by

Mathew Chima

Abdul Samad Rabiu speaking at NESG 32

Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, says Nigeria’s foreign exchange reforms (FX) have eased businesses’ access to dollars, reducing their dependence on allocations from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking at the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit on Monday, Rabiu said companies previously had to approach the apex bank every two weeks to seek foreign exchange for purchasing machinery and raw materials, making it difficult to plan major investments.

“In the past, we had to make a pilgrimage every two weeks to the Central Bank of Nigeria here in Abuja,” he said.

Rabiu said the change followed reforms that allow businesses to obtain FX through the market at prevailing rates rather than depend on direct allocations from the CBN.

“Today, I hardly need to go to CBN. In fact, since Yemi Cardoso assumed office as CBN governor, I think I’ve maybe seen him three or four times because I don’t need him for foreign exchange allocation. That is the truth,” he said.

“Imagine trying to build or set up a billion-dollar industrial investment under those circumstances.”

He said he prefers a transparent FX market where businesses could plan around prevailing rates to a system where the official rate appears attractive but dollars are unavailable.

“Certainty gives businesses the confidence to invest,” he said.

Rabiu said FX liberalisation was among several reforms introduced over the past three years, alongside the removal of the petrol subsidy and fiscal and tax changes.

He acknowledged that the measures had “come with real costs for households and businesses”, adding that high financing costs, infrastructure gaps, and pressure on household incomes remain serious challenges.

“We must move from reform to results, from stabilization to expansion, and from economic adjustment to shared prosperity,” he said.

RABIU CALLS FOR MORE INDUSTRIAL COMPANIES

Rabiu said Nigeria must expand its industrial base by helping more businesses grow from small enterprises into major companies capable of investing in manufacturing, agriculture, mining, and other productive sectors.

“The question we must ask ourselves is not simply how BUA can continue to grow. It is how Nigeria can create another 100 BUAs,” he said.

He identified access to affordable, long-term capital as one of the biggest obstacles to industrial expansion, noting that manufacturing investments can take 10 to 20 years to realise their full potential.

“You cannot build a strong industrial economy primarily with expensive short-term finance,” Rabiu said.

He called on pension funds, insurance companies, banks, development finance institutions, and capital markets to provide longer-term funding for productive investments.

Rabiu also said businesses need predictable government policies to make long-term investment decisions.

“We cannot expect businesses to make 20-year investments if they cannot plan with confidence beyond the next few years,” he said.

RABIU’S PROPOSED ECONOMIC ACCORD

Rabiu said Nigeria’s cement industry demonstrates how investment in local processing can reduce dependence on imports and create opportunities for domestic production.

He said Nigeria once imported almost 80 percent of the cement it consumed but has become self-sufficient and a net exporter.

“The limestone has always been there. What changed was our decision to invest in processing that limestone into cement right here in Nigeria,” he said.

Rabiu said BUA is applying the same approach at its cement plants in Sokoto and Edo states, as well as its integrated sugar project in Lafiagi, Kwara state, which combines sugar-cane cultivation, refining, ethanol production and power generation.

He added that BUA Foods and BUA Cement, both listed on the Nigerian Exchange, and have a combined market capitalisation of more than $17 billion.

Rabiu said the group is also expanding its flour milling, pasta, noodles, edible oils, rice milling, and feed mill operations, with the projects expected to be completed in 2027 and to double production capacity.

Rabiu proposed a new economic accord between government, businesses, and citizens built around five commitments: policy stability, productive investment, human capital, long-term capital, and shared prosperity.

He said the government should provide the conditions for investment, while businesses should expand production, create jobs, and equip workers with relevant skills.

“Population alone does not create prosperity. Productivity does,” he said.

On the African Continental Free Trade Area, Rabiu said Nigeria should treat the continent as a major market for domestic businesses.

He called for better transport links, efficient ports, seamless payment systems, and easier movement of businesspeople across African borders.

The Cable