The Presidency has announced the rescue of all the pupils and teachers who were abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, revealing that security operatives arrested eight suspected kidnappers while neutralising others during the operation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed the development in a post on his X handle on Friday.

According to Onanuga, the victims were freed through a coordinated operation by security agencies, with no concessions made to the kidnappers.

“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies,” he wrote.

Providing further details, the presidential spokesman said the operation led to the arrest of eight members of the kidnapping gang, who are now in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), while other members of the group were killed during the rescue mission.

He also dismissed speculation that the government negotiated with the kidnappers by releasing one of their alleged leaders in exchange for the victims.

“In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised. There was no quid pro quo in the rescue as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, that the kidnappers demanded his release, is being prosecuted for his atrocities,” Onanuga stated.

He added that the relevant security agencies would provide a comprehensive account of the operation in due course.

“The security agencies will give full account soon,” he said.

The rescue brings an end to the ordeal of the abducted pupils and teachers, whose kidnapping had sparked widespread concern and renewed calls for stronger security measures to protect schools and communities across the country.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria