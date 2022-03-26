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KOLA KING
Sep 6, 2022

Your views have been noted with thanks. I'm sure the author will take note of your counsel. Best regards.

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Sam's avatar
Sam
Sep 5, 2022

Insulting people may be a sign of your frustration, but it serves no useful purpose. Instead, it diminishes this platform.

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