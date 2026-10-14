A satellite view

By

Samuel Omotere

Nigerians can now check their home addresses and obtain digital postcodes through the Federal Government’s National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System, introduced through the Nigerian Postal Service.

Launched nationwide on October 1, 2026, the system assigns an 11-character alphanumeric code to each addressable building, making it easier to identify and share precise locations.

The platform allows users to search for locations using addresses, place names, postcodes and aliases. Some records also display homeowners’ names where properties are commonly identified by the names of their owners.

Here is how to find your digital postcode and check the address information associated with your building.

1. Visit the official NIPOST website

Visit postcode.gov.ng and select the “Find my postcode” option.

Users can also download the NIPOST Postcode application through the official website. The Android application is available on Google Play, while the website lists the iOS version as coming soon.

2. Search for your home address

Enter your house number, street name, neighbourhood or another relevant location detail in the search field.

You can also search using a place name, postcode or alias, where available.

Select the result that matches your address and inspect the map to confirm that it points to your building. Check nearby roads, neighbouring properties and recognisable landmarks before accepting the result.

3. Check whether your name appears

Some homeowners’ names appear in the platform’s address records because they were captured as part of informal descriptions used by residents to identify properties.

NIPOST Postmaster-General, Tola Odeyemi, explained that officials collected standard and informal addresses during field data gathering.

“During ground data collection, we collected standard or informal addresses of buildings,” she said, according to a report by TheCable.

In communities where buildings lack clear street names or house numbers, residents may identify a property by its owner’s name.

To check whether your name appears, inspect the address description linked to your building or search for your name if it is commonly used to identify the property.

However, a failed name search does not necessarily mean your building is missing from the system. The postcode is assigned to the building, not to its owner or occupants.

A satellite view

4. Use your phone’s location to find your building

If you are at or near your home, you can use the application’s location feature to locate your building on the map.

Enable your phone’s location service and allow the application to access your location when prompted.

Select “Find My Postcode” to display your position and nearby mapped buildings. Identify your exact building on the map and select it to retrieve the corresponding code.

Ensure you select the correct building because neighbouring properties may have different digital postcodes.

5. Correct errors or request a missing postcode

If your building’s details are incorrect, use the platform’s available option to suggest a correction.

Where a building does not have a postcode, users can request one through the website or application by supplying relevant address details and location information. A Google Maps link can also help identify the property.

NIPOST reviews requests for missing postcodes and proposed corrections before updating its records.

6. Understand what the postcode represents

The digital postcode identifies a building or addressable location, not an individual resident.

People living in the same building can therefore use the same postcode alongside their regular written address. Anyone who moves to another building will use the code assigned to the new location.

The system is designed to improve address identification and support services such as deliveries, logistics, emergency response and public service delivery.

Finding, saving, and sharing a digital postcode is free, according to information on the official platform.

Residents are advised to verify that the building displayed on the map matches their intended address before using or sharing its postcode.

Samuel Omotere

Samuel Omotere is an experienced journalist covering human interest stories, pop culture, and digital trends. He combines his background as a language graduate with a focus on sustainable digital storytelling.

Punch Nigeria Limited