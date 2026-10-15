File: Senator Bello Mandiya

By

Okiki Adeduyite

The Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, has recounted how his late colleague, Bello Mandiya, reportedly slipped and hit his head in his bathroom, with his body discovered about 72 hours later at his Abuja residence.

A video of Ningi’s narration during Senate plenary on Tuesday, October 13, went viral on Thursday.

According to Ningi, the former lawmaker lived alone, and his absence went unnoticed for days until the chief imam of Apo became concerned that he had missed prayers for three consecutive days.

Ningi said he was in Saudi Arabia when his son called to inform him of Mandiya’s death. His son was among those who found the former senator’s body on September 7, 2026.

Ningi said Mandiya had last been seen by a colleague at about 11 am on Friday, September 4. He had returned home and was preparing to attend the congregational prayer.

“He brought out his cap, his phones, and put them on the bed, and went into the bathroom to take his bath.

“After taking his bath, when he was out of the bathroom, then he slipped and knocked his head in the bathroom,” Ningi said.

The senator said the tragedy came to light after a foul smell began coming from Mandiya’s apartment, prompting residents to investigate.

“For 72 hours, Mr President, nobody knew where Bello Mandiya was,” he said.

Ningi said those who went to the residence eventually forced the door open and found Mandiya dead in the bathroom.

“And there lies Bello Mandiya in the bathroom, lifeless. Seventy-two hours, and that’s a simple tragedy,” he said

Reflecting on the death, Ningi said it was a reminder that political position and material possessions could not protect anyone from life’s uncertainties.

“There is nothing permanent about anything. Nothing permanent about our position, nothing permanent about our wealth,” Ningi said.

Ningi, who said he had known Mandiya since 2002, offered prayers for the deceased and condolences to his family, the people of Katsina State and his former constituents.

PUNCH Online reported that Mandiya died on Monday, September 7, 2026, aged 62.

He represented Katsina South Senatorial District from 2019 to 2023 after serving as chief of staff to former Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda described his death as a great loss to the state and Nigeria.

Okiki Adeduyite

Okiki is a journalist with over seven years experience covering politics, foreign news, society, entertainment and the film industry.

Punch Nigeria Limited