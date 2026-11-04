Tunde Rahman

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday for Umrah, the lesser Hajj, it was a private spiritual journey. By Sunday, it had become a moment of national symbolism.

In a rare gesture reserved only for visiting Heads of State, monarchs and top dignitaries, the Saudi Royal Court ordered the doors of the Holy Ka’abah to be opened for the Nigerian President on Sunday, November 1, 2026. It is a privilege granted only a few times a year.

Accompanied by several state governors, his son Yinka, captains of industry, including BUA Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu and Oando CEO Wale Tinubu, and other officials, President Tinubu entered Islam’s holiest site, the Ka’abah, offered prayers, and kissed the Black Stone (Hajar al-Aswad).

For those of us who were there, it was an emotional moment. The symbolism was unmistakable. The Kiswah fencing around the Ka’abah was draped in Green-White-Green, the Nigerian national colour.

After arriving late on Thursday, President Tinubu, dressed in white Ihram, performed the Umrah rites early on Friday, October 30, at Masjid al-Haram. He circled the Ka’abah seven times and went further to perform the Safa and Marwa rituals. Afterwards, he prayed for peace, unity, stability, and prosperity for Nigeria.

But his interview after entering the innermost part of the Ka’abah frames the moment in political terms.

In an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority Correspondent Musbau Dan-Wahab, who covered the Umrah, President Tinubu said the pilgrimage had strengthened his commitment to building a prosperous Nigeria. He thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the honour.

“I want to say a big thank you for the faith, for the recognition. I can’t believe the fencing of the Ka’abah is in Green-White-Green, which reminds us of the Nigerian identity,” the President said.

“It is an honour that I enjoyed, and it is gracious of them to have allowed me to enter inside the Ka’abah. This is history,” he added.

When asked what he prayed for inside the Ka’abah, his answer was telling: “Well, I asked for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. And I know that prayer has been granted.”

Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, who entered with the President among others, described it as an “honour beyond measure” and a once-in-a-lifetime blessing. The businessman had performed many Hajj and Umrah, but he had never been allowed inside the Ka’abah. The same was true for virtually everyone in the Nigerian delegation.

Late President Muhammadu Buhari and his delegation enjoyed that honour too, as the Saudi authorities granted them access to enter and pray in the inner chambers of the Ka’abah in February 2016 during an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

For President Tinubu, this is a fulfilled vow. For any Muslim, stepping inside the Ka’abah is a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual fulfilment. Although this just-ended Umrah was not President Tinubu’s first, it was his first inside that sacred Ka’abah. He has performed many Umrahs, including one before the 2023 election and another after the poll. During an official visit to Riyadh in November 2023, he made time to go to Makkah for Umrah, then proceeded to Guinea-Bissau.

During his visit to Makkah before the 2023 elections, he prayed for Allah’s blessings and grace, promising to return to express his gratitude to God if he won. The 2026 return completes that spiritual circle.

However, beyond the spirituality behind Sunday’s entry into the inner chambers of Ka’abah, the Saudi gesture towards President Tinubu bears a few implications. These fall into three categories: a strong diplomatic signal, political resonance, and moral renewal for governance.

On the diplomatic front, the opening of the Ka’abah, outside its traditional ceremonial schedule, is a state honour, not a tourist gesture. It is a clear sign of the high esteem in which Saudi Arabia holds Nigeria. Saudi Arabia’s decision to grant the honour to President Tinubu, at a time Nigeria is seeking more investment, increased oil cooperation, and a larger Hajj quota, signals that the bilateral relationship remains strong. President Tinubu described it as a reflection of the two countries’ longstanding friendship.

At the political level, the images of President Tinubu in Ihram inside the Ka’abah praying for Nigeria will resonate deeply across Northern Nigeria and among Muslim voters nationwide. Coming just days after his campaign flag-off on October 24 in Kaduna, it reinforces his identity as a leader who respects faith and tradition. In a January 2027 contest where faith and Northern votes will be decisive, this spiritual moment will be politically priceless.

The Northern Muslims will see in the race a Muslim honoured at the holiest site in Islam. His expanding Christian base in Southern Kaduna, the Middle Belt, and the South-East will also see a President who prays for all in Makkah. This neutralises the old religious debate where one candidate campaigned solely on ethnic and religious grounds.

There is also the moral renewal of commitment to governance. President Tinubu himself sees it as a recommitment. The President has demonstrated a strong commitment to reforming and improving Nigeria’s governance story.

From the removal of the fuel subsidy, eliminating many foreign exchange windows, stabilising the naira and modernising the taxes, to improving workers’ welfare through a minimum wage increase, credits for civil servants under the Creditcorps scheme, clearing pension backlogs, providing student loans, and ensuring timely graduation for tertiary institution students, the Tinubu administration is keeping the promise and steadily resetting the Nigerian economy.

Now, he says, “My commitment to Nigeria is stronger than ever.” And after praying for wisdom and resilience in Ka’abah, he is returning to Nigeria to face the final stretch of reforms and a campaign that promises to be heated.

On arrival, he would first visit Akwa Ibom to commission some projects. Then he would head to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the campaign on Saturday, November 7.

As the 2027 race intensifies, the image of President Tinubu inside the Ka’abah, praying for Nigeria, will be more powerful than any campaign billboard. That image indicates that leadership is not just political. It is spiritual. Indeed, from the Ranchers Bees Stadium in Kaduna, the heartland of Northern Nigeria, to the inner recesses of Ka’abah in Makka, the cradle of Islam, President Tinubu has, in the last two weeks, framed his re-election message in two powerful arenas- the political and the spiritual-. Is there any reason to think that victory in 2027 is not already guaranteed?

•Rahman, Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Media and Special Duties, is a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD