight and sustained maintenance remain essential. Communities should be able to understand how individual projects fit into the larger effort to improve access and reduce the disadvantages associated with isolation.

Public transportation brings the partnership between the federal government under President Tinubu and the sub-nationals into the daily calculations of households. Kaduna’s free CNG bus scheme addresses a burden that workers, students and traders encounter repeatedly. Governor Sani deserves credit for translating the objective of transport relief into a service with immediate practical relevance. President Tinubu also merits acknowledgement for the federal emphasis on CNG transportation and its potential contribution to easing mobility costs. The scheme’s continuing value will depend on reliable operations, adequate maintenance and routes that respond effectively to residents’ needs.

Education is another important field in which federal and state responsibilities meet. President Tinubu’s administration deserves recognition for establishing student financing as a prominent national intervention through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). For eligible students facing financial hardship, timely assistance can protect years of preparation and family sacrifice. Governor Uba Sani’s emphasis on educational access complements that objective. The public purpose is compelling: ability should have a fair opportunity to develop, and temporary financial distress should not casually bring a promising educational journey to an end.

Kaduna’s standing as a centre of learning gives investments in tertiary education particular significance. Federal support for specialised institutions, including the university in Kachia, can expand opportunities for teaching, research and professional development. President Tinubu deserves acknowledgement for the attention given to this aspect of human capital formation. Uba Sani’s responsibility includes helping Kaduna’s wider educational environment sustain the benefits. Expanding institutional capacity must be accompanied by capable personnel, appropriate facilities and programmes that equip graduates to contribute meaningfully to society.

Technical education strengthens this agenda by opening additional pathways to productive work. The NASENI initiatives in Kaduna, encompassing skills development, empowerment and training in unmanned aerial vehicle technology, reflect the importance of practical capability. President Tinubu merits recognition for supporting the national institutions advancing these programmes, while Governor Sani deserves credit for encouraging their place within Kaduna’s development priorities. Their success will depend on effective instruction, credible certification and links with employers, ensuring that knowledge translates into useful services, enterprise and sustainable livelihoods.

Healthcare demands the same attention to connections. The development of Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, offers an opportunity to improve access to specialist services in Southern Kaduna. President Tinubu deserves acknowledgement for federal support towards this important objective. Governor Sani’s emphasis on strengthening primary healthcare provides a complementary foundation. An effective health system requires community facilities and referral hospitals to work together, supported by personnel, medicines, equipment and emergency transport. Families experience progress when treatment becomes more accessible and illness imposes fewer avoidable hardships.

Agribusiness provides further opportunities for cooperation. The proposed mega poultry initiative that the Federal Government plans to site in Kaduna would support production and associated enterprises in feed supply, veterinary care, processing and transportation. President Tinubu’s support for its development deserves recognition, alongside Governor Sani’s responsibility to help create conditions for careful implementation. Sound planning, commercial viability and opportunities for local participation will determine whether its promise becomes lasting economic value for producers, workers and surrounding communities.

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development represents another area in which President Tinubu has given institutional attention to a sector important to northern livelihoods. Improved animal health, productivity and market systems can strengthen food supply and household income. Irrigation and environmental interventions similarly deserve acknowledgement for their potential to protect production and reduce vulnerability. Governor Sani’s engagement with these priorities is important because national programmes achieve their purposes through competent implementation in states and communities, where circumstances require careful understanding and sustained administrative attention.

Tudun Biri, a community in Kaduna State, presents a solemn measure of public responsibility. President Tinubu deserves acknowledgement for directing federal support towards reconstruction following an accidental military drone tragedy. Governor Sani’s complementary attention to infrastructure and community recovery is equally deserving of recognition. Housing and essential services provide important foundations, but recovery also requires continuing concern for bereaved families, survivors and interrupted livelihoods. Compassion acquires substance through this sustained presence. Public responsibility must remain attentive to suffering long after ceremonies end and the wider world turns its attention elsewhere.

The North-West Development Commission creates another framework through which regional needs can receive coordinated attention. President Tinubu merits recognition for assenting to its establishment. Its enduring worth will depend on competent administration, transparent expenditure and projects grounded in demonstrated need. Governor Sani and fellow governors in the North West of the country, have an important role in encouraging cooperation and preventing duplication. The institution’s promise lies in helping communities overcome practical constraints through work that is clearly planned, responsibly delivered and measurable in its consequences.

The partnership between President Tinubu and Governor Sani should therefore be understood through the public responsibilities it brings into focus. Both deserve credit where cooperation advances security, opportunity and access to essential services. Both also carry continuing obligations to complete projects and sustain their benefits. Kaduna’s people will experience the deepest meaning of this relationship through dependable institutions and improving livelihoods. Leadership earns its most enduring tribute when public commitments become lasting achievements, and when the dignity, welfare and aspirations of citizens remain the governing purpose.

•Dr. Kudan, a sociologist and university teacher, resides in Samaru, Zaria.

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