By

Uthman Salami

The International Criminal Police Organisation has arrested two suspects in Nigeria in separate investigations into cybercrime, including an international investment fraud scheme linked to more than $2.4m in suspected criminal proceeds.

The arrests were disclosed in a statement on Operation Serengeti III, a cybercrime enforcement operation.

In a statement published on INTERPOL’s website and obtained by PUNCH Metro on Thursday, the agency said the operation was coordinated between June 29 and August 31, 2026, with law enforcement agencies from 21 countries participating.

According to the statement, Nigerian authorities arrested one suspect linked to a large-scale phishing and business email compromise operation that harvested software credentials and amassed approximately 2.1 million email addresses.

INTERPOL added that investigators recovered a luxury vehicle suspected to have been purchased with criminal proceeds.

In a separate investigation, INTERPOL added that Nigerian authorities arrested another suspect over an international investment fraud scheme promoted through messaging applications.

PUNCH Metro observed that the names of the two suspects were not disclosed in the statement.

Financial investigations linked the scheme to the movement of more than $2.4m in suspected criminal proceeds, much of which was allegedly laundered through cryptocurrency transactions.

The statement read, “In Nigeria, authorities arrested a suspect behind a large-scale phishing and business email compromise operation that harvested software credentials and amassed approximately 2.1 million email addresses. Investigators also recovered a luxury vehicle suspected to have been purchased with criminal proceeds.

“A separate Nigerian investigation targeted an international investment fraud scheme promoted via messaging apps, leading to the arrest of a suspect. Financial investigations revealed the movement of more than $2.4m in suspected criminal proceeds, much of which was laundered through cryptocurrency transactions.”

INTERPOL said Operation Serengeti III targeted cyber-enabled fraud, ransomware, business email compromise, online scams and digital extortion.

The operation involved law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, which arrested 1,462 suspects, disrupted 10,909 malicious networks and recovered more than $105m in illicit funds.

Authorities also identified 65,929 victims targeted by cybercriminal networks, while financial investigations linked criminal activities to losses exceeding $385m.

The operation was supported by private-sector partners who provided intelligence, technical analysis and operational expertise to help investigators identify targets, map criminal networks and support investigations.

INTERPOL’s Director of Cybercrime, Neal Jetton, said cybercrime networks exploited technology to target victims across national borders.

“Operation Serengeti III reinforces a clear message: while cybercrime is increasingly borderless, international cooperation remains one of the most effective tools for disrupting criminal networks, recovering criminal assets and protecting communities from digital harm,” he said.

The statement added that several investigations arising from the operation remained active, with authorities continuing efforts to identify additional suspects, trace illicit proceeds and analyse seized digital evidence.

According to INTERPOL, Nigeria was among the participating countries, alongside Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, the United States, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Uthman Salami

Uthman, a Mass Communication graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has over six years experience in journalism. He reports crime to community-related news for Metro, business with a focus on the capital market and the oil and gas.

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