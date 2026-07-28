By Daily Trust

A serving colonel of the Nigerian Army has been killed while his wife was shot in an attack on their residence in Abuja.

According to PRNigeria, the slain officer, Colonel Abdussalam Ude, was attacked shortly after returning to his home in Kurudu District of the nation’s capital, on Monday evening .

His driver and security guard also sustained gunshot wounds during the assault.

Citing security sources, the platform said the attackers attempted to abduct the officer but met stiff resistance.

“He resisted them. From what investigators have gathered, they wanted to take him away, but he fought back. Unfortunately, he paid the ultimate price,” a source familiar with the preliminary investigation was quoted to have said.

After failing to take him away, the assailants allegedly shot the officer multiple times before fleeing the scene.

His wife, driver and security guard, who were caught in the attack, were rushed to hospital and are receiving treatment for varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

The killing has sent shockwaves through military circles, coming as Colonel Ude was preparing for promotion to the rank of Brigadier General.

An indigene of Enugu State, the late officer served in several strategic intelligence and counter terrorism roles within the Armed Forces.

He participated in operations against insurgents in the North East and was also deployed on specialised international assignments in Chad and France, where he contributed to intelligence and security cooperation.

Colleagues described him as a courageous and highly respected intelligence officer whose dedication to duty earned him widespread admiration within the military.

Security agencies have commenced investigations into the attack and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

The latest killing has renewed concerns over attacks on serving and retired military officers in Abuja, particularly those who have occupied sensitive operational and intelligence positions.

The incident comes about two years after retired Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere was killed by armed men who invaded his residence in the Lokogoma area of Abuja while he was defending his family.

The attackers reportedly escaped with his firearm and other valuables.

Colonel Ude is scheduled to be buried at the Mambilla Mosque in Abuja in accordance with Islamic rites.

Daily Trust