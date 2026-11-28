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By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will today run a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), about seven weeks before the 2027 general election.

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, disclosed this at the INEC and Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA) Strategic Election Security Conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the exercise would put the Commission’s new equipment and result systems under live conditions. “While this exercise allows INEC to stress-test our upgraded BVAS devices and verify our stricter INEC Result Viewing Portal, IReV, v,lidation safeguards—which automatically block arithmetic inconsistencies and over-voting, it also serves as an essential live dry run for our security architecture,” he said.

The presidential and National Assembly elections hold on 16 January 2027 across 177,299 polling units, with governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections to follow on 6 February 2027.

Amupitan said the Commission had procured new accreditation machines and set a lower voter threshold for the actual election in January.

“INEC will deploy over 1.41 million ad hoc personnel alongside 57,000 newly procured Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices, calibrated at a reduced threshold of 850 voters per machine,” he said.

He told the gathering that the rehearsal was as much a test of coordination with security agencies as of technology. “Strategy without rehearsal is merely aspiration,” he said.

The INEC chairman called on the Commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioners and the Commissioners of Police in the states to take part fully.

“I urge all Resident Electoral Commissioners and Commissioners of Police to treat November 28 as a full-scale operational rehearsal: test your communication lines, evaluate rapid-response times around mock polling centres, and identify any logistical or security blind spots while there is still ample time to resolve them,” he said.

INEC had earlier published the list of polling units selected for the nationwide mock accreditation exercise, naming 17,656 locations across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

The commission said the exercise is a “Mock Accreditation and Result Upload Exercise” using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

The list gives the state, local government area, ward, polling unit and delimitation code of each selected location. It runs alphabetically from Abia State to Zamfara State, with the FCT last.

Abia has 368 entries, while Adamawa follows with 452. In the FCT, 124 polling units were selected across the six area councils. Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali have 20 each, while the Municipal Area Council has 24.

The exercise will simulate the Presidential election, with polling units opening by 8:30 a.m. and accreditation running from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

INEC said the value of the exercise lies in the faults it finds. “Its value lies in finding faults while there is still time to fix them, so a fault recorded on Saturday is the exercise doing its job,” it said.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria