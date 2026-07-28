• Pledges support for widows and spouses of frontline troops

Linus Aleke in Abuja



The federal government has announced plans for a new pay rise for military personnel as part of ongoing efforts to improve their welfare, boost morale, and strengthen the country’s security architecture.

The government said the anticipated salary adjustment was intended to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of members of the armed forces while enhancing their motivation and overall well-being.

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), disclosed the plan while delivering the keynote address at a one-day training and financial empowerment workshop for widows and wives of service personnel serving in theatres of operation.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), in Abuja.

History

The federal government had in recent months stepped up efforts to tackle insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes through a combination of expanded military operations, force restructuring, and increased investment in security assets.

As part of the strategy, President Bola Tinubu recently approved the establishment of four new Nigerian Army divisions, expanding the Army from eight to 12 divisions. The new formations were 5 Division, Makurdi, covering Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi states; 9 Division, Ilorin, covering Kwara and Niger states; 10 Division, Jalingo, covering Taraba and Adamawa states; and 83 Division, Benin City, covering Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states.

The expansion was expected to improve rapid response capabilities, deepen military presence in vulnerable areas, and strengthen coordination of counterinsurgency and internal security operations.

The government had also continued to establish new brigades, battalions, forward operating bases, and barracks in strategic locations, particularly in the North-east and North-west, to support sustained operations against Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits, and other armed groups.

In addition, the government had continued to procure military hardware, including attack helicopters, armoured personnel carriers, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, artillery systems, surveillance drones, and other intelligence-gathering equipment to enhance the operational effectiveness of the armed forces.

Besides, the army is set to recruit an additional 28,000 personnel to strengthen its manpower, while increased funding had been directed towards training, logistics, and troop welfare, as part of the government’s strategy to restore security, reclaim occupied communities, and create conditions for economic and social development in affected regions.

At the event Musa said, “When I was Chief of the Defence Staff, our soldiers were receiving N49,000. Two years ago, I made efforts to have it increased to N100,000, and that was achieved.

“We are, however, still making efforts for it to be increased further. We know our president is a listening father who will ensure that our troops are well remunerated because they are sacrificing so much. I am confident that Mr President will soon announce another increase in the salaries of our personnel.

“So, we should continue to pray for our president, our leaders, and our troops on the front line.”

According to Musa, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, the president has continued to implement policies that promote enterprise development, strengthen skills acquisition, and broaden access to economic opportunities.

“His firm belief that entrepreneurs are the engine of economic growth continues to inspire programmes that enable Nigerians to build sustainable businesses and improve their quality of life,” he explained.

The minister presented a cheque for N250 million to the beneficiaries of the capacity-building programme.

Earlier, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of SMEDAN, Charles Odii, pledged the government’s continued support for widows and spouses of frontline troops.

Odii said, “To our men on the battlefield protecting Nigeria, we want you to know that we appreciate your sacrifice. We will continue to support your wives and spouses by empowering them to become entrepreneurs who can sustain their families while you defend the nation.

“We appreciate your service and will ensure that your sacrifices are not in vain.”

Odii also revealed that one of Tinubu’s early interventions was the allocation of N200 billion to support enterprises across Nigeria, comprising N75 billion in single-digit interest loans for manufacturers, N75 billion for small businesses, and N50 billion in grants for nano businesses.

He explained that nano businesses were enterprises with fewer than three employees and annual turnover of less than N3 million.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD