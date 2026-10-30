Tunji Alausa

File photo: Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

By

Punch Editorial Board

NIGERIA has money for education, but millions of its children cannot read. Billions of naira earmarked for basic education lie unspent even as the country’s primary school pupils sink deeper into a learning crisis. This is the unsettling paradox at the heart of Nigeria’s education failure.

Funds are available, but the political will to deploy them is missing. In a world driven by knowledge, technology and skills, Nigeria is sacrificing its children’s future through a grotesque mismatch between available resources and government priorities.

The Federal Government’s disclosure that N267 billion in education funds remained unspent as of August 2026, while states had yet to access more than N65 billion in counterpart funding, makes the contradiction indefensible.

More damning is the UBEC estimate that 70 per cent of primary school pupils cannot read and understand basic texts. While public money gathers dust, children are being denied the very skills that could lift them out of poverty and prepare Nigeria for global competition. This is a failure of leadership.

The World Bank’s $552.18 million grant for the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity programme offers an opportunity to address some of the damage. The initiative targets 29 million children, 500,000 teachers, 65,000 public schools and 10,000 non-formal learning centres, and the construction of 13,000 classrooms nationwide. Its objectives include improving education quality, expanding infrastructure and strengthening learning outcomes.

UBEC Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, has also reported progress in deploying previously unspent funds. In July, she said N100 billion had been used to revive educational infrastructure across the states and the Federal Capital Territory, including the construction of more than 4,600 classrooms, renovation of over 6,100 classrooms, provision of 2,780 toilets and installation of 678 boreholes.

These interventions are welcome. But they also expose the absurdity of a system in which external assistance and belated spending are needed to address problems that successive governments should have treated as a national priority long ago. Neither foreign grants nor occasional infrastructure projects can compensate for the persistent failure to build a functional basic education system.

The fundamental problem is political will. More money will not automatically produce better schools when governments cannot account for previous allocations, fail to meet funding obligations or leave available resources untouched. Nigeria’s primary education crisis is therefore not merely a funding crisis. It is a crisis of priorities, accountability and governance.

The record of abandoned counterpart funding makes this painfully clear. UBEC previously disclosed that states left N1.4 billion unaccessed in 2020, N2.8 billion in 2021, N14.4 billion in 2022 and N36.1 billion in 2023 — a cumulative N54.7 billion in four years. Some states reportedly failed to access additional funds because they could not account satisfactorily for previous allocations.

Such failures are indefensible. If governments cannot account for money intended to educate children, they should be compelled to explain themselves to their citizens. Yet the system allows billions to remain idle while public schools deteriorate and pupils emerge without basic literacy. The absence of sufficiently effective enforcement and accountability mechanisms under the UBEC framework has helped sustain this culture of impunity.

Since the enactment of the Universal Basic Education Act in 2004, the accumulation of unaccessed funds has persisted. The law was intended to strengthen the provision of basic education, but legislation cannot substitute for implementation. A statutory framework is only as effective as the political leadership and institutional discipline behind it.

The consequences are visible in overcrowded classrooms, inadequate facilities, poorly equipped schools and a chronic shortage of teachers.

In 2025, UBEC reported that Nigeria had only 915,913 teachers for 31.77 million pupils in public and private primary schools. The resulting national ratio of approximately 35 pupils per teacher exceeds UNESCO’s cited benchmark of 25 learners per teacher for the relevant stages of basic education. National averages, moreover, conceal the more severe shortages in underserved communities.

The Nigerian Union of Teachers reported in 2024 that 17 states had not recruited teachers between 2018 and 2022. Reports that some states went a decade without employing new teachers point to a failure of workforce planning that no amount of rhetoric about educational reform can conceal.

The out-of-school crisis is even more disturbing. UNESCO has put the number of Nigerian children excluded from education at more than 18.3 million. Former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Ango Abdullahi, has lamented the disproportionate burden borne by Northern Nigeria, saying 80 per cent of the children are from the region.

This is a monumental waste of human potential. Every child denied schooling is another citizen exposed to diminished opportunities, insecure livelihoods and intergenerational poverty. For a country with Nigeria’s youthful population, allowing millions of children to remain outside the classroom is not only socially destructive; it is economically self-defeating.

Worse, even many children fortunate enough to attend school learn in degrading conditions. In June 2024, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf said more than 4.7 million pupils in the state learnt on bare floors. Across the country, overcrowded classrooms, dilapidated buildings and pupils receiving lessons under trees remain familiar features of public education.

The failure of government has consequently shifted part of the burden to parents, parent-teacher associations and old students, who raise money to recruit teachers, renovate classrooms and provide basic facilities. Their efforts demonstrate commendable commitment to education, but they cannot become a substitute for the state’s responsibility. It is an indictment of public governance when communities must organise private rescue operations to keep public schools functioning.

Against this backdrop, the priorities of many state governments demand scrutiny. While schools lack teachers, classrooms and basic sanitation, some governors devote public resources to expensive projects whose developmental value is questionable, as well as lavish official vehicles and wasteful ceremonial expenditure. Airports and other prestige projects may have legitimate economic uses, but their justification becomes difficult to sustain when millions of children cannot read, and pupils sit on bare floors.

There is something profoundly wrong with a political culture that measures achievement by the visibility of concrete and steel while overlooking the intellectual development of its citizens. A school building is not an educational success merely because it has been commissioned.

An airport is not proof of development merely because an aircraft can land there. The real test is whether public expenditure improves lives, expands opportunity and builds the capabilities on which lasting prosperity depends.

Nigeria’s own history demonstrates that a different approach is possible. In the early years of regional self-government, education received substantially greater priority in public spending. The Western Region under Obafemi Awolowo allocated between 28.9 and 41.2 per cent of its budget to education from 1954 to 1959, while the Eastern Region allocated between 26.9 and 43 per cent, according to the historical figures cited in this debate.

Those investments expanded access to schooling and established a tradition of educational advancement. They were not without limitations, but they demonstrate that political leaders can mobilise resources for education when they regard it as central to development rather than an expendable budget item.

The contrast with present-day Nigeria is stark. Federal budgetary allocations to education have generally remained far below UNESCO’s widely cited 15–20 per cent benchmark for public expenditure on education. The problem is not simply that Nigeria spends too little; it is that limited allocations are compounded by waste, weak execution and failure to access funds already available.

China’s sustained investment in education, skills and research demonstrates thateconomic transformation requires deliberate investment in human capital. Countries do not achieve technological sophistication merely by building roads, airports and imposing grand development visions. They develop the skilled, literate and adaptable populations capable of turning those investments into productivity and innovation.

There are, encouragingly, examples of Nigerian governors giving education greater prominence. Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah allocated 33 per cent of the state’s 2025 budget to education, while Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo allocated 46 per cent in 2026, alongside investments in school infrastructure and teacher welfare. These budgetary commitments deserve attention, although actual expenditure, implementation and measurable improvements in learning must ultimately determine their success.

Other governors have little excuse for inaction, particularly as state governments receive substantial monthly allocations from the Federation Account. They must meet their UBEC counterpart-funding obligations, promptly access eligible matching grants and account transparently for every naira spent. Where funds remain unaccessed or previous allocations cannot be accounted for, citizens deserve clear explanations and corrective action.

Beyond funding, states must recruit sufficient qualified teachers, improve remuneration and work conditions, provide regular professional development, rehabilitate dilapidated schools and ensure that classrooms have adequate furniture, toilets, safe water and learning materials. They must also measure progress by learning outcomes, not merely by the number of classrooms constructed or schools renovated.

The Federal Government, for its part, should strengthen monitoring and accountability, publish accessible state-by-state information on counterpart contributions and grant utilisation, and work with state governments to remove administrative bottlenecks without compromising financial safeguards. Funding must reach schools, produce measurable results and be protected against diversion and waste.

Most importantly, the governors must change their conception of development. Basic education is not a favour bestowed on children, nor is it a low-priority social service to be funded after the demands of political patronage and prestige projects have been met. It is a foundational public responsibility and one of the most consequential investments any government can make.

The lesson from countries that have built prosperous, technologically advanced societies is unmistakable: education is not merely a consequence of development; it is one of its principal drivers. Nigeria cannot credibly aspire to economic diversification, industrial expansion or global competitiveness while tolerating a system in which seven out of every 10 primary school pupils reportedly cannot understand basic texts.

The spectacle of billions lying idle while children remain illiterate must end. Every unspent naira represents a missed opportunity to employ a teacher, repair a classroom, provide a textbook or bring an excluded child into school. Every year of political indifference deepens the learning deficit and makes its consequences more expensive to reverse.

Nigeria’s leaders must therefore abandon the theatre of development in which grand projects earn applause while the foundations of human progress crumble. Governors must turn available funds into functioning schools, competent teachers and children who can read, write and think. Anything less is a betrayal of the country’s young and a costly abdication of public responsibility.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Limited