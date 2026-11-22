President Bola Tinubu. Photo: State House

Olufemi Adediran and Ademola Adegbite

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday promised improved electricity supply and announced an agreement to reopen the defunct Leyland factory in Ibadan, as South-West governors canvassed votes for his re-election.

Tinubu made the pledge at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign in Oyo State ahead of the January 16, 2027 election.

He said his administration had signed a memorandum of understanding with Yutong, a Chinese manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including electric buses, to revive the plant.

“For Oyo State, we have just signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Chinese firm to reopen the Leyland factory in Ibadan.

“We are reopening it to produce public transport and automobile assembly. We will continue to bring industry. You will see it, and I guarantee you an improvement in electricity supply. Joseph Tegbe is really working hard with his team,” Tinubu said, referring to the Minister of Power.

The President endorsed the APC governorship candidates in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states, raising their hands and urging residents to vote for them.

The Ibadan rally was the seventh Tinubu had attended since his re-election campaign began in Kaduna on October 24.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda and the Director-General of the Tinubu Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, attended alongside governors and members of the National Assembly.

We will dance into Aso Rock – Adeleke

Speaking on behalf of the South-West governors, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke urged residents to set aside their political differences and give Tinubu a second term to continue the projects his administration had started.

“I call on all of you from Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun to go all out and vote for Tinubu. I have said it before that all the work that the President has started must continue.

“Therefore, we must all come out on January 16 and vote for Tinubu. We will dance into Aso Rock,” Adeleke said.

Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, who spoke on behalf of the APC governors, said all 31 governors elected on the party’s platform backed Tinubu.

He said Adeleke and the governors of Anambra and Abia states, Chukwuma Soludo and Alex Otti, also supported the President.

Oyebanji urged South-West voters to back Tinubu and the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Sharafadeen Alli.

“Tinubu is our own. We Yorubas should not let this opportunity pass us by. We must ensure that we support our own and bring him back come January 16.

“Let us all come out and vote for Tinubu for the sake of our future. Let us also go all out and vote for Sharafadeen and all our Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates,” he said.

Tegbe also urged Yoruba voters to back Tinubu and Shettima, saying the administration had laid the foundation for a prosperous Nigeria.

He called for support for the APC’s governorship and legislative candidates in Oyo.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele urged party members to campaign on the administration’s record and cautioned against splitting their votes.

“There is nothing like, ‘I will vote for APC as President and vote for another party for the Senate.’ We are to vote for all APC candidates. Let us all speak with one voice,” he said.

Oshiomhole tackles Makinde

Former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole questioned what Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde meant by resetting Nigeria, asking whether he would reverse the student loan scheme, infrastructure projects linking Lagos to Calabar or the pay rise for university lecturers.

Oshiomhole said the loans were designed to help indigent students.

He also credited higher pay for lecturers with reducing disruptions to university calendars.

“Does Makinde want to reset this policy? Does he want the strikes to return? Does he want to reduce the salaries of lecturers?” he asked.

Oshiomhole added that if Makinde wanted to reset the country, the APC would “reset the people’s mind”.

Tinubu thanked Oyo residents for their support and asked for their votes in January.

He also acknowledged party elders, including Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Chief Bisi Akande.

“Our children must benefit from the hope of Nigeria. We must give them the right education and invest in agriculture,” he said.

Urging voters to reject the opposition, Tinubu said, “Don’t listen to those who call themselves the ‘Palermo’ party. They are going nowhere. Don’t vote for them.”

Shettima to visit Bayelsa

Tinubu had directed that the rally be held without much fanfare in honour of passengers who died in Friday’s boat accident in Ukubie, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He asked those at the rally to observe a minute’s silence and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

“We will support the people of Bayelsa State. The Vice-President, Shettima, will go and condole with the families and the people of Bayelsa after this rally,” he said.

Punch Nigeria Limited