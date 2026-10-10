Ogaga Ifowodo (centre), winner of The Nigeria Prize for Literature 2026, receives his award from Adeleye Falade (right), NLNG’s MD/CEO, with them is Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo (left), Chairman of the prize’s Advisory Board.

By

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole

Ogaga Ifowodo has won the 2026 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literature with his poetry collection, ‘Why Does God Need a Gun?’, earning the $100,000 prize, while Peter Oghenetega Oke and Feranmi Abiola emerged joint winners of the inaugural Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts.

The winners were announced at NLNG’s Grand Award Night in Lagos State on Friday, in a statement signed by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall on Saturday.

“Ifowodo’s winning collection emerged from 223 entries, while Oke’s Beyond Tarkwa Bay and Abiola’s Mara Mania jointly won the creative arts prize, which carries a $20,000 award.”

The Nigeria Prize for Literature is one of Africa’s most prestigious literary honours, recognising outstanding literary works by Nigerian writers. The inaugural creative arts award, meanwhile, seeks to celebrate originality and excellence in artistic expression.

Speaking on the winning poetry collection, the Chairman of the Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, described Why Does God Need a Gun? as a sensitive portrayal of religious and political violence in Nigeria through the voice of an imagined victim.

She also praised the three shortlisted collections for their technical skill, confidence and mature use of language, noting that they explored issues extending beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“Equally compelling is the conversation that unfolds across the three books. Though distinct in voice and style, they engage with related concerns: questions of identity and belonging; the promises and disappointments of nationhood; the consequences of extremism and displacement; and the enduring impact of conflict on individuals and communities,” she said.

“These are works deeply rooted in the Nigerian experience, yet they reach far beyond our borders.”

For the creative arts category, the two winning documentaries emerged from 98 submissions, with the organisers recognising their ability to document communities, preserve cultural memory and present overlooked experiences.

The Technical Adviser to the Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, Joel Kachi Benson, said the shortlisted documentaries demonstrated the power of film to challenge perceptions and deepen understanding of society.

“These documentaries transported us into communities often unseen. They amplified voices too often unheard. They celebrate resilience, document culture, preserve memory, and reveal perspectives that enrich our understanding of who we are,” Benson said.

The literature and creative arts awards followed the September announcement of Mary-Brenda Akoda as the winner of The Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation.

Akoda won with GenScan AI (GenMRI/C-MORE), an artificial intelligence-powered innovation designed to accelerate magnetic resonance imaging. Her achievement made her the prize’s first Generation Z recipient and the first woman to win as an individual awardee.

In his opening remarks at the award ceremony, NLNG Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adeleye Falade, said the Nigeria Prizes were established to recognise exceptional achievements and encourage scientific innovation and literary excellence that contribute to societal development.

He said the science and innovation prize had recognised groundbreaking work across sectors, including health, agriculture, engineering, energy, technology, climate resilience and sustainable development.

“It has celebrated the ingenuity, dedication and brilliance of scientists whose work extends far beyond laboratories and research papers to deliver practical solutions that improve lives,” Falade said.

He added that the winning science entry, which focused on artificial intelligence and information technology, had the potential to transform lives in Nigeria and beyond.

On literature, Falade said the prize had grown into a major platform for Nigerian writers to engage international audiences through stories that explore identity, resilience and shared humanity.

“Through this prize, Nigerian writers have demonstrated that our stories are far more than accounts of where we come from. They contribute meaningfully to global conversations about identity, resilience and our shared humanity,” he stated.

He described the creative arts prize as another avenue for celebrating artists who preserve Nigeria’s heritage while reinterpreting it for younger generations.

“Together, the Nigeria Prizes have become enduring national institutions and powerful reminders of what is possible when excellence is recognised, rewarded and encouraged,” he said.

Falade congratulated the winners and finalists, describing their achievements as evidence of the discipline and perseverance required to excel.

He added that the awards were also intended to inspire emerging scientists, writers and creatives to develop ideas that would address future challenges and shape the country’s development.

Also speaking at the event, Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka highlighted imagination as a common thread linking literature, the creative arts and science.

Soyinka argued that imagination was not restricted to the humanities, noting that disciplines such as mathematics and physics also relied on the ability to envision possibilities beyond existing knowledge.

He called for closer collaboration between the humanities and sciences, urging practitioners in both fields to combine their strengths in the service of humanity.

The awards form part of NLNG’s efforts to promote excellence in science, literature and the creative arts, while encouraging innovations and cultural expressions capable of contributing to Nigeria’s development and global influence.

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with four years of experience covering Nigeria’s vast education sector as well as related areas such as politics, health, security, and labour. She blends rigorous reporting with digital storytelling to bring clarity and insight to complex issues affecting learners, educators, and policymakers. Deborah was a nominee for The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Prize in Journalism, recognising her impactful reporting and contributions to Nigerian media. Her work reflects strong newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a commitment to accurate, audience-focused journalism. In addition to her reporting, she is fluent in multiple languages and serves as a contributing member of The Punch editorial board.

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