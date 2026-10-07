Prof. Nnamdi Dike Umeoduag

By

Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

Acting Vice- Chancellor of Tansian University in Anambra State, Prof. Nnamdi Dike Umeoduag, has passed away at the age of 44.

Umeoduag, a professor of Microbiology, was said to have died in the early hours of Friday.

He previously served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) at Tansian University.

He was also a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, where he represented Aguata 1 Constituency.

In a statement, Registrar of the institution, Rev. De nekent Anthony Uke, said, “The Management of Tansian University has noted with concern various reports circulating in the media suggesting that Prof. Umeoduagu served as Acting Vice- Chancellor for only two days prior to his death.

“This is not an accurate representation of the facts. Prof. Umeoduagu had been formally authorised to act in the office of the Vice- Chancellor well before the recent transition, following the commencement of the medical absence of the substantive Vice-Chancellor.

“He consequently served in an acting capacity as Vice Chancellor for approximately two months, from the period when the substantive Vice-Chancellor proceeded on medical leave until the expiration of the substantive Vice- Chancellor’s tenure on 30th September, 2026 and until his sudden demise.

“His assumption of office was therefore not a sudden development of merely two days. It formed part of an established administrative arrangement that had been formally communicated to public and regulatory bodies and authorised in accordance with the University’s governance processes.”

The statement described the late professor as a distinguished academic, Legislator, administrator, scholar, and a committed servant of the Tansian University whose dedication to the advancement of higher education extended far beyond the immediate interests of Tansian University.

Uke said that Umeoduagu’s passing represents an immense loss to the University community, his family, colleagues, students, and the wider academic community in Nigeria.

The institution extended its deepest condolences to his immediate family, relatives, friends, colleagues, students, associates, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

Daily Trust