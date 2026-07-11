By Nkiruka Nnorom

The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly to condemn the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, with 501 lawmakers supporting a resolution that called on the Federal Government to strengthen security in the Middle Belt and end what it described as a culture of impunity.

The vote followed previous resolutions condemning Nigeria’s blasphemy laws, anti–Christian violence and kidnappings of school children.

The vote also marked a sharp shift from 2022, when the Parliament refused to debate the lynching of Christian student, Deborah Yakubu, in Sokoto.

The resolution, shared by the Commission, had only one member, who voted against and 86 abstentions.

In the resolution, passed Friday, the MEPs urged the federal government to step up counter-terrorism measures against armed militants, particularly in the Middle Belt region, and intensify the fight to counter Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, while ensuring independent investigations were carried out to bring perpetrators to justice.

The MEPs made specific reference to the recent massacre in Kawel village, Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State, where militants killed over 20 Christians, including a pastor, in an overnight raid on June 22, and urged the EU Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief to pay particular attention to the deteriorating situation of Christians and all persecuted religious communities in Nigeria.

They also condemned what they called “the alarming rise in abductions” in Nigeria, and noted the “disproportionate impact on women and girls.”

They assured of their solidarity with the Christian community in Plateau State and reiterated commitment to defending freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

“The Parliament strongly condemned the attack in Kawel and expressed condolences to families of victims, including a pastor killed in the incident.

“The authorities must take counter-terrorism measures and step up their efforts in the fight against Boko Haram, whilst ensuring that independent investigations are carried out, to bring the perpetrators to justice and end the culture of impunity, the MEPs said.

Lawmakers demand action on insecurity, mediation, food security

Beyond security, the Parliament called on the Nigerian government to strengthen civilian protection, improve early warning systems, invest in regional mediation, and implement sustainable land management policies to curtail violent attacks in affected regions.

It also urged Abuja to promote food security, address environmental factors driving conflicts in affected regions and adequately address the situation of internally displaced persons.

Speaking during the debate, Slovak MEP, Miriam Lexmann, who is also the Co-Chair of the European Parliament’s Intergroup on Freedom of Religion, Belief and Conscience, described the Kawel killings as another tragic reminder of escalating violence against Christians in communities in Nigeria.

“The horrific attacks in Kawel Village where innocent Christians including their pastor were brutally killed is yet another tragic reminder of escalating violence against Christians in communities in Nigeria. Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. Nigeria has become one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a Christian.

“Across the country, Christian communities face repeated attacks by Fulani militants, Boko Haram and other organised groups. Violence is one of the broader and deeply worrying patterns of persecution.

“E.U must, therefore, strongly condemn these attacks and press on the Nigerian government to step up action against these militant groups responsible for this violence,” she said.

Lexmann called on the Commission “to give urgent attention to the worrying situation of Christians in Nigeria and all persecuted religious communities in Nigeria.”

Sean Nelson, Senior Counsel for Global Religious Freedom at Alliance Defending Freedom, commenting on the resolution, said: “The attack on Kawel is among the latest in a long pattern of targeted violence against Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt. Residents said Fulani militants entered the village after midnight, moving door to door and shooting anyone who came outside. Among those killed was Rev. Markus Nyam, pastor of the Church of Christ in Nations, along with members of his congregation.”

“No community should have to bury its pastor and its children because they follow Christ. The massacre in Kawel is not an isolated tragedy; it is part of a devastating and well-documented pattern of violence against Christians in Nigeria,” he added.

He commended the European Parliament for continuing to hold Nigeria accountable to protect the Christians and religious minorities “who have faced relentless violence and persecution for far too long, particularly in the Middle Belt region where the persecution of Christians is most devastating.”

The Parliament also said it had held discussions with the newly appointed EU Special Envoy on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Marie Meginas, on the Nigerian situation.

“Over the past several years, Parliament has repeatedly debated and adopted resolutions condemning the persecution of Christians and religious minorities in Nigeria. The fact that it must keep returning to this issue speaks to the sheer scale and severity of the violence and fear these communities face daily,” said Adina Portaru, Senior Counsel for Europe at Alliance Defending Freedom.

“As long as these attacks continue and Nigeria fails to uphold its religious freedom commitments, international institutions will have no choice but to keep addressing the crisis,” Portaru added.

Other MEPs interventions in Nigeria

The resolution followed a series of European Parliament interventions on Nigeria. In April 2023, MEPs voted 550 to 7 in an urgency resolution calling for the release of Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a Sufi musician facing the death penalty under Kano State’s Sharia blasphemy law over song lyrics shared on WhatsApp. Sharif-Aminu’s case, supported by Alliance Defending Freedom, remained delayed before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

In a rare move, the European Parliament, adopted a second urgency resolution in February 2025 on Sharif-Aminu’s case, again calling for his immediate release and to bring an end to the country’s blasphemy laws.

In February 2024, Parliament again passed an urgency resolution after Fulani militants killed at least 195 Christians across more than 20 communities in Plateau State over the 2023 Christmas period.

In December 2025, the body called on the Nigerian government to strengthen protections for Christians, particularly in schools, following a mass kidnapping of over 300 students and 12 teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria