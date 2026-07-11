The freed pupils and teacher. Photo: Bayo Onanuga

By Saheed Oyelakin

The Nigerian Army has revealed how troops, working with other security agencies, rescued pupils and teachers abducted by suspected Ansaru terrorists in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State after 56 days in captivity.

The Army said the victims regained their freedom following an intelligence-led operation that lasted for more than a month and targeted the kidnappers’ network and hideouts in the Old Oyo National Park and other parts of the country.

According to a statement issued hours after the rescue on Friday by the Acting Deputy Director, 2 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Danjuma Danjuma, the operation involved troops of the Nigerian Army led by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Maj. Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife.

The soldiers worked alongside operatives of other security agencies, the Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes and hunters.

The Army said 44 abducted pupils and teachers were rescued in total.

It explained that the operation focused on identifying the terrorist kingpins behind the abduction, dismantling their logistics network and arresting their informants.

The statement read, “Following an intelligence-led, carefully planned and executed operation on 10 July 2026, troops of the Nigerian Army, led by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General C.R. Nnebeife, in collaboration with special units from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), specifically the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), the Defence Headquarters with Special Forces elements from the Nigerian Army, Navy, the Air Force and the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies, as well as local vigilantes, hunters and Amotekun, in a well-coordinated operation rescued a total of 44 pupils and teachers kidnapped by terrorists from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on 15 May 2026.

“The operations, which lasted for more than a month, focused on identifying the terrorist kingpins that masterminded the kidnapping, busting and dismantling their networks and logistics links, including their informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park Forest, Oyo State.”

According to the Army, several suspects were arrested in Oyo and other states, a development it said disrupted the group’s activities and forced the terrorists to free the captives.

“As part of the operations, multiple arrests were made within Oyo State and in other locations across some states in the country.

“These arrests completely disorganised the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to unconditionally release the pupils and teachers. Further operations are to be conducted,” it stated.

The Army added that the operation was carefully executed to ensure the safe rescue of the victims without collateral damage.

“However, there were some casualties on the part of the security forces,” the statement added.

The Army disclosed that the rescued pupils and teachers are receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital before being handed over to the Oyo State Government for reunification with their families.

The GOC, on behalf of all participating agencies, thanked President Bola Tinubu for his strategic guidance and support, which he said contributed to the success of the operation.

He also commended Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the National Security Adviser, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd.), the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, other service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, the Directors-General of the DSS and NIA, and heads of other security agencies for their support.

The Army further appreciated media organisations and Nigerians for supporting the security agencies and urged members of the public to remain vigilant by providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing security operations.

The victims were abducted on May 15 when gunmen attacked Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in the Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to earlier official accounts, 39 pupils and seven teachers were taken during the attack, while the assistant headmaster of L.A. Primary School, Joel Adesiyan, was killed during the attack while attempting to escape.

Another teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was beheaded by the terrorists while in captivity.

PUNCH Online reports that while the Army said 44 victims were rescued, earlier official accounts indicated that 46 people were abducted (39 pupils and seven teachers). It is not immediately clear whether the Army’s figure excludes the two teachers who were killed.

However, confirming the rescue in a statement on Friday evening, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said all the victims were rescued.

“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo, have been rescued by our security agencies,” he wrote.

He disclosed that eight suspected kidnappers were arrested during the operation and are currently in the custody of the Department of State Services.

He added that several other members of the gang were neutralised by security operatives during the operation.

According to him, the victims were rescued without the Federal Government acceding to the kidnappers’ demand for the release of a Boko Haram kingpin standing trial for terrorism.

In a separate statement on his X handle, Tinubu also announced that the abducted children and teachers were freed alive and unharmed.

He stressed that “no ransom was paid” and “no concession was made.”

The President, while expressing delight over the successful operation, also vowed that his administration would ensure justice for the victims and the family of Oyedokun.

He also directed emergency response agencies to work with the Oyo State Government to provide medical care and other relief support for the rescued pupils and teachers.

PUNCH Online reports that following the rescue, residents, travellers and passers-by in the Ogbomoso area of Oyo State broke into spontaneous celebration.

Opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party, the Allied Peoples Movement and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, welcomed the victims’ safe return and called on the Federal Government to take decisive measures to prevent a recurrence and strengthen security across the country.

Saheed Oyelakin

Saheed is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over two years of experience covering metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories. He focuses on producing clear, engaging reports across diverse beats. Saheed’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to accurate and balanced journalism.

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