Editorial

Parts of the aircraft, NAF officers uniforms and other items were recovered from the crashed Nigerian Airforce aircraft in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State... on Monday. Photos: Peter Dada and Facebook|Apoi Daily Post

By

Punch Editorial Board

A heartbreaking tragedy struck Nigeria on October 5, robbing the country of the lives, dreams and contributions of Nigerian Air Force personnel and other citizens. Nigeria is yet to recover from a succession of military aviation disasters over the past six years. This needless loss of lives, talent and national resources must end.

The details are distressing. A NAF ATR-42 aircraft crashed into the Obe-Rebby swamp in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, killing all 25 people on board.

The ill-fated aircraft had travelled from Abuja through Benin en route to Lagos on Sunday but was grounded in Benin City following a technical fault. Technicians reportedly rectified the problem overnight, allowing the crew to resume the journey on Monday morning. But the aircraft disappeared from radar and crashed in Igbokoda shortly after take-off.

Among the victims were a co-pilot who had married barely two weeks earlier, a couple travelling to Lagos to formalise their wedding, and a prospective National Youth Service Corps member.

Days after the crash, rescuers were still battling to recover the remains of the victims, compounding the anguish of grieving families.

President Bola Tinubu declared three days of national mourning and ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances and cause of the crash. These are appropriate responses, but condolences and declarations of mourning cannot substitute for accountability and concrete action to prevent another disaster.

According to media reports, the Igbokoda crash was the 10th NAF aircraft accident since 2021. The grim record raises serious questions about aircraft maintenance, operational safety, accident investigations and the implementation of recommendations from previous incidents.

In 2021 alone, Nigeria recorded three NAF crashes. On February 21, a Beechcraft King Air B350i crashed near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, killing all seven personnel on board.

The following month, another NAF aircraft crashed in the North-East after disappearing from radar during an interdiction mission against terrorists. Three crew members lost their lives.

On May 21, a NAF Beechcraft King Air 350 crashed in Kaduna, killing all 11 people on board, including the then Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru.

On April 19, 2022, a NAF Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crashed at the Kaduna NAF Base, killing both pilots.

The grim pattern continued in 2023, when three NAF aircraft accidents were reported. On July 14, an FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight in Makurdi, although there were no fatalities.

On August 14, an Mi-171 helicopter crashed in Niger State, killing all 11 personnel on board. On December 1, an Mi-35P attack helicopter crashed in Port Harcourt, but all five crew members survived.

A Super Mushshak trainer aircraft suffered a minor accident on March 7, 2024, with both pilots escaping unhurt. On December 6, 2025, an Alpha Jet crashed in the Kainji area of Niger State, without human casualties.

Media reports indicate that Nigeria has lost 58 military personnel in aircraft crashes since 2012. The cumulative toll is even more sobering. The country has lost 254 military personnel in air crashes since 1992, when 200 senior officers perished in a NAF C-130 crash in Lagos.

Nigeria has also recorded 16 major commercial and military aircraft crashes since 1956, with an estimated 1,437 lives lost.

The human and economic costs are staggering. Reports put Nigeria’s losses from NAF aircraft crashes since 2021 at more than N170 billion. The Foundation for Investigative Journalism also reported that Nigeria lost 40 personnel and aircraft worth $135.13 million between 2015 and 2022.

Behind these figures are highly trained pilots, engineers and other military personnel whose skills and experience cannot be replaced overnight. Every crash destroys valuable equipment, wastes public funds and depletes the country’s pool of specialised military expertise.

The consequences extend beyond the immediate tragedy. At a time when Nigeria is battling insurgency, banditry and other security threats, the loss of aircraft and trained personnel weakens operational capacity.

Aircraft are essential for reconnaissance, troop deployment, medical evacuation and air support. Their loss can constrain military operations and potentially give armed groups greater room to manoeuvre.

The recurring disasters raise a fundamental question: what becomes of the investigations routinely promised after each crash?

The Federal Government and military authorities have repeatedly announced probes into aircraft accidents.

Yet, the frequency of subsequent crashes creates the troubling impression that lessons from previous incidents are either not being adequately implemented or have failed to deliver the desired improvements in safety.

This is an inference that the authorities must address with evidence, not dismiss with another promise of an investigation.

The government must revisit previous crash investigations, publish their findings where security considerations permit, and disclose the status of their recommendations.

Where deficiencies in maintenance, procurement, training, operational procedures or supervision are established, those responsible must be held accountable and corrective measures implemented.

The investigation into the Igbokoda crash must therefore be different in substance, not merely in language. It must be thorough, independent in its technical assessment, professionally conducted and completed without unnecessary delay.

Its findings should be made public to the fullest extent consistent with national security, and its recommendations must be tracked to implementation.

The public deserves to know what went wrong, what safeguards failed and what is being done to prevent a recurrence. Without such transparency, each new crash risks becoming another occasion for mourning, followed by official silence until the next catastrophe.

Aircraft safety demands rigorous and continuous maintenance, competent technical personnel, strict adherence to operational procedures and robust systems for detecting and correcting defects.

Where investigations identify human error, the authorities must establish the circumstances that permitted it and strengthen the relevant safeguards. Where technical faults are responsible, maintenance practices, spare-parts procurement and inspection procedures must come under close scrutiny.

The government must also assess the condition, serviceability and remaining operational life of the NAF fleet.

Artificial intelligence-generated estimates place the average age of the NAF transport fleet at approximately 25.7 years, compared with an estimated 32 years for US Air Force aircraft.

Therefore, age alone does not establish that an aircraft is unsafe; proper maintenance, operating conditions, component fatigue, availability of spare parts and compliance with airworthiness requirements all matter.

Nevertheless, ageing aircraft require disciplined maintenance and careful monitoring. Those that can no longer be operated safely should be withdrawn from service, while essential replacements and upgrades must receive adequate funding.

A situation where NAF received only 19.04 per cent of its entire allocation and 13.87 per cent of the aircraft maintenance budget in 2025, per the Federal Government’s Open Treasury Portal, compared with the Presidential Air Fleet’s 97.76 per cent, gives little comfort as to where Nigeria’s priorities lie.

The Federal Government must treat military aviation safety as an indispensable part of its national security responsibility.

Adequate funding for maintenance, modernisation, technical training and safety oversight is not a luxury. It is an investment in the lives of personnel, the protection of public assets and the effectiveness of the armed forces.

Nigeria owes the victims of the Igbokoda crash and their families more than condolences and ceremonial mourning. It owes them the truth, accountability and demonstrable action. The deceased must not become another entry in a growing catalogue of military aviation tragedies whose lessons are forgotten.

Crashes caused by preventable human error, inadequate maintenance or other avoidable failures must be reduced to the barest minimum.

No government can guarantee that every aviation accident will be prevented, but it has a duty to ensure that known risks are identified, properly managed and not allowed to persist through negligence or institutional indifference.

This cycle of disaster, promises and silence must end. The Igbokoda crash must mark a turning point in the management of Nigeria’s military aviation, not merely another tragedy followed by another investigation, while the next disaster looms somewhere on the horizon.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Limited