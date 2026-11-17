inflation

By

Sami Tunji

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate declined to 14.06 per cent in October 2026 from 14.63 per cent in September, marking the fifth consecutive month of moderation, although food inflation remained elevated at 19.13 per cent.

The latest figure represents a decline of 0.57 percentage points from September and 4.91 percentage points from the 18.97 per cent recorded in October 2025.

This was disclosed in the October 2026 Consumer Price Index report released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The report read, “In October 2026, the Headline inflation rate stood at 14.06 per cent, down from 14.63 per cent in September 2026 and stood at 18.97 per cent in the same month of the preceding year (October 2025).”

Despite the moderation in annual inflation, the report showed that consumer prices increased faster on a monthly basis, indicating that inflationary pressures persisted.

Month-on-month headline inflation rose to 0.43 per cent in October from 0.06 per cent in September, an increase of approximately 0.37 percentage points.

The NBS explained, “This means that in October 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in September 2026.”

The Consumer Price Index increased to 147.0 points in October from 146.4 points in September, reflecting a continued rise in the general price level.

Further analysis showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the largest contributors to annual headline inflation, accounting for 5.63 percentage points.

Restaurants and accommodation services followed with 1.82 percentage points, transportation contributed 1.50 percentage points, while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels accounted for 1.18 percentage points.

Education and health services contributed 0.87 and 0.85 percentage points, respectively.

Food inflation stood at 19.13 per cent year-on-year in October, compared with 16.30 per cent in October 2025, representing an increase of 2.83 percentage points.

However, on a month-on-month basis, food inflation stood at -0.75 per cent, compared with -1.55 per cent in September, indicating that average food prices declined for the second consecutive month, although at a slower pace.

The bureau explained, “This can be attributed to the rate of change in the average prices of the following products: Vegetable Oil (75cl), Titus Sardines (125g), Green Peas (Prepacked), Mackerel Frozen, Croakers (Apo), Rice Local, Catfish Fresh, Beef tripes, Palm oil (75cl), Millet Flour (sold loose), etc.”

The average annual food inflation rate for the 12 months ending October stood at 15.98 per cent, compared with 26.47 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural produce and energy prices, declined to 10.78 per cent from 21.25 per cent in October 2025.

On a monthly basis, core inflation fell by 0.53 per cent, reversing the 1.11 per cent increase recorded in September.

Other inflation indicators showed that farm produce prices increased by 18.38 per cent year-on-year, while energy inflation stood at 12.30 per cent. Services inflation was 11.73 per cent, goods inflation reached 13.58 per cent, and imported food inflation stood at 8.39 per cent.

Urban inflation stood at 14.84 per cent year-on-year, compared with 12.17 per cent in rural areas.

On a monthly basis, urban inflation moderated to 0.43 per cent from 0.53 per cent, while rural inflation increased to 0.18 per cent from minus 0.89 per cent.

Across the states, Imo recorded the highest annual headline inflation at 28.66 per cent, followed by Enugu at 22.81 per cent and Kaduna at 21.55 per cent.

Taraba recorded the lowest rate at 6.12 per cent, followed by Sokoto at 6.68 per cent and Ekiti at 7.64 per cent.

For food inflation, Ondo recorded the highest annual rate at 31.74 per cent, followed by Lagos at 31.43 per cent and Imo at 29.75 per cent. Nasarawa recorded the lowest at 3.70 per cent.

The NBS cautioned, “The CPI is weighted by consumption expenditure patterns that vary across States and locations,” adding that differences in consumption baskets could make interstate comparisons misleading.

An analysis of inflation trends in 2026 showed that headline inflation declined from 15.15 per cent in December 2025 to 15.10 per cent in January and 15.06 per cent in February.

However, it increased to 15.38 per cent in March, 15.69 per cent in April and 15.93 per cent in May, before easing to 15.91 per cent in June.

The downward trend continued in July at 15.43 per cent, August at 15.39 per cent and September at 14.63 per cent, before reaching 14.06 per cent in October.

Consequently, inflation has declined by 1.87 percentage points from its May peak, although the continued increase in the general price level means households still face higher living costs.

The latest figures come ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for November 24, following its decision in September to reduce the benchmark interest rate to 23 per cent.

The sustained moderation in annual inflation could strengthen expectations of further monetary easing, although persistent food price pressures and the acceleration in monthly headline inflation remain concerns for policymakers.

Sami Tunji

Sami Tunji is a Senior Business Correspondent at Punch Newspapers with about five years of experience in data-driven reporting. He covers finance, ICT, and broader macroeconomic issues, combining analytical insight with clear storytelling. Sami’s work reflects strong editorial judgment, professional development, and a commitment to accurate and informative business journalism.

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