DIG Shehu Nadada, with other senior police officers. Photo: NIgeria Police Force

By

Olugbenga Ige

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Shehu Nadada, to Imo State to coordinate the search-and-rescue operation for 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps members and other passengers abducted along the Owerri-Onitsha Road.

PUNCH Online reports that the victims were abducted on Thursday, October 1, 2026, around Umunoha, Imo State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, CSP Anietie Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

The statement said Nadada arrived in the state with two Commissioners of Police and conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and the ongoing rescue efforts.

He also reviewed the operational strategies, deployment of personnel and operational assets, and issued further directives aimed at strengthening the coordinated response.

The assessment was conducted alongside the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso; the Commissioner of Police, Federal Operations, CP Akpan Anifiok; the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Mobile Force; other service commanders and members of the management team of the Imo State Police Command.

Iniedu said the search-and-rescue operation had been intensified, with additional tactical teams and operational assets deployed across identified areas.

He said the operation was also being supported by intelligence-led tracking of the suspects and coordinated efforts with sister security agencies.

According to him, Nadada assured members of the public that the police remained committed to securing the safe rescue of the abducted persons.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to securing the safe rescue of the 20 abducted persons and will sustain the operation until the mission is successfully concluded,” Iniedu quoted Nadada as saying.

Nadada urged members of the public and the media to remain calm and vigilant, while encouraging anyone with credible information that could assist the operation to contact the police or the nearest security formation.

“All information received will be treated with strict confidentiality,” he said.

The statement added that further updates would be issued as the operation progresses.

Olugbenga Ige

Olugbenga Ige is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over nine years of professional reporting experience. He is known for his sharp eye for compelling stories and a strong instinct for identifying newsworthy developments. Over the years, Olugbenga has built a reputation for turning leads into clear, engaging, and well-structured reports that resonate with readers. His work reflects deep newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a commitment to accurate, impactful journalism.

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