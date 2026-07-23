By Our Reporters

Fifty-six years after the guns fell silent, Nigeria still flinches at the mention of the Civil War. That reflex kicked in again last month when former Head of State Yakubu Gowon released “My Life of Duty and Allegiance”, reopening a ledger many hoped had been closed.

In the memoir, Gowon accuses the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu of selling a false version of the 1967 Aburi Accord to Eastern Nigerians. He says Ojukwu framed the Ghana talks as a green light for secession, even while smuggling arms into the Eastern Region and preaching peace in public. Gowon points to a 1966 plane crash in northern Cameroon as evidence of a weapons build-up cut short.

For Nigerians, the claims drag memory and justice back into the ring. And when we peel this conflict like an onion, we keep coming back to the same bitter core: not just how it ended, but why it started.

What lit the match?

Gowon’s account revives the old fight over Aburi, the January 1967 summit where federal officers and Eastern leaders tried to hold Nigeria together. He insists there was never a deal permitting breakup. Ojukwu, he says, twisted the outcome to tighten his grip.

But the question Gowon sidesteps is sharper: Why was the East so furious, so distrustful of the federation to begin with?

Yes, Gowon spoke of peace and unity. But peace has layers. The real test was whether that peace answered the East’s fears: insecurity, exclusion, and the sense of being hunted in their own country. Peace without justice is just a ceasefire with better PR. It becomes a gag order on unresolved pain.

The war’s roots run to January 1966. A coup killed Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Northern Premier Ahmadu Bello, and other top northern leaders. The plotters were mostly Igbo officers. Though never declared an ethnic strike, the North read it that way. Northern leaders were dead. Igbo politicians were not.

Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, an Igbo, took power. His move to scrap federalism for a unitary system stoked northern dread of Igbo dominance. In July 1966, northern officers hit back. Ironsi was seized and killed with Western Region governor Adekunle Fajuyi. Gowon emerged as head of state.

What followed was blood. Anti-Igbo pogroms tore through northern cities. Homes burnt. Businesses were looted. Thousands were killed, others maimed or displaced. Survivors fled east. Historians put the death toll between 10,000 and 30,000.

Those massacres are widely seen as the war’s trigger.

Ojukwu, then Eastern Region governor, argued Nigeria could no longer protect his people. Trust in the federation, he said, had collapsed. The East needed guarantees or autonomy to survive. Aburi was the last-ditch peace table. Gowon preached reconciliation. But the ink on Aburi was barely dry before both sides disagreed on what it meant.

What does ‘peace’ even mean? Peace wears many faces. A responsible leader must know what it means to the other side when survival is on the table. Political philosopher Johan Galtung drew the line: ‘Negative peace’ is just the absence of gunfire. ‘Positive peace’ is the presence of justice and equity. Lasting peace means dismantling structural violence — poverty, systemic exclusion, and oppression.

The Nigerian Civil War shows how brittle peace becomes when justice and security mean different things to different people. Coups, ethnic suspicion, fear of domination, and the slow hardening of “us versus them” built the road to war.

Ojukwu’s defenders say the crisis was less a power grab than a collapse of trust. No January coup, perhaps no northern fear of Igbo dominance. No unitary decree, perhaps less rage. If the northern killings had been stopped cold, perhaps secession wouldn’t have caught fire.

They ask, “If Ojukwu only wanted power, why not stage another coup instead of declaring Biafra?” To them, Biafra was a verdict: coexistence had failed after the slaughter of 1966.

But memory here is tribal. No one was clean. And it’s unclear whether Gowon’s memoir owns his side of the coups and killings, or if those pages were simply left out of the headlines. Beyond Aburi, how hard did mediation push? Did Gowon exhaust every channel? How many African leaders were pulled in before the shooting started?

Gowon casts himself as the unity man. But peace demands facing grievances head-on from all sides. Between one and three million people died in that war, many from starvation and disease. The images of kwashiorkor-ravaged Biafran children remain some of Africa’s most searing photos.

Gowon’s “No Victor, No Vanquished” was meant to stitch the country back together. It aimed to reintegrate Biafrans. Decades on, Nigerians still ask if that promise was kept, or just printed.

To be fair, Ojukwu remains contested. Critics say he drove the East toward a war whose human cost was cataclysmic. Others say his secession push ignored the fears of minorities inside the old Eastern Region.

Yet balance must not become selective amnesia. Ethnic suspicion still runs Nigeria’s engine. Self-determination calls echo in the South-East and South-West because cries of marginalisation and exclusion won’t die. Tribe and faith still decide elections, appointments, and airtime.

The deeper failure: Nigeria never faced the war with a full national reckoning. A mature country can argue Ojukwu’s choices while also naming the federal government’s role in the tragedy.

This fight isn’t new. It’s fifty years old. But reviving accusations against a man who died in 2011 raises a hard question: why prosecute the dead when they can’t answer?

It matters because Ojukwu never wrote a full memoir. Frederick Forsyth’s ‘Emeka’ and accounts by ex-Biafran officials offer pieces. But Nigeria never got his own unfiltered record.

Beyond Gowon and Ojukwu lies the real wound: the war wasn’t just two generals. It was mass suffering and a state that couldn’t keep its promise to protect.

More than 50 years later, insecurity is still daily bread. In Oyo State last month, armed gangs stormed schools, abducting pupils and teachers. Survivors spoke of beatings in the bush. The state, again, looked helpless.

That fear is the same one Ojukwu voiced before Biafra: a state that can’t protect lives will lose its people. Nigeria still hasn’t answered whether it protects life better now than it did in 1966.

The debate must move past personalities. The issue isn’t just Aburi or who said what. It’s whether Nigeria has learned anything at all.

If Gowon’s memoir matters, it shouldn’t be to relight old fires. It should force us to ask how fast unity cracks when justice, trust, and inclusion fail. Past and present leaders owe the same duty: secure lives first. When that duty fails, everything else is noise.

Gowon’s autobiography was released over a month ago. The silence that followed has been louder than the book.

Our Reporters

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