Adams Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has declared that any Nigerian president of Igbo extraction must serve a full eight-year tenure, insisting that the South-East should not settle for a truncated presidential term.

Oshiomhole stated this on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Anambra State, where he also praised Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration and President Bola Tinubu’s policies on education and university funding.

“When Ndi Igbo will become president, it must be eight full years. No half cup. It will be full cup by those with brain, with courage, and fill the gaps,” the former Edo State governor said.

He described Anambra as “the headquarters of intellectuals”, citing the state’s contributions to Nigeria’s intellectual and political development, including the emergence of the country’s first President, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“Historically, it has been so. You produce the Zik of Africa, not just Zik of Nigeria,” he said.

Reflecting on his childhood in a village without a hospital or school, Oshiomhole praised Tinubu’s education initiatives, particularly the provision of financial assistance and loans to students.

He recalled travelling several kilometres to attend primary school, saying his personal experience made him appreciate policies aimed at ensuring that disadvantaged Nigerians had access to education.

“When I find a president who remembers people of my background, and say you shall not lack education; I will give you money. I will give you loan, which you can only pay when you get job,” he said.

The senator also commended the Federal Government’s handling of issues affecting universities, particularly the maintenance of academic calendars and improved remuneration for lecturers.

He claimed that Nigerian universities had experienced four years without strikes, arguing that the stability of academic calendars was important to maintaining the credibility of public universities.

“Now, for four years, there has been no strike. This is a threat to those who live on primary ownership of a public university, because the only reason people say they are children there is because of the integrity of academic calendar,” he said.

Oshiomhole attributed previous disruptions in the university system to what he described as poor leadership, saying inadequate remuneration had contributed to the departure of experienced academics from universities.

He said Tinubu was addressing the challenges through improved remuneration and efforts to attract experienced academics back into the university system.

“President Bola Tinubu is not only respecting that calendar by dealing with issues confronting us, but also ensuring that by proper remuneration, we bring back to academia the finest brains in our society,” he said.

He urged Anambra residents to support the President, expressing confidence in the benefits of the Federal Government’s education initiatives.

The rally was also attended by Governor Soludo, who declared his support for Tinubu’s re-election bid and argued that the President did not need to rig the 2027 presidential election to secure victory.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria