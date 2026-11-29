Idiat Adebule

Yusuf Oketola

Details have emerged of how Lagos West Senator, Idiat Adebule, died on Saturday, barely 24 hours after celebrating her 56th birthday.

A source within the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State told Sunday PUNCH that Adebule slumped during campaign activities in her senatorial district.

According to the source, she was rushed to a private hospital in the Government Reservation Area, Ikeja, where she was pronounced dead.

“She collapsed during a campaign in her senatorial district. She was rushed to a hospital, but she could not make it. Quite unfortunate. It is a sad day for us,” the source said.

Another credible source said the deceased had been ill for a while and had been “managing her health,” adding that she was nursing an undisclosed illness.

He noted that she was sighted a few days back at FESTAC Town during a house-to-house campaign of the party.

“After she collapsed on Saturday, she was rushed to Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, where she lost consciousness before her death. It is sad that we lost her,” the source said.

The senator, who was seeking re-election for a second term, celebrated her birthday on Friday, expressing gratitude to Allah for the gift of life and praying for renewed strength to serve her constituents.

In a birthday message posted on her X page, she wrote, “Today, I return all glory and adoration to Almighty Allah for His infinite mercy, grace and the gift of life as I celebrate another year.

“I am deeply grateful for His guidance, protection and countless blessings. It is my prayer that this new age brings me renewed vigour to continue serving humanity and contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of Lagos West, Lagos State and our dear nation. Alhamdulillah for another year!”

The APC confirmed her death in a statement.

The statement, signed by the state party’s spokesman, Seye Oladejo, also noted that all campaign activities in the state had been suspended.

Oladejo announced that the former deputy governor would be laid to rest on Sunday (today) at the Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, at 3pm.

“Senator Adebule’s death represents a painful and irreplaceable loss to our party and the entire Lagos political family. Her years of service, commitment to the progressive ideals of the APC and contributions to the political and developmental advancement of Lagos State will remain indelible,” he added.

Tinubu, govs mourn

Since the announcement of her death, tributes have been pouring in from political leaders across the country.

President Bola Tinubu, in a condolence statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed shock over her death, describing it as a painful loss to Lagos and the country.

Tinubu said Adebule died at a time when her experience and contributions to public service were still needed.

He recalled her contributions to governance and development in Lagos State as deputy governor, noting that her political career reflected years of commitment to public administration and education.

Tinubu also acknowledged her efforts towards empowering citizens, particularly women and young people, as well as her contributions to legislative activities and democratic governance in the Senate.

He commiserated with her family, the Lagos State Government, political associates, members of the APC and the National Assembly.

Similarly, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his deputy, Senator Barau Jibrin, mourned the late lawmaker, describing her death as a major loss to the National Assembly and the country.

The two presiding officers of the Senate, in separate condolence messages, described Adebule as a dedicated public servant, accomplished administrator and educationist whose contributions to governance and national development would be remembered.

Also, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, mourned Adebule, describing her death at the age of 56 as shocking and saddening.

Sanwo-Olu said the late senator was committed to improving the lives of residents throughout her years in public service, particularly through her contributions to education and the welfare of women and children.

In a condolence message posted on his X page on Saturday, the governor said his interactions with Adebule were largely centred on the development of Lagos and the wellbeing of its people.

He said, “Her contributions to our state and country will not be forgotten.”

Also, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described Adebule’s death as a painful loss to Lagos and the country, saying Nigeria had lost a distinguished voice in public service.

In a condolence message, Abiodun said the late senator was an accomplished administrator, committed legislator and distinguished public servant whose experience and contributions earned her an enviable place in the nation’s political landscape.

Ambode mourns ex-deputy

Mourning his ex-deputy, former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, described Adebule as a dependable partner in governance whose contributions to the state would endure.

In a condolence statement on Saturday, Ambode said he received the news of Adebule’s death with “profound shock and deep sadness,” recalling their years of working together in the Lagos State administration between 2015 and 2019.

He said her death was a painful loss to her family, Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress and the political community.

The former governor described the late senator as an accomplished educationist with considerable administrative experience and political commitment, noting that he witnessed her dedication to public service and understanding of government during their time in office.

“Senator Adebule was a dependable partner in governance, an accomplished educationist and a woman of considerable administrative experience and political commitment,” Ambode said.

Punch Nigeria Limited