Tinubu

File photo: President Bola Tinubu

By

Samuel Omotere

Nigerians can apply for mortgage loans of up to ₦100m under the Federal Government-backed MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund, which offers financing at a fixed interest rate of 9.75 per cent per annum and a repayment period of up to 20 years.

President Bola Tinubu announced the facility as part of his administration’s efforts to expand access to affordable housing and help Nigerians become homeowners.

According to the President, applicants can secure mortgages with an initial deposit of 10 per cent of the property’s value. Using a ₦10m house as an example, he said a prospective homeowner would need a ₦1m deposit and could repay approximately ₦85,400 monthly over 20 years.

Here is how to apply.

1. Check if you qualify

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens, at least 21 years old and able to repay the mortgage before turning 60 or reaching the applicable retirement age.

They must also meet the programme’s income and credit requirements and be able to make the required equity contribution, starting from 10 per cent of the property’s value.

Prospective applicants can use the affordability calculator on the MREIF housing portal to estimate how much they may be able to borrow.

2. Visit the official portal

Interested Nigerians can begin the process through the MREIF website, www.mreif.com.ng, or the housing portal, housing.mreif.com.ng/pre-qualifier.

Applicants can use the pre-qualification calculator to provide details such as their age, employment status, monthly income, proposed deposit and preferred repayment period.

Pre-qualification is not final mortgage approval, as the participating financial institution will still assess the applicant’s financial capacity.

3. Select a property and prepare your documents

Applicants can explore available residential properties on the platform or identify a property they intend to purchase. The property must meet the fund’s requirements and have acceptable title documents.

The required documents include a valid means of identification, employment offer or confirmation letter, six months’ recent payslips for employed applicants, recent utility bill, birth certificate or declaration of age, Tax Clearance Certificate or tax card, Retirement Savings Account statement where applicable, and the property’s offer letter and title documents.

Banks may request additional documents, including bank statements and credit reports, depending on the applicant’s circumstances.

4. Submit your application

After completing the pre-qualification process and selecting a property, applicants can submit their mortgage applications and supporting documents through the designated MREIF channels.

The application will undergo checks, including an assessment of the applicant’s income, credit history, repayment capacity and the property’s title documents.

5. Apply through a participating bank

MREIF works with commercial banks and mortgage institutions to provide the loans. Participating institutions include Access Bank, FirstBank, FCMB, Globus Bank, Providus Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Union Bank, Wema Bank, Abbey Mortgage Bank, AG Mortgage Bank, Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank, Gateway Mortgage Bank, Homebase Mortgage Bank, Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, LBIC Mortgage Bankers and Nigeria Police Mortgage Bank.

Applicants should confirm that their chosen institution is currently processing MREIF applications before proceeding.

The bank will assess the application, verify the applicant’s repayment capacity, examine the property’s title documents and communicate the mortgage offer and applicable charges.

Once approved, the applicant will pay the required equity contribution and complete the legal and insurance requirements before the mortgage is disbursed.

Important things to know

The ₦100m facility is a loan, not free housing. Beneficiaries must repay the amount borrowed with the applicable interest and charges.

Tinubu also said contributors to the Contributory Pension Scheme could qualify to use up to 25 per cent of their retirement savings towards their initial mortgage deposit.

Married applicants may also submit joint applications with their spouses to increase their borrowing capacity.

Applicants should deal only with the official MREIF platform and participating financial institutions and avoid paying individuals who promise to secure mortgage approval outside the recognised process.

Samuel Omotere

Samuel Omotere is an experienced journalist covering human interest stories, pop culture, and digital trends. He combines his background as a language graduate with a focus on sustainable digital storytelling.

Punch Nigeria Limited