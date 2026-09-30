By : Eniola Daniel

Founder and CEO, Tope Adekoya, 7-Fifteen Capital Ltd; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Princess Damilola Sonayon-James; Co-Founder and Deputy CEO, 7-Fifteen Capital Ltd, Adesuwa Belo-Osagie and Managing Partner, Kolban Visions Ltd., Segun Banjoko, at the 7-Fifteen Capital private dinner with Dr. Hamzat and young business leaders in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has said the next chapter for Lagos will focus on building on the progress already made and taking the state to a new level of innovation, inclusion and infrastructure.

He said this when he was hosted by real estate firm 7-Fifteen Capital for an evening of conversation with Lagos’ young business leaders in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Themed; ‘Lagos: The Next Chapter’ the private dinner brought together approximately 150 young executives, founders, investors and influential figures from across the business community for an intimate conversation with the Deputy Governor on the opportunities, challenges and priorities shaping the future of Lagos.

Hamzat, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election, said Lagos must establish itself as a leading centre for education and improved healthcare, while creating more opportunities for young people and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

He said: “Our ambition is to make Lagos a place where people and businesses can thrive, where the systems of government work more efficiently for everyone, and where we can take the state to a new level of innovation, inclusion and infrastructure.”

Hamzat also delivered a special presentation on Digital Lagos 2.0, outlining his vision for integrating artificial intelligence, blockchain and smart-city technologies to position Lagos as a leading technology hub and build a more efficient digital government.

The programme concluded with a fireside conversation, during which Hamzat engaged directly with guests, discussing sustainability, town planning, the creative economy, tourism, public-private collaboration and other issues.

The open exchange gave business leaders an opportunity to raise pressing issues and gain greater clarity on how the proposed agenda would shape Lagos.

Speaking about the objective of the gathering, the CEO and Co-Founder of 7-Fifteen Capital, Tope Adekoya, said: “Lagos is home to an increasingly influential community of young founders and business leaders who are creating opportunities and contributing meaningfully to the city’s growth. This evening was an opportunity to bring that community together with public leadership, create space for direct conversation and hear from the people who are actively shaping Lagos’s next chapter.

“The depth and openness of the conversation showed that there is a real appetite for this kind of engagement, and we are pleased that we achieved what we set out to do with this evening.”

The Deputy CEO and Co-Founder of 7-Fifteen Capital, Adesuwa Belo-Osagie, said: “As we expand our presence in Lagos, we recognise that our responsibility goes beyond financial investment and property development. The next chapter of Lagos will be written collectively by public servants, businesses and private citizens who care enough to participate in shaping it.

“We want to be part of that process. For us, that means being a positive force in this community, supporting the ideas, people, conversations and initiatives that can contribute to a better quality of life. A better Lagos is the goal, and we want the measure of our presence here to be the positive contribution we make towards achieving it.”

The evening continued with an elevated dining experience, giving guests the opportunity to network, exchange ideas and explore displays showcasing 7-Fifteen Capital’s developments across Lagos and Abuja.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.