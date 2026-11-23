By Kehinde Olaosebikan

Ibadan did not just host a rally on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Ibadan rose.

Since 1979, I have attended presidential rallies at the ancient Mapo Hall. I have seen the days of Awolowo, Azikwe, Aminu Kano, Shagari, Abiola, Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Buhari. I have seen mammoth crowds. I have seen rented crowds. I have seen real crowds. None has surpassed what we witnessed yesterday.

Mapo Hall is not an ordinary ground. It is the political heart of Ibadan, the place where the city speaks. And yesterday, the city spoke with one voice, with one heart, and with one love.

It was not an accident. It was not money. It was the coming together of three powerful forces, all in full display before and during the rally: The Acceptance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, The Vigour of Seyi Tinubu, and The Love for Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli. When you put those three together, you do not get a rally. You get a movement.

1.⁠ ⁠THE ACCEPTANCE OF PRESIDENT TINUBU

The acceptance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Oyo State is no longer a campaign slogan. It is a settled fact. It was best captured, not by a politician, not by a party spokesman, but by a king.

At the Ibadan Airport, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, in welcoming Mr. President to his domain, said his performance as President has earned him more than 95 percent of the votes.

Let us pause on that statement. A king does not speak for a party. A king speaks for his people. When the Olubadan says 95 percent, he is not doing arithmetic. He is reading the mood of Ibadanland.

The people have watched President Tinubu. They have seen a President who took difficult decisions others avoided. They have seen a President who is rebuilding the economy, strengthening the states, and restoring the dignity of Nigeria in the world. They have seen audacity.

Nigerians know reform is not always sweet in the beginning. But Ibadan people are wise people. They know the difference between a leader who is managing pain and a leader who is causing pain. They know President Tinubu is healing Nigeria, not hurting her.

That is why they came out. Not because they were paid. Not because they were forced. They came to say: We see what you are doing, Mr. President. Continue. We are with you.

From Oke- Ogun to Ogbomoso, Oyo to Ibarapa, all the way to Ibadan, the message was the same. The President is accepted.

2.⁠ ⁠THE VIGOUR OF SEYI

If the President was accepted, his son prepared the ground for that acceptance to explode.

From Wednesday to Friday, Seyi Tinubu virtually locked down Ibadan and environs. He did not sit in a hotel room and issue instructions. He entered the city. He walked the streets. He entered the markets. He engaged thousands of Okada riders, taxi drivers, and bus operators. He acquired new mobile generating sets to power systems and equipment and other needs of his crew. Delightfully supported by almost all the DJs, hype men, MCs, artists and entertainers in the state, The City Boy Movement campaigned beautifully around the city.

He did not just campaign. He boosted the city. He gave work to young people. He made friends. And in making friends, he won more voters for his father and for other APC candidates.

It is on record that no other child of a President has been so positively involved in campaigns in Nigeria. None.

Others have stayed in Abuja. Others have stayed abroad. Others have come only to enjoy power. Seyi came to work.

He is a First Child to watch. He has been super exceptional — humble, energetic, respectful, resourceful, accessible, and everywhere at the same time. He listens more than he speaks. He gives more than he takes. He did not come to Ibadan to show power. He came to show love. And Ibadan loved him back.

By Friday evening, Ibadan was already in a carnival mood. The DJs were already playing. The Okada riders were already wearing Tinubu. The city had already decided that Saturday would not be an ordinary day.

The son prepared the ground, and the father harvested the love.

3.⁠ ⁠THE LOVE FOR ALLI

And then, there is the love for Sharafadeen Alli.

If you want to know a man’s popularity, do not look at what his party prints for him. Look at what the people print for him themselves.

That love was visible everywhere in Ibadan on Saturday.

You could see it in all types of banners — done by the haves and the not-too-rich, by young and old, joyfully displaying his posters and banners. A market woman printing a poster from her own money. A young boy pasting Alli’s picture on his Keke. An old man tying a banner in front of his house. A landlord painting his fence in APC colours.

This was not one man’s billboard. This was a people’s movement.

There were different kinds of signage everywhere — static billboards, mobile billboards, banners, posters, mobile LED fleet, photoluminescent displays, street branding, lamp post banners, and more. And as the Coordinating Director for Communications, I can authoritatively disclose that more than half of the signages were done for the President, for Senator Alli, and for other APC candidates by individuals — out of sheer love and belief in their candidacy.

Nobody was paid to love them. The people did it themselves.

That is why the allegation that we destroyed anybody’s billboard is laughable. With this kind of love, with this kind of crowd, with this kind of voluntary support — why would we destroy anybody’s billboard? We promised a decent and issue-based campaign, and that is exactly what we are doing.

It is Alli’s time in Oyo State. The people have seen his character, his competence, his consistency, his humility, and his deep love for Oyo. They have seen a man who is serving in the Senate with distinction, who understands Ibadan and Ogbomoso, Oyo and Oke-Ogun, Ibarapa and every corner of the state.

Oyo people are tired of noise. They want work. They want a governor who will work with the President, not fight the President. They want a governor who will bring development, not drama. They have found him in Alli.

THE SATURDAY IBADAN SPOKE

So, when the crowd filled Mapo Hall Ground and overflowed into Oritamerin-Foko- Agbeni; Bere- Kannike -Agbadagbudu- Adeoyo; Bere – Alekuso-iyana Ayeye-Agbeni; Bere- Agbede-Adodo- Oke- Are-OkeAremo; Ojaoba- Idi-Arere; Beyerunka- Aladorin, Odo’ye- Oje Roads, etc, it was not magic. It was Acceptance. It was Vigour. It was Love.

Digbí ni Ọyọ́ wà. Oyo State is solidly behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli.

Yesterday, Oyo State did not just welcome a President. The Pacesetter State announced its future. Oyo State will massively vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President; Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli as governor; Senator Yunus Akintunde as Senator, Oyo Central Senatorial District; Hon. Remi Oseni as Senator, Oyo South Senatorial District; Mrs Hannah Ogunesan as Senator, Oyo North Senatorial District and all the other APC candidates in the January 16 and February 6, 2027 elections.

Kehinde Olaosebikan

Coordinating Director, Communications; Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organization (SSACO)

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD