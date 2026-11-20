by Baba Yusuf

“If people cannot trust their government to do the job for which it exists – to protect them and promote their welfare – all else is lost” … Barrack Obama, the 44th President of the United States.

Electricity is a sine qua non for development

The most critical of Nigeria’s infrastructure deficits is the electricity. Therefore, the decentralisation of power generation, transmission, distribution, and regulation is one of the key panaceas for the electricity deficit jinx which Nigeria has been facing for over 40 years.

It is also clear that there is a nexus between socio-economic prosperity and the availability of power in any country that needs to industrialise to activate its productive sector and grow and sustain socio-economic development in the short, mid, to long terms.

Understandably, the challenges of the availability and sustainability of electricity in Nigeria have been sources of concern and national embarrassment, to the extent that 65 years after independence, the country is yet to get to the power capacity that is more than 40 persons of its initial capacity over 40 years ago.

Nigeria is one of the most underpowered countries in the world, with actual consumption of 80 persons below expectations, based on the population and income levels.

According to CEIC, a global economic data insights provider; electricity production in Nigeria reached about 8,879 GWh in 2024, while electricity production in Egypt reached 16,900 GWh in 2024, and electricity Production in South Africa reached 18,961 GWh in 2024. Whereas the combined population of Egypt and South Africa is about 178 million people as against about 227million population of Nigeria.This speaks to the precarious and unfortunate situation of infrastructural deficit that we have found ourselves in this country, and unless we deal with this issue of electricity (power) deficit, economic recovery, development, and growth strategies and initiatives will never be achieved.

‘Any governor who really and truly wants to develop his state knows that power is very critical. Because real development cannot happen, especially in the productive sector, without the availability of reliable electricity, and the entire energy value chain’

The Electricity Act of 2023 is a golden opportunity for states:

In the twilight of the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, the Bill to empower states to generate, transmit, distribute and regulate electricity was passed by the ninth National Assembly. Immediately he assumed office, President BolaTinubu, assented the Electricity Act 2023 into; recognising the importance of power to our national development. Indeed, Mr. President understood the need to, urgently decentralise the ability to generate, transmit, distribute, and regulate electricity in Nigeria.

Accordingly, this law gives the opportunity to states to generate their own power, based on their priorities and the availability of different sources of power in their states.This also means that while the Federal Government will continue holding the core responsibility of generating, transmitting, distributing, and regulating power, states have the prime opportunity to complement power availability, and catalyse economic recovery and development.

Already, about 11 states have taken the lead and have started the process of self-regulation. The states are Lagos, Enugu, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Imo, Ogun, Edo, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, and are expected to complete their transitions between June and September, this year. Anambra State recently passed its electricity law and is also preparing to join the list. Abia State has taken the lead long before the Act was passed. I commend the governors of those states that have so far been working towards achieving the independence of power generation, transmission, distribution and regulation.

The Electricity Act 2023 will upscale governance capacity at the state level and also enable states to move at their own pace in terms of development. For the forward-thinking governors, they will be able to harness the opportunity to catalyse development, as we can see in Lagos and some other states. It will also reduce the timeline from conceptualisation to actualisation at the state level because the electricity infrastructural development could be done in a modular and scalable manner, such that the states can set up and deploy power in segments, for example, per local government, senatorial district, etc. Undoubtedly, successes will depend on the priority of each governor with respect to his vision and mission-critical objectives, strategic planning, and execution. Any governor who really and truly wants to develop his state knows that power is very critical. Because real development cannot happen, especially in the productive sector, without the availability of reliable electricity, and the entire energy value chain.

Corruption and dilapidated infrastructure have bedevilled the power sector:

The age and dilapidated state of our hydroelectric power generation and transmission equipment in Kainji, Shiroro, and Jebba dams, among others, speak to the fact that there is no way the national grid capacity can be sustainable. While natural gas has come into play some years ago, and has been adding critical values to the national grid, the only way we can achieve purposeful growth in Nigeria is when and if states plug into this opportunity to achieve what I call the “quick wins” of power solution in Nigeria; while the federal government is dealing with the mega projects to ensure the availability and sustainability of power. Therefore, I urge all of us to continue pushing for these laudable projects while the federal government, through its various institutions, including the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC), Rural Electrification Agency (REA), etc. undertake proper reforms in the power sector.

It is also instructive, to note that the dilapidated state of power that was inherited by successive administrations, increasing cost and management of infrastructure, wanton corruption, poor infrastructure management, poor project management, lack of transparency and accountability and declining availability of expertise in this very important industry are the crucial inhibitors of getting out of the power deficit doldrum. Hence, unless we deal with these issues, we will not make tangible progress. The incessant power outages are the glaring reality of how we sat on our hands, as a nation, for decades without providing the requisite enablement in terms of investment, infrastructure, capacity building, and the political will to ensure that we have power availability to drive the productive sector.

It is important to note that corruption is the biggest obstacle to success in the power sector. Instances of corruption in the power sector include; six months ago, a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, was convicted by a Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria and sentenced to 75 years in prison for fraud and money laundering involving over N33.8 billion.

Another former federal minister of power, Olu Agunloye, who is also being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged $6 billion Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project contract fraud. Also, in connection with the Mambilla Power Project, two months ago (September 17, 2026), Nigeria won an arbitration case during which two former Presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Alhaji Buhari. testified before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Paris, France, in connection with the $2.3 billion power project arbitration proceedings filed against Nigeria by Sunrise Power over an alleged breach of contract by the Federal Government. The details of the arbitration show how the hydra-headed monster called corruption has entangled the power sector over the years.Therefore, unless there is the political will at the federal and state levels, we will continue to dance around the vicious circle of power deficit in this country.

Therefore, rather than the traditional fixation on the Federal Government, it is also very important for citizens, indigents, and residents to wake up to their responsibilities of keeping the feet of their governors to the fire, to ensure that they do the needful.

Conclusion:

If governors plan very well with a good strategic blueprint, and a high execution quotient, they will turn around the economy of their states in the next two years because they will start generating wealth due to systematic reactivation of the production economy. This is achievable if governors properly enable the private sector to deliver.

Furthermore, diversification to renewable energy is one of the key solutions to energy deficit and disruptions. Hence, the conversations about renewable and clean energy have also presented another opportunity for quick wins for the sector. Consequently, unlocking renewable energy assets like solar, wind, etc. as critical drivers for success, are quick wins for governors.

I commend all stakeholders in the public and private sectors who have been pushing for reforms in the power sector. While the clean and renewable energy is onboarded, Federal and state governments should continue to leverage the traditional sources of power to ensure that we are able to accelerate our economic recovery and sustain going forward, while keeping our eyes on the importance of managing and regulating global climate change realities. Otherwise, success and development will continue to elude us.

The Nation Newspaper Ltd.