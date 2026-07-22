By Okiki Adeduyite

The Federal Government’s newly launched consumer credit scheme for digital devices, the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices Programme, is now accepting applications from Nigerians seeking affordable, credit-based access to laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The programme, implemented by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, was unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister, Dr Bosun Tijani, alongside CREDICORP’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Uzoma Nwagba.

C.L.I.C.K.D. is designed to help Nigerians own digital devices through structured, spread-out payments rather than paying the full cost upfront, starting with locally assembled laptops as CREDICORP prioritises local manufacturing.

How to apply

Visit the website. Go to credicorp.ng/clickd, the official C.L.I.C.K.D. landing page.

Click “I’m Interested.” This takes you to the application form.

Fill in the required details:

State of residence — select from all 36 states and the FCT.

What best describes you — Employed (Salary Earner), Freelancer/Self-Employed, Business Owner, Student, Job Seeker or NYSC Member.

Monthly income (optional) — ranges from below ₦100,000 to above ₦1,000,000.

Digital talent programme — applicants indicate whether they are part of one, choosing from 3MTT, Andela Learning Community, Learn2Earn, ALX, HNG Internship, AltSchool Africa, Genesys Tech Hub or “Other.”

Device needed — laptop, smartphone, tablet or other.

Reason for the device — applicants can select multiple options, including learning and certifications, work/remote work, freelancing, business growth, school, software development, content creation or other.

How you heard about C.L.I.C.K.D. — 3MTT, social media, friend or family, school, employer, Google search or other.

Confirm and consent. Before submitting, applicants must tick three boxes: confirming the information provided is accurate, agreeing to be contacted regarding the application, and consenting to CREDICORP and its partners using their information to assess eligibility.

Submit.

Who qualifies, for now

The current 1,000-laptop pilot is limited to fellows of the Federal Government’s Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme, under which C.L.I.C.K.D. was launched as a national pilot.

Nwagba said the rollout began in Abuja, where 77 beneficiaries received devices, with the remaining laptops to be distributed to qualified fellows in other states in phases.

CREDICORP has a track record of this phased approach: its main consumer credit scheme launched in April 2024, targeting only federal civil servants before later widening its reach.

The application form’s coverage extends beyond 3MTT, listing Andela Learning Community, Learn2Earn, ALX Africa, HNG Internship, AltSchool Africa and Genesys Tech Hub as talent-programme options — suggesting these fellows may also be able to apply, even though CREDICORP’s public statements so far have referenced only 3MTT beneficiaries for the current 1,000-laptop batch.

CREDICORP has also yet to disclose the specific interest rates, repayment tenure or down-payment structure for C.L.I.C.K.D. loans.

Okiki Adeduyite

Okiki is a journalist with over seven years experience covering politics, foreign news, society, entertainment and the film industry.

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