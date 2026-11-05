Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu Photo: State House

By

Saheed Oyelakin

The Federal Government has explained how it selects beneficiaries for its N50,000 cash relief under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention.

The clarification comes as payments continue and many Nigerians seek to understand how the government identifies recipients and determines their eligibility.

According to information on the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction’s NERSI website, sighted by PUNCH Online on Wednesday, beneficiaries are selected from verified national identity records and the National Social Register.

“Beneficiaries are selected from verified national identity records and the national social register, then screened to reach poor and vulnerable households,” the website states under its eligibility and selection section.

The National Identification Number (NIN) is issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) after enrolment.

It is used to verify an individual’s identity and is linked to the mobile wallet through which selected beneficiaries receive the relief.

The National Social Register (NSR), on the other hand, is a database of poor and vulnerable households in Nigeria, coordinated by the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office.

According to NASSCO, the register contains data on more than 70 million individuals.

It said registering vulnerable persons is a multi-process activity that begins with states identifying their poorest local government areas and communities, after which trained teams work with residents and community leaders to identify vulnerable households.

The identified households are then registered digitally and assessed using poverty indicators.

Those ranked within the bottom six deciles may qualify for inclusion in the National Beneficiary Register, which is used for programmes such as cash transfers.

Enrollment in both NIMC and NSR is a prerequisite for being selected for N50,000 cash relief, according to NERSI.

However, the office does not provide further details on the specific screening criteria used to determine relief recipients.

It stresses that Nigerians cannot apply or pay to be included in the beneficiary list.

“You cannot apply or pay to be added,” the website says. “Not everyone is in the first group. Your data is used only for this programme.”

The Humanitarian Assistance Programme is described as the Federal Government’s shock-responsive cash transfer initiative for poor and vulnerable households. It provides financial support through mobile wallets.

“Under NERSI, selected beneficiaries receive support of ₦50,000 into a mobile wallet,” the website explains. “It is a grant from the Federal Government. You do not pay it back.”

According to the office, selection is based on need and covers all six geopolitical zones, regardless of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation. Payments are made in phases, meaning beneficiaries are not contacted at the same time.

PUNCH Online reported that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, announced the commencement of disbursement in a statement on October 30.

Nigerians can check if they are selected through the approved providers by dialling their USSD codes: ALAT by Wema (*945*23#), MoMo PSB (*671*0#), NairaGram (*726*00#), OPay (*955*20#) and Moniepoint (*5573*27#).

Saheed Oyelakin

Saheed is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over two years of experience covering metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories. He focuses on producing clear, engaging reports across diverse beats. Saheed’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to accurate and balanced journalism.

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