by

Theophilus Adedokun

A helicopter has crashed in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje LGA of Ondo state.

The helicopter crashed on Monday morning in a swampy area opposite the naval base in Igbokoda, causing panic among residents of the coastal community.

The Ondo state police command confirmed the incident, saying details surrounding the crash were still emerging.

The command said efforts were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and urged residents to remain calm.

“The Command urges members of the public, particularly residents of Igbokoda and adjoining communities, to remain calm and refrain from circulating unverified information. The public will be duly informed as soon as further credible information becomes available,” the police said.

Maurice Oripelaye, chairman of Ilaje LGA, also confirmed the crash in a telephone conversation with journalists.

Oripelaye said military gear was recovered from the crash site, adding that the aircraft had been destroyed by fire.

“We have confirmed that a helicopter crashed in the area, but we cannot ascertain the number of people that were on board yet. Military gear was found at the scene, but the helicopter had burnt to rubble,” he said.

Sources said the crash occurred in the swampy terrain opposite the naval base, while security personnel and other relevant authorities moved to secure the area.

Residents and witnesses reportedly gathered around the crash site as authorities began assessing the scene and working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The identity of the helicopter, its origin and destination, as well as the number and status of personnel on board, had not been officially confirmed as of the time of this report.

Further details are expected from the relevant authorities as assessment of the crash site continues.

TheCable