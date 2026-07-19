Bandits

By Dare Akogun

As kidnappings, banditry and violent crimes spread beyond traditional flashpoints, insecurity is once again dominating the country’s political conversation and questions are mounting over the government’s ability to guarantee safety and restore public confidence. DARE AKOGUN examines how worsening security crisis is testing the nation’s governance capacity

From mass abductions and killings in northern communities to terror attacks in the South-West, violent crimes that many Nigerians hoped were receding have instead evolved into a more complex and geographically widespread challenge.

Across the country, citizens are increasingly asking a simple question: which part of Nigeria is safe? For many communities grappling with daily threats of kidnapping, banditry and violent attacks, the answer appears uncertain.

A crisis spreading beyond traditional flashpoints

For years, the country’s security narrative followed a predictable geographic pattern. The North-East was synonymous with insurgency, while the North-West was associated with banditry. The North-Central struggled with farmer-herder conflicts and communal violence.

But that traditional classification is rapidly breaking down. Recent incidents suggest criminal networks are becoming mobile, expanding, and vicious.

Kidnappings for ransom have spread into parts of the South-West, with the kidnapping of 44 schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire local government area of Oyo state, while states like Ogun, Ondo and Lagos have to reassure citizens of their safety due to unconfirmed reports of terror threats, causing apprehension in states previously regarded as relatively safe.

A security analyst, Benjamin Agada, told Sunday PUNCH that the changing nature of the threat reflected the evolution of organised criminal enterprises.

He described the spreading terror attacks to as a diffusion of criminal enterprise into multiple zones with different operational motivations but similar consequences for citizens.

“Some groups are ideological. Others are purely economic. But the effect is the same: insecurity, fear and weakened public confidence in state institutions,” he said.

According to Agada, the challenge confronting the country today is no longer simply about terrorism or banditry.

“It is about the state’s ability to maintain monopoly over force across a vast territory where criminal actors have become increasingly sophisticated,” he added.

Recent data appear to support growing concerns. According to the 2025 Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria recorded 171 terror-related attacks in 2025, representing a 43 per cent increase from the 120 incidents recorded in 2024. Terror-related fatalities reportedly increased from 513 to approximately 750 during the same period.

Although government officials argue that military operations have neutralised hundreds of criminal elements and degraded insurgent capabilities in several regions, analysts note that attacks continue to occur with sufficient frequency to sustain public anxiety. The challenge, experts say, is that citizens judge security not by military statistics but by lived experiences.

When farmers abandon farmlands, commuters avoid highways and parents fear sending children to school, perceptions of insecurity become politically powerful regardless of official data. Among the incidents that have intensified public concern are recurring attacks on educational institutions.

While Nigeria has not witnessed an abduction on the scale of the 2014 kidnapping of Chibok schoolgirls, recent attacks on Niger, Borno, Oyo and Kogi schools have reignited memories many Nigerians hoped were behind them.

Security experts warn that attacks targeting educational facilities carry unique psychological consequences. The Managing Director of Beacon Consulting and a security risk management expert, Dr Kabiru Adamu, said educational institutions remain symbolic targets.

“School attacks attract enormous attention because they affect children, families and the future of communities. The psychological impact often extends far beyond the immediate victims,” he said.

According to him, sustained investment in school protection initiatives remains critical. “The Safe Schools Initiative must move beyond policy documents and become fully operational across vulnerable communities,” he added.

Security and politics: The road to 2027

As political actors quietly begin positioning for 2027, analysts say security is emerging alongside inflation and economic hardship as one of the dominant issues likely to shape electoral conversations.

Unlike macroeconomic indicators, security failures are tangible, they affect families directly and create fear and also influence voting behaviour.

A political analyst, Dr Abubakar Yunusa of the Kwara State University, told Sunday PUNCH that security often becomes a referendum on leadership competence.

“Security is one of the most visible responsibilities of the state. Failure in that area quickly translates into political consequences,” he said. According to Yunusa, elections are often influenced less by policy documents than by citizens’ lived realities.

“If insecurity remains widespread approaching 2027, it will become a major campaign issue across party lines,” he added. However, the Federal Government insists that progress is being made.

Since assuming office, Tinubu’s administration has repeatedly highlighted military successes against terrorists and criminal groups. The Office of the National Security Adviser has also emphasised improved intelligence sharing among security agencies.

Similarly, the United States Africa Command announced that more than 200 ISIS fighters were killed during coordinated counterterrorism operations carried out in northeastern Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigerian Military. Military authorities have also pointed to several operations that have disrupted criminal camps, rescued kidnapped victims and recovered weapons.

Yet public perception remains mixed. In many affected communities, residents say security gains are not always sustained. A community may be secured temporarily, only for attacks to resume weeks later.

Retired military officer and security strategist, Col Awoyinfa Tajudeen (retd.) said this reflects the complexity of modern security challenges. “We tend to focus on kinetic responses, but security today requires a combination of intelligence, economic interventions, technology and local partnerships. Criminal groups adapt quickly. If the government does not evolve just as quickly, the cycle continues,” he said.

Election security already in focus

Recognising the potential implications for 2027, security agencies have already begun preliminary planning.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, recently assured the Independent National Electoral Commission of the force’s readiness to secure future elections.

Speaking during a meeting with INEC officials, the police chief identified political violence, illegal arms proliferation, cyber manipulation, misinformation campaigns and attacks on electoral infrastructure as key threats. He identified political violence, illegal arms proliferation, voter intimidation, cyber manipulation, misinformation, and attacks on electoral infrastructure as key concerns.

Where insecurity thrives, voter participation often declines, campaign activities become restricted and public confidence in democratic institutions weakens.

A professor of Political Science, Emmanuel Adibe, argues that governance deficits remain central to understanding the problem.

“Insecurity thrives where governance is weak. When communities feel abandoned, when economic opportunities disappear, when institutions lose legitimacy, criminal networks find fertile ground,” he said.

According to Adibe, security reforms must be accompanied by broader social and economic interventions. “You cannot separate security from unemployment, poverty, education and governance. All these variables interact with one another,” he explained.

Rural communities bear the heaviest burden

Perhaps the greatest tragedy of Nigeria’s insecurity crisis is its disproportionate impact on rural communities.

Across large swathes of northern and central Nigeria, farmers continue to face threats from armed groups, many have abandoned cultivation entirely, others now pay unofficial levies to access farmland.

The consequences extend beyond local communities, reduced agricultural production contributes to rising food prices nationwide, deepening economic hardship and reinforcing public dissatisfaction.

A development economist, Dr Tahoeed Yusuf, said insecurity had become an economic issue as much as a security concern.

“When farmers cannot farm and traders cannot move goods safely, inflation becomes inevitable.

“Security and economic stability are inseparable,” he said.

According to him, addressing insecurity could have significant positive effects on food production, investment and overall economic confidence.

As Nigeria moves closer to 2027, the security question is unlikely to fade.

Every major election cycle in recent history has featured debates around corruption, economic performance and national unity.

This time, insecurity may overshadow them all.

Citizens increasingly want measurable outcomes rather than reassurances. For the Tinubu administration, the challenge extends beyond neutralising criminal groups. It involves restoring public confidence that the state retains the capacity to protect lives and property.

For opposition parties, insecurity provides fertile ground for political mobilisation. For voters, it remains an everyday reality that shapes how governance is judged.

Ultimately, the debate is no longer whether the country faces a security crisis. That question has already been answered. The more consequential question now is whether the country’s institutions can contain the crisis before it fundamentally reshapes the political landscape heading into 2027.

A public affairs analyst and research fellow, Adetola Kehinde, said although insecurity remains one of the country’s biggest challenges, it would be unfair to conclude that the Federal Government has not made significant efforts to combat kidnapping and banditry. According to him, the government has demonstrated the capacity and willingness to tackle insecurity but must remain consistent and adopt evolving strategies.

“The government has the capacity to put an end to kidnapping and banditry. A critical assessment shows it is not taking the back seat but is making concerted efforts to combat insecurity,” Kehinde said.

He argued that consistency and improved strategies would enable the APC-led government to achieve greater success, adding that convincing voters ahead of the 2027 elections would ultimately remain “a matter of personal choice because electoral decisions are subjective.”

“The country has moved beyond the era when parts of Nigeria were effectively under the control of agents of insecurity. That shows the APC has done enough to reassure Nigerians ahead of the 2027 polls,” he said.

Also, a legal practitioner, Titilayo Anifowose, said insecurity should not be politicised, describing it as a national challenge affecting all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation.

While acknowledging improvements in security coordination and investments by the Tinubu administration, she stressed that more work remained.

“Insecurity is not an APC problem or an opposition problem. It is a national challenge that affects every Nigerian regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity or religion. That is why it should never be politicised. Every life matters.

“The goal should not simply be to reassure Nigerians with words but to continue delivering measurable improvements that restore confidence and protect lives and property across the country,” she said.

Dare Akogun

Punch Nigeria Ltd