Governor Hope Uzodimma

by Azu Ishiekwene

Some politicians climb the ladder. Some descend from it. And then there is Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who appears determined to prove that a political ladder is also a revolving door – preferably one with his name engraved on both sides.

And why not? If you have politicians in your party who have their cake and eat it, coveting a bespoke revolving door is the least of your problems. In the run-up to the 2023 election, Ahmed Lawan, then the Senate President, contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries without relinquishing his seat.

He lost the primaries, and also lost the APC Yobe North senatorial primary to Bashir Sheriff Machina, who was returned unopposed.

Yet in a judgment hinged on a technicality, a split Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the two lower courts, handing Lawan a ticket he had intentionally gambled away.

The Uzodimma Way

Uzodimma’s present case is slightly different. While his proposed senatorial bid raises a broader constitutional question about the transition from one elective office to another before the expiration of an existing mandate, Lawan’s dispute concerns the validity of a party nomination.

Yet, as a leading beneficiary of Nigeria’s baffling court system, Uzodimma can test the judicial waters not only by using remote lessons from the Lawan model but also by doing so with the audacity of one who knows where the judicial corpses are buried.

His second and final governorship term expires in January 2028. Yet he has been chasing the APC ticket for Imo West Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 election, apparently unperturbed by the small detail that he cannot occupy Government House and the Red Chamber at the same time.

On October 29, 2026, Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, nullified Uzodimma’s nomination as the APC candidate for Imo West, ordered INEC to remove his name and restore former Governor Rochas Okorocha as the party’s candidate. The court also barred Uzodimma from presenting himself as the APC candidate for the election.

For a man whose political story has often seemed to bend reality in his favour, it must have felt less like a judicial ruling and more like a celestial audit.

In the beginning…

If Uzodimma’s life were a book, it would have been titled The Fourth Shall Be the First, taken from the Supreme Court ruling of January 2020, which exhumed and counted excluded votes in the Imo governorship election in favour of the man who had finished fourth.

But Uzodinma did not merely survive that controversy. He built on it to win a second term in 2023 and now struts about with the confidence of a man who believes that destiny, once it has cleared security at the gate, does not need an appointment.

Second missionary journey

Imo West, also known as Orlu Zone, has become less a senatorial district than a political boarding house with a permanent waiting list. The seat has been passed around among familiar faces with the frequency of a family inheritance that nobody wants to relinquish fully.

Uzodimma held it from 2011 to 2019. After leaving Government House, Rochas Okorocha won it in 2019. Okorocha later lost it to Osita Izunaso, the current occupant. Now Okorocha wants it back, while Uzodimma, still governor, wants it back too.

In the last 10 years in Imo, the state’s performance record in public examinations has improved, as has investment in road infrastructure. Yet multidimensional poverty, at an average of 40.7 per cent, remains a major problem.

Only 8.5 percent of the state’s residents have access to safe drinking water, and 30 percent live more than 30 minutes from a health facility. Tiger Base, the state’s internal vigilante, has been mostly weaponised, and insecurity remains a major problem in the state.

Legacy issues

These problems did not start with Uzodimma, but if he hasn’t paid enough attention, it may well be that he’s more familiar with the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he has retained a BQ for most of the last four years, and from where he hopes to secure support for this ambition.

The constitutional argument is not as straightforward as critics sometimes suggest. Section 68(1)(f) of the Constitution says a senator shall vacate his seat if he becomes president, vice-president, governor, deputy governor or holds another executive office.

That may be legally defensible. Politically, however, it has the charm of a man applying for a new job while still holding the old one, informing the interview panel that he will decide later whether to resign.

Between law and rectitude

The question is not only whether the law permits it. It is whether Uzodimma, with more than a year left in office, should be spending his final months plotting a return to the Senate rather than completing the work for which Imo people elected him.

There is something almost poetic about it. Uzodimma became governor through a judicial decision. Now, in pursuit of a Senate ticket, he has encountered another judicial decision – this one removing him from a race he thought should ultimately land him within shooting range of Akpabio’s present position.

Eyeing the bigger prize

Reports suggest that Uzodimma’s Senate ambition is not simply about representing the Orlu Zone. It is also about a larger prize: the Senate presidency in the forthcoming 12th National Assembly.

But he must first win the party’s ticket to contest the election. From the court ruling to the sniper fire from the incumbent Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and now FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, a deadly foe who wants President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to add Imo to his hunting ground, the auguries for Uzodimma are serious.

The bypass between Douglas House and the Senate President’s office has never been more threatened.

Irony of ironies

There is a special irony in Rochas Okorocha being the man the court restored. Okorocha is not just any rival. He is Uzodinma’s immediate predecessor in Government House, a former senator for the same district, and a man whose political appetite has never been mistaken for modesty.

Okorocha represented Imo West after his governorship ended, then lost the seat to Izunaso. Now he has gone to court to reclaim the APC ticket from the man who succeeded him as governor.

The spectacle is almost theatrical. A former governor wants the Senate seat. The incumbent governor wants the same Senate seat. The sitting senator presumably wonders whether he has accidentally wandered into someone else’s family reunion.

A governor’s final year should ordinarily be a period of reflection: completing projects, settling scores peacefully, preparing an orderly transition, and perhaps composing a farewell speech that does not sound like a campaign advert.

Exit door

Instead, Uzodimma’s final year feels as if he has looked at the exit door of Government House and decided that the most dignified way to leave is through the window – straight into the Senate.

Of course, in Nigerian politics, no court ruling is ever truly final until the appeals have been exhausted. But for now, the message is clear: a governorship does not automatically convert into a Senate ticket, no matter how loudly the convoy honks or the siren wails.

The court has reminded Uzodimma that political offices are not like underwear, to be changed casually. And his political enemies have their hands on the trigger. But for a man who has built his political career on Nigeria’s shifting judicial sands, Uzodimma hasn’t ruled out hope.

*Ishiekwene is Editor-In-Chief of LEADERSHIP and author of the book Writing for Media and Monetising It.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria