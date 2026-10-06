Adam Mosadioluwa

Squadron Leader Ahamefule Aham Man-Ugwueje and his bride Flight Lieutenant Damilola Adekunle

Squadron Leader Ahamefule Aham Man-Ugwueje, the Nigerian Air Force pilot who served as co-pilot of the aircraft that crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, has died two weeks after his wedding in Abuja.

Man-Ugwueje married Flight Lieutenant Damilola Adekunle on September 19, 2026, before losing his life in the crash of the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft, NAF 931.

The aircraft went down on Monday during a routine mission from Benin to Lagos, killing all 25 people on board, including five crew members and 20 passengers.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed the deaths on Tuesday and released the names of those killed, with Man-Ugwueje listed among the five crew members.

His death came shortly after the wedding ceremony, details of which have emerged through the couple’s wedding invitation and social media posts by vendors involved in the event.

The couple’s Holy Matrimony was held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, The Masters Place, Plot 826, Solomon Lar Way, opposite the NHIS Headquarters/Customary Court of Appeal, Utako, Abuja.

The ceremony was scheduled for 11am, while the reception was held at 3pm at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre, Km 10 Expressway, Asokoro, Abuja.

The wedding invitation identified Man-Ugwueje as the son of retired Group Captain Man-Ugwueje.

Videos and photographs from the ceremony were subsequently shared by vendors who participated in the wedding. Beejay Creates, one of the videographers, posted footage from the occasion with the caption, “Love in every word.”

The post identified the couple as “BRIDE DAMILOLA AND GROOM AHAMEFULE.”

Man-Ugwueje’s Facebook profile listed Umuahia, Abia State, as his hometown and Abuja as his current town/city.

Following the crash, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed condolences to the families, loved ones and colleagues of those killed.

Aneke described the incident as “a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation”.

The Nigerian Air Force has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the accident to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Nigerian Tribune online