•Asks: What did the bombing achieve?

•Optimistic that a viable Nigeria is possible

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Professor Tukur Muham++mad Baba, National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, speaks on the achievements, challenges and future of the organisation, Nigeria’s insecurity and relations with other socio-cultural groups. Excerpts:

About two decades after the establishment of the ACF, can you say the organisation has achieved its objectives, or is there still work to be done?

In general terms, I think the ACF has stayed the course with regard to its vision and mission. If those constitute its objectives, then it has largely succeeded. The ACF was established as a forum for dialogue and collective response to shared issues affecting the diverse northern-based socio-cultural groups, united largely by political geography. To that extent, the ACF has gone far in achieving its objectives.

One clear indicator is that the organisation is firmly established, credible, visible and sound. There is no doubt about that. I can even say, without apology, that the ACF is indisputably the most eminent of such groups in the country, maintaining fidelity to its founding objectives.

That said, there is still a lot more to be done. The issues confronting the organisation are dynamic in form, content and manifestation. This naturally means that strategies must constantly be reviewed and recalibrated. The ACF has engaged in such reassessments and will continue to do so if it is to remain relevant.

No social endeavour can ever be perfect. One area often mentioned is the speed of response to emerging issues. Even here, the ACF has risen to the task, though there is always room for improvement in timeliness. In summary, the ACF has done well, but it can certainly do even better.

Has the ACF been able to bring the desired unity, particularly among the Northern elite?

Yes, to a large extent, the ACF has been able to foster unity among the Northern elite. At least, there has been no total or combustible rupture. Given the nature of our society, democracy itself, and the character of elites, one should not expect total consensus or uniformity of opinion.

It is inevitable that some individuals or groups may feel their interests are not fully accommodated or that they are inadequately represented. Such persons may choose to express themselves through other platforms, which is perfectly in line with constitutional provisions on association and dissent.

Despite this, the ACF remains pre-eminent. Northern Nigeria remains a shared geopolitical entity, and that reality will endure.

What lessons emerged from the ACF anniversary organised towards the end of last year?

There are many lessons. The most positive is that, despite challenges, Northern elites can still be brought together to collectively reflect on and respond to the daunting problems confronting the region.

Secondly, the anniversary revealed the depth of concern for the North and the scale of commitment and investment required to address its challenges comprehensively.

Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, it underscored the high expectations placed on the ACF to be more active and proactive in driving efforts to revitalise the North and its political economy, given its vast but underutilised human and material resources. The ACF is expected to take a leading mobilising role and must not shy away from this responsibility.

How does the ACF view alleged US interference in Nigeria, comments attributed to President Donald Trump, and the resurgence of terrorist attacks in the region?

Any form of foreign interference is regrettable, especially when it is avoidable. Insecurity in Nigeria is fundamentally a Nigerian problem. The ACF has consistently expressed confidence in our security agencies. Given the right leadership, directives, equipment and personnel, they are capable of addressing the challenge, as they have demonstrated in international peacekeeping missions in Congo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Haiti, Lebanon and elsewhere.

The so-called altruistic motivation behind US intervention is questionable. History offers sobering lessons from Vietnam, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and parts of Latin America, where such interventions yielded little success.

Even within West Africa, Sahelian countries that experimented with and later rejected US-led interventions provide clear warnings.

One must also ask: what has the bombing achieved? Why the resurgence of deadly terrorist attacks and student abductions in states like Borno, Kebbi, Niger and Kwara in the aftermath? These developments raise serious questions and may reflect failures of domestic governance rather than solutions imposed from outside.

How is the ACF relating with other socio-cultural organisations in the country?

The ACF enjoys very cordial relations with sister socio-cultural organisations across Nigeria.

During its 25th anniversary, groups such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, the Middle Belt Forum, Niger-Delta groups and others were invited, and many attended. Even before that event, the ACF had maintained engagement with these bodies on the basis of goodwill.

We do not see them as rivals but as partners in the collective quest for a better Nigeria.

Despite monumental challenges, corruption, insecurity, economic mismanagement, poor governance, social divisions and institutional weaknesses, a viable Nigeria is still possible. What is required is principled, people-centred leadership, honest governance, unity of purpose and a renewed commitment by citizens to hard work, patriotism and national cohesion.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria