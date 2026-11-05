With a 100-point development blueprint outlining his vision for the Centre of Excellence, the All Progressives Congress’ governorship candidate, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has placed accountability, continuity and inclusive development at the centre of his campaign, challenging residents to hold him responsible for every unfulfilled promise. Wale Igbintade reports.

The atmosphere at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, on Friday, October 30, was unmistakably political, cultural and symbolic.

Thousands of party faithful, residents, political stakeholders and invited guests gathered to witness the unveiling of the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat. Others followed the proceedings through live broadcasts, extending the event’s reach beyond the venue.

The colourful cultural performances celebrating Lagos’ rich heritage, coupled with the presence of prominent political leaders, traditional rulers, religious figures and captains of industry, underscored the significance of the occasion.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who attended as special guest of honour with his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, was joined by former Governor Babatunde Fashola, members of the National Assembly, Lagos State House of Assembly, the Governance Advisory Council, traditional rulers and other political leaders.

But beyond the impressive gathering, the central attraction was Hamzat’s attempt to define the next chapter of Lagos’ development journey.

His manifesto, titled ‘The Lagos Promise (Ileri Eko)’, is structured around seven pillars and 100 pledges covering healthcare, education, infrastructure, transportation, economic development, employment, security, housing, environmental sustainability and institutional accountability.

Its central philosophy was captured in a simple but weighty declaration: A promise is a debt.

In what emerged as the strongest political statement of the occasion, Hamzat challenged Lagosians to hold him accountable for every commitment contained in the document.

“I stand before you today not simply to ask for your vote, but to earn your trust, to share my vision for Lagos, to explain what I believe that we must do differently, and to demonstrate why I am prepared to serve you,” he declared.

The Man Behind the Mission

Hamzat’s presentation was not restricted to policy proposals. He offered glimpses into the personal experiences and values that, according to him, have shaped his understanding of public service.

He recalled encountering the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo when he was 14 years old and a student at Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo. Awolowo’s campaign procession had passed along the road in front of his school, giving him an opportunity to see the legendary progressive politician at close range.

The experience, he said, left an enduring impression on him, particularly the philosophy that a nation progresses when people of honour and ability choose to serve.

His political consciousness was also shaped by his father, Alhaji Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat, a banker who later became involved in progressive politics. Elected into the Lagos State House of Assembly in 1979, his father subsequently served as Commissioner for Public Transportation under the administration of the late Governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Hamzat also recalled his childhood in Mushin, where he attended Odu-Abore Memorial Primary School. Those early experiences, he explained, exposed him to the everyday challenges confronting ordinary Lagos residents.

“Mushin taught me many things. I learned what a clear drain means to a street during the rainy season. I learned what steady light means to a trader at four in the afternoon,” he said.

For him, development is not merely about constructing impressive infrastructure or announcing ambitious programmes. It must improve the everyday lives of residents.

He illustrated this with the story of a 10-year-old boy he encountered under a bridge at Oshodi at about 2 a.m. The child, who had reportedly run away from home in another state because his environment was unsafe, had found sleeping under a bridge preferable to returning home.

The experience reinforced Hamzat’s conviction that government must protect vulnerable children through functioning schools, healthcare facilities, social welfare institutions and effective community support.

“If you are a child and you live in Lagos, then you are a child of Lagos. Lagos will know you are here, Lagos will work for you, Lagos will protect you,” he declared.

He said his parents had instilled three principles in him: respect, work and truth. Respect means treating citizens with dignity; work requires delivery before publicity; while truth demands honesty about government performance.

Seven Pillars, 100 Pledges

The manifesto’s seven pillars are People First, Renewal, Opportunity, Machinery of Government, Inclusion, Security and Resilience, and Everyday Excellence.

A notable feature is its classification of the 100 commitments into 87 firm pledges within the powers of the Lagos State Government and 13 aspirations requiring wider consultations, cooperation with the Federal Government or judicial intervention.

To strengthen accountability, Hamzat promised to establish a Lagos State Service Delivery Office through an executive order, with himself as chairman.

An independent Performance Council would assess government performance, while service charters would be introduced across public offices.

Under the proposed arrangement, complaints would be acknowledged within 48 hours, answered within seven days and resolved within 30 days. Annual performance reports and public scorecards would also disclose achievements, outstanding commitments and reasons for any failures.

He promised that the accountability framework would commence within his first 100 days in office.

Healthcare and education occupy prominent positions in the blueprint. Hamzat promised to increase maternal and child centres from 10 to 15 and expand the Ilera Eko health insurance programme from nearly two million beneficiaries to more than three million.

He also pledged to complete the 150-bed Massey Children’s Hospital, the 280-bed Ojo General Hospital and the 150-bed Somolu General Hospital, providing 580 additional beds. Two more general hospitals are proposed for Ogombo and Ibeju-Lekki, alongside the upgrading of 100 primary healthcare centres.

On education, he promised to strengthen public schools through improved teacher training, professional development and better learning outcomes. He highlighted EKOEXCEL and the Eko Learn initiative, which provides 320 lessons online and on television.

He also proposed establishing a University of Medicine and Health Sciences to expand tertiary education opportunities and strengthen the state’s healthcare workforce.

Jobs, Infrastructure and Economic Growth

Recognising the importance of small businesses and entrepreneurship to Lagos’ economy, Hamzat argued that government cannot create all the jobs required by the state’s growing population. Rather, it must provide an environment in which businesses can expand and employ more people.

He cited the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund’s support for businesses through financing, training and mentorship, promising to expand opportunities for entrepreneurs, artisans and young people.

Among his proposals is a single schedule of lawful government charges to eliminate uncertainty for businesses. He also promised to reserve a defined proportion of state procurement opportunities for qualified Lagos businesses.

Under a proposed apprenticeship programme, students would spend between six and 12 months working with employers, with the state paying 40 per cent of their stipends. Artisans would also receive free professional certification based on their existing practical skills.

For young people, he pledged to expand opportunities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics, blockchain and other emerging technologies.

Transportation, one of Lagos’ most pressing challenges, received considerable attention.

Hamzat promised to increase the public bus fleet from approximately 1,000 to 4,000 buses, with the capacity to transport one million passengers daily.

He also pledged to extend the Blue Line to Okokomaiko, advance the Green Line from Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone and improve connections between the existing rail corridors.

Other proposed projects include the Fourth Mainland Bridge, the Regional Road along the Lekki-Epe axis and Phase II of the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge.

On water transportation, he promised to dredge an additional 140 kilometres of waterways, refurbish 25 ferry terminals and jetties, optimise 15 ferry routes and procure 75 additional electric vessels.

Housing is another major component. Hamzat promised to complete ongoing housing projects, expand Lagos HOMS and introduce more accessible mortgage arrangements.

One proposal is a mortgage scheme requiring a 10 per cent deposit, single-digit interest rates and longer repayment periods, potentially improving access to home ownership for middle and lower-income earners.

On security, he pledged to extend the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency to all wards across the state’s 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

He also proposed installing streetlights and CCTV cameras in communities and establishing a State Intelligence Fusion Centre to strengthen responses to organised crime, cybercrime and other security threats.

Water supply and environmental sustainability also featured prominently.

Hamzat promised to complete the Adiyan Phase Two water project, designed to produce 70 million gallons daily and provide water to an additional six million Lagos residents.

He also pledged to rehabilitate 24 micro and mini waterworks and achieve 95 per cent waste collection coverage, alongside the completion of waste transfer stations and a waste-to-energy facility.

On inclusion, he promised to strengthen programmes such as Obirin Eko for women, Omo Eko for young people and Iyi Eko for persons with disabilities, maintaining that Lagos must work for everyone, irrespective of ethnic, religious or geographical background.

First 100 Days

Hamzat identified three immediate priorities for his proposed administration.

The first is the establishment of a Child Protection and Nutrition Agency to ensure that every child below 18 is either in school or learning a trade and receives adequate nutrition.

The second is the Lagos State Service Delivery Office, which would monitor government commitments and provide measurable assessments of performance.

The third is the advancement of a State Wealth Fund, with an independent board and published accounts, to preserve Lagos’ wealth for future generations.

Together, the proposals reflect the manifesto’s emphasis on child welfare, institutional accountability and long-term economic sustainability.

Sanwo-Olu’s Endorsement and Politics of Continuity

While Hamzat presented the policy direction, Sanwo-Olu’s address supplied much of the political and emotional weight of the occasion.

In a deeply personal endorsement, the governor recalled how Hamzat had stepped aside for him during the 2018 governorship contest after party leaders intervened and asked him to withdraw from the race.

Sanwo-Olu said Hamzat had considerable experience and every reason to pursue his ambition, having served in public office for years. However, he accepted the party’s decision and subsequently agreed to become his running mate.

“I did not come here to be polite. I came here to testify,” the governor declared.

He said his endorsement was based on seven years of working closely with Hamzat, particularly during challenging periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the October 2020 crisis and the execution of major infrastructure projects.

He described his deputy as a dependable partner who was involved in the technical discussions, planning and negotiations behind government projects.

Sanwo-Olu’s strongest argument for Hamzat’s candidacy was built around the metaphor of a relay race.

He described Lagos governance as a continuous journey in which successive administrations must prepare to receive the baton before the outgoing government completes its tenure.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu ran the first leg, passing the baton to Fashola in 2007. Fashola handed it to Akinwunmi Ambode in 2015, while Sanwo-Olu received it in 2019.

Hamzat, he argued, had been running alongside the administration since 2019 and was therefore well positioned to continue the journey.

“Lagosians have never before been offered a man who ran this long, this close, beside the governor he hopes to succeed,” he said.

The governor also recalled Hamzat’s earlier service as Commissioner for Science and Technology under Tinubu and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure under Fashola.

He argued that these experiences gave the APC candidate an understanding of the state’s administrative machinery and development priorities.

Acknowledging criticism that Lagos had consistently produced governors from within the same political establishment, Sanwo-Olu defended the state’s succession model.

“Lagos trains its people. There is a difference,” he said.

He maintained that continuity was necessary to complete major projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge, the proposed Lekki-Epe International Airport and ongoing rail expansions.

But he was careful to distinguish continuity from complacency.

“Continuity does not mean repeating ourselves. It means finishing what was started, fixing what is not working, and starting what comes next, in that order, with a plan,” he declared.

In an emotional reflection on the approaching transition, Sanwo-Olu said his greatest achievement might be Lagos changing governors without a political quarrel.

“Lagos is going to change governors without a quarrel,” he said.

His endorsement effectively presented Hamzat’s candidacy as an opportunity to consolidate the political and developmental tradition established by successive administrations.

The Test Beyond the Manifesto

For all its ambition, the ultimate significance of Hamzat’s manifesto will not be determined by the grandeur of its presentation or the applause that greeted its unveiling. It will be measured by implementation.

Increasing the bus fleet to 4,000, extending potable water to six million additional residents, expanding health insurance, constructing hospitals and improving affordable housing will require substantial financial resources, administrative discipline and effective coordination.

The proposed single-digit mortgage arrangement will depend on sustainable financing structures, while the expansion of public transportation will require efficient maintenance and integration of road, rail and water networks.

The proposed State Wealth Fund will equally require transparent governance and safeguards against political interference.

More importantly, the promised accountability framework will only be meaningful if the government is prepared to publish unfavourable performance assessments when it falls short of its commitments.

For ordinary Lagosians, the real test will be whether commuting becomes easier, healthcare more accessible, public schools more effective, businesses face fewer obstacles and children enjoy greater protection.

The trader at Alaba, the artisan in Ebute Metta, the commuter travelling from Badagry to Lagos Island, the office worker commuting daily from Berger to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), and the family struggling to secure affordable accommodation will ultimately judge the proposed administration by the difference it makes to their everyday lives.

As the October 30 gathering drew to a close, Hamzat’s message was unmistakable: public service must be anchored on respect, work and truth, while political promises must carry the weight of obligation.

His personal journey, administrative experience and Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement formed the foundation of the argument for continuity. But the electorate will have the final say..

The manifesto has placed an ambitious development blueprint before Lagosians and offered a proposed mechanism through which they can monitor its implementation.

Whether those promises become measurable achievements will depend on the electoral process and, ultimately, the performance of the next administration.

For Hamzat, the challenge is to prove that the promise presented at the historic Wole Soyinka Centre can withstand the demands of governing one of Africa’s most complex megacities.

Lagos has heard the promise. The next test is delivery.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD