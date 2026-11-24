By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Haruna Aliyu, Musa Ubandawaki, Idris Salisu, Fauziyya Lawal, Hadiza Yusuf & Muhammad Inuwa

THE battle for the seven North-West state government houses of Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kano, Kebbi, Katsina and Zamfara is gathering momentum ahead of the February 6, 2027 governorship elections, with incumbent governors seeking fresh mandates amid growing opposition activities, political defections and shifting alliances.

Although the All Progressives Congress, APC, controls all the states and enjoys the advantage of incumbency, the emerging political landscape suggests that none of the contests can be taken for granted. The African Democratic Congress, ADC, is positioning itself as a rallying platform for politicians dissatisfied with the ruling party, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is banking on its traditional grassroots structures and political networks.

In Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani faces a familiar challenger, Isa Ashiru of the ADC. In Jigawa, Governor Umar Namadi confronts Mustapha Sule Lamido of the PDP and Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu of the ADC. Sokoto presents a potentially bruising contest between Governor Ahmed Aliyu and former Deputy Governor Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, while Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf faces opposition candidates and the political consequences of his separation from former political benefactor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In Kebbi, Governor Nasir Idris faces former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who is seeking to capitalise on public dissatisfaction. Katsina Governor Dikko Umaru Radda is challenged by Senators Yakubu Lado Danmarke and Ahmad Babba Kaita of the PDP and ADC respectively. In Zamfara, Governor Dauda Lawal, who defected from the PDP to the APC, faces Senator Kabiru Marafa of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, and other opposition candidates.

Across the seven states, insecurity, particularly banditry, kidnapping, attacks on rural communities and displacement, is emerging as a defining electoral issue. Economic hardship, unemployment, poverty and the rising cost of living will also influence voters’ assessment of the incumbents.

The governors must contend with internal party rivalries and the challenge of translating government projects and political appointments into votes. The opposition, on its part, must convert public dissatisfaction, endorsements and growing political visibility into effective grassroots mobilisation.

ZAMFARA: Lawal, Marafa in security-driven battle Zamfara

Governor banks on APC and federal backing, development projects as banditry and opposition realignments shape contest

The battle for Zamfara Government House is gathering momentum ahead of the February 2027 governorship election, with incumbent Governor Dauda Lawal seeking re-election on the APC platform after defecting from the PDP, the party on which he won in 2023.

His major challenger is Senator Kabiru Marafa of the NDC, while Bulyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi of the ADC and Hamza Musa Maibulawis of the SDP are also in the race.

Lawal banks on projects, federal backing

Lawal is expected to campaign on his administration’s performance in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other sectors across Zamfara’s 14 local government areas.

His supporters argue that the administration has made significant progress in transforming the state within a relatively short period.

Former Deputy Speaker Namadi Isah Kasuwar Daji has expressed confidence in the governor’s performance, declaring that there is “no vacancy” in Zamfara Government House in 2027.

Lawal is also expected to benefit from the political advantages associated with the APC and its federal connections.

Pro-President Bola Tinubu mobilisation has been active in Gusau, including the presentation of campaign vehicles for the Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement at the Government House. Defence Minister Bello Mohammed Matawalle has also pledged to boost highway security while rallying support for the APC.

However, insecurity remains the biggest obstacle to Lawal’s re-election bid. Banditry, attacks on communities and disruption of livelihoods have continued to affect parts of the state.

The opposition is expected to make the security situation a major campaign issue, questioning the administration’s ability to protect lives and property.

The governor’s development projects may strengthen his appeal, but voters will also assess progress in restoring peace, securing rural communities and enabling farmers to return to their fields.

Marafa seeks to exploit security concerns

Senator Kabiru Marafa of the NDC is seeking to capitalise on dissatisfaction with insecurity and the political realignment following Lawal’s defection to the APC.

Marafa, who comes from Zamfara Central, is regarded by his supporters as a politician with a substantial following.

A political group backing his ambition, Marafa Ambassadors for Change, has declared its intention to challenge Lawal’s administration and mobilise support for the senator.

The group’s state coordinator, Comrade Mukhtar Yahuza General, described it as a movement comprising graduates, young people, professionals and businesspeople united by their support for Marafa.

The group accused Lawal’s administration of failing to address insecurity and protect lives and property.

It praised Marafa, declaring: “He cannot lie, he cannot cheat, and he cannot betray his people, while countless politicians do not have these qualities.”

The endorsement reflects the group’s confidence in Marafa, although the extent to which its support can translate into votes remains to be seen.

His major challenge will be building a statewide political structure capable of competing with the incumbent’s government machinery and the APC’s federal connections.

ADC, SDP candidates seek regional support

ADC candidate Bulyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi comes from Zamfara North and is expected to draw support from his home zone.

The district comprises Shinkafi, Zurmi, Birnin Magaji and Kaura-Namoda local government areas, which have experienced serious bandit attacks.

The security challenges could create an opening for Shinkafi among residents seeking stronger representation and a different approach to tackling insecurity.

However, his lack of broad popularity across Zamfara could limit his chances. He must extend his appeal beyond the North and attract support across the state’s 14 local government areas.

The SDP candidate, Hamza Musa Maibulawis, could draw support from Gusau and other parts of the Central zone because of his geographical connection to the area. Nevertheless, his statewide political visibility and organisational strength appear limited.

Incumbency, El-Rufai’s influence, opposition realignment, Southern Kaduna’s expectations shape contest in Kaduna

The battle for Sir Kashim Ibrahim House is taking shape ahead of the February 6, 2027 election, with Governor Uba Sani of the APC seeking a second term against Isa Ashiru of the ADC, who is making another attempt to govern Kaduna State.

Although 16 political parties have candidates in the race, attention is increasingly focused on the two leading contenders and the ability of the opposition to consolidate around a common alternative.

Other candidates include Adamu Alhaji Ahamed of the Action Alliance, AA; Solomon John Yayock of the Action Democratic Party, ADP; Tukur Rabiu of APGA; Haruna Yunusa Saeed of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM; Rilwanu Muhammad Lawal of the Labour Party, LP; Bawa Shehu Usman of the PDP; Abdulfattah Muhammad Aminu of the PRP; Idris Adamu Abubakar of the SDP and candidates of other parties.

Uba Sani banks on incumbency, expanding coalition

Uba Sani enters the contest with the advantages of incumbency, control of government machinery and the backing of the APC establishment. His political network extends across the state’s 23 local government areas.

His coalition has expanded beyond traditional APC supporters. Former governor Ramalan Yero, former senator Shehu Sani, former senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung and other influential politicians have become associated with his camp.

The governor has also attracted politicians previously associated with his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai. The October defection of former Finance Commissioner Muhammad Bashir Sa’idu, former Education Commissioner Jafaru Sani and former senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari from the ADC to the APC was significant.

Sa’idu claimed that his political organisation brought more than 200,000 supporters into the APC. Uba Sani subsequently announced that the party was targeting three million votes in Kaduna.

The governor’s calculation is that the expanding coalition, combined with his administration’s record and the APC’s organisational strength, will improve his re-election prospects. The real test, however, is whether the alliances will translate into votes.

Ashiru makes another attempt

For Ashiru, 2027 represents another opportunity to realise his governorship ambition. He contested against El-Rufai in 2019 and Uba Sani in 2023, finishing second on both occasions.

In 2023, he secured 719,196 votes against Uba Sani’s 730,002, demonstrating his substantial electoral following.

His emergence as the ADC candidate has placed him in a new political arrangement involving some former associates of El-Rufai. Ashiru secured the party’s ticket in May 2026 with 86,113 votes, defeating several aspirants, including Jafaru Sani.

He has appointed John Ayuba, a former commissioner under the administrations of Patrick Yakowa and Ramalan Yero, as Director-General of his campaign organisation.

His challenge is to consolidate his political base, retain the El-Rufai network’s support and prevent internal disagreements from weakening his campaign.

El-Rufai and Southern Kaduna factors

The relationship between Uba Sani and his former political benefactor, El-Rufai, remains a major factor. Their differences have reshaped alliances within the APC and opposition.

El-Rufai’s association with the ADC initially raised expectations that his political network would provide Ashiru with substantial organisational support. However, defections by some former associates to the APC have complicated that calculation.

The November 12 defection of members of the Nasiriyya Youth and other former ADC supporters to Uba Sani’s camp further illustrates the fluidity of the political alignment.

Southern Kaduna will also be a critical battleground. Expectations concerning representation, security, development and inclusion in government will influence voting decisions.

While Uba Sani must demonstrate that his administration has addressed longstanding concerns, Ashiru must convince voters across the three senatorial districts that he offers a credible statewide alternative.

Ultimately, security, unemployment, agriculture, infrastructure, education and healthcare will shape the electorate’s assessment. Uba Sani has incumbency and an expanding coalition on his side, but Ashiru’s previous electoral performance and opposition realignment make the contest worth watching.

Namadi, Lamido, Nakudu in three-way race in Jigawa

Jigawa State is heading towards a potentially competitive governorship election, with Governor Umar Namadi of the APC facing Mustapha Sule Lamido of the PDP and Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu of the ADC.

The state has 27 local government areas, 4,522 polling units and 2,867,787 registered voters. Its three senatorial districts—North-East, South-West and North-West—will be central to the candidates’ calculations.

Lamido banks on political legacy, PDP structures

Mustapha Sule Lamido enters the race with considerable goodwill, particularly among young people, and the advantage of belonging to a party with established electoral structures in Jigawa.

His origin from Jigawa South-West, traditionally a PDP stronghold, gives him an important starting point. The zone has seven local government areas and was the only senatorial district where the PDP won the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats during the 2023 elections.

His political standing is also associated with the influence and legacy of his father, former Governor Sule Lamido. Projects and political activities undertaken during his father’s administration remain important reference points for some voters.

The movement of two former APC Speakers of the Jigawa State House of Assembly into the PDP could further improve his prospects through their political connections and grassroots influence.

However, defections from the PDP, particularly to the ADC, threaten to weaken its structure and fragment its traditional support base.

Vice President Kashim Shettima’s recent assertion that former Jigawa governors, including Sule Lamido, were supporting the APC has also generated controversy. Although the former governor rejected the claim, it introduced another dimension into the political debate.

Nakudu seeks to establish ADC as a force

Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu is banking on the ADC’s growing national visibility to establish the party as a serious contender.

Dissatisfaction with Federal Government policies could create an opening for the ADC to attract voters seeking an alternative to the established parties. Internal divisions within the APC may also provide opportunities for the opposition.

Nakudu’s choice of Aminu Ibrahim Ringim as running mate is another factor in the party’s calculations. Ringim’s political relationships and local connections could help the ADC extend its influence.

However, Nakudu faces a significant challenge because he and Lamido come from the same senatorial district. Their rivalry could divide the opposition’s traditional support base and benefit the APC.

Disagreements within the ADC at state and national levels could also undermine its mobilisation efforts. Nakudu must convert the party’s growing visibility and political alliances into an effective structure across all 27 local government areas.

Namadi relies on performance, APC machinery

Namadi enters the election with the advantages of incumbency and the ruling party’s political machinery.

His administration’s record in infrastructure, agriculture, youth empowerment and other development programmes is expected to form a major part of his campaign.

Coming from Jigawa North-East, which has eight local government areas, the governor has an opportunity to build his electoral strength around his home zone. However, he will need substantial support in the South-West and North-West.

The defection of influential opposition politicians into the APC, including a PDP member of the State House of Assembly representing Birnin Kudu and an NNPP member of the House of Representatives representing Gwaram, could improve the party’s mobilisation network.

Despite these advantages, economic hardship associated with Federal Government policies, including fuel subsidy removal and tax reforms, could generate dissatisfaction that affects APC candidates.

Internal disagreements among APC stakeholders also represent a potential threat.

Ultimately, Lamido must retain the PDP’s South-West stronghold and expand into other zones. Nakudu must transform the ADC’s national visibility into grassroots strength, while Namadi must defend his record and prevent opposition fragmentation from becoming a serious threat.

SOKOTO: Aliyu, Dan’iya brace for showdown as APC, ADC jostle for power

Wamakko’s political machinery backs incumbent as Tambuwal’s influence, insecurity and economic hardship fuel opposition hopes

The 2027 Sokoto governorship election is shaping up as a contest between the ruling APC, led by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, and the ADC, whose candidate, former Deputy Governor Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, is emerging as a formidable challenger.

The Labour Party’s Haliru Dikko and the NDC candidate, Shamsuddeen Aliyu Haido, are also in the race, although their prospects appear more difficult.

Aliyu banks on Wamakko’s political machinery

Aliyu enters the contest with considerable political advantages. His strongest asset is the support of former Governor and APC leader in Sokoto, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, whose political influence and grassroots network remain critical to the state’s political calculations.

The governor also enjoys the backing of serving political officeholders, the 23 local government council chairmen, senior government officials and other influential stakeholders.

As incumbent, Aliyu has the opportunity to showcase his administration’s achievements in infrastructure, security, public services and other sectors.

However, political endorsements and government structures do not automatically guarantee victory. He must convince voters that his administration has adequately addressed their economic difficulties and insecurity.

Dan’iya rides on opposition sentiment, Tambuwal’s influence

For Dan’iya, the election offers an opportunity to transform his political experience and growing opposition support into an electoral breakthrough.

A former deputy governor, Commissioner for Local Government Affairs and local government chairman, he is familiar with Sokoto’s political and administrative structures.

His potential advantage is the support he enjoys among communities affected by persistent banditry and criminal activities. Residents displaced by insecurity are looking towards political alternatives capable of restoring peace and rebuilding their communities.

Economic hardship, rising living costs, unemployment and poverty have also created dissatisfaction with the ruling establishment.

The ADC hopes to capitalise on this sentiment. Its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, used his campaign flag-off in Sokoto to promise to address insecurity, restore petroleum subsidy arrangements and improve citizens’ welfare if elected in 2027.

The large crowd reportedly witnessed at the rally further energised the party’s supporters, although rally attendance does not necessarily translate into votes.

Dan’iya also enjoys the backing of former Sokoto Governor and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, whose political network remains influential across the state.

His challenge is to translate this support into effective election-day organisation, including polling agents, mobilisation structures and resources to compete against an incumbent government.

LP, NDC face uphill task

Labour Party candidate Haliru Dikko, a retired Permanent Secretary in the Sokoto State Civil Service, brings administrative experience to the contest. However, his emergence following the withdrawal of the initial candidate, Aminu Umar, popularly known as Maxia, raises questions about the party’s preparedness and internal cohesion.

Haido, on the other hand, is a relatively new face in Sokoto politics. He spent much of his political and professional life in Kaduna before emerging as a governorship contender in his home state.

His visibility increased during the visit of former presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso to Sokoto for stakeholders’ and youth engagement meetings and their visit to the internally displaced persons’ camp at Ramen Kura.

On July 2, 2026, Haido hosted a unity meeting at the NDC state secretariat, bringing together members of the State Executive Committee, chairmen of the 23 local government areas, party aspirants and members of the OK Movement. The meeting focused on party unity and grassroots mobilisation.

Nevertheless, both the LP and NDC face organisational and financial limitations compared with the APC and ADC.

The Sokoto contest could ultimately become a referendum on the incumbent’s performance and the opposition’s promise of change. Aliyu has Wamakko’s political machinery behind him, while Dan’iya has Tambuwal’s influence and the ADC’s growing appeal.

APC crisis, Kwankwasiyya factor test Yusuf’s second-term bid in Kano

Governor faces ADC and NDC challengers as political realignments, court battles and internal divisions shape contest

With 78 days to the February 6, 2027 governorship election, the battle for Kano is taking shape, although political activities among the major parties have remained relatively low-key.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, seeking re-election on the APC platform, faces challenges arising from divisions within his party and the political consequences of his separation from former political benefactor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

His major challengers are Ibrahim Ali Amin, popularly known as Little, of the ADC and Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, a former deputy governor, of the NDC.

Yusuf enjoys the advantage of incumbency and the backing of influential APC figures, including former governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Ibrahim Shekarau, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and other stakeholders.

However, his biggest challenge may come from within the APC. Disagreements among stakeholders, including interests associated with Barau Jibrin and Deputy Governor Murtala Sule Garo, could affect the party’s unity.

Although Garo is Yusuf’s running mate, reconciling competing interests will be crucial to the governor’s re-election chances.

Another development with possible political implications is Yusuf’s marital crisis involving his second wife, Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, a relative of his former political ally. The governor confirmed that he had initiated steps to dissolve the marriage, while the divorce case was adjourned to December 15.

Although personal, the matter could have political implications given Yusuf’s separation from Kwankwaso and defection from the NNPP to the APC. It could affect his relationship with some supporters loyal to the Kwankwasiyya movement.

ADC, NDC seek opening

ADC candidate Little is positioning himself as an alternative to the ruling party. His running mate, Shehu Abdulkadir Bari, is an ICT and artificial intelligence specialist from Rogo Local Government Area.

The party’s agenda focuses on industrialisation, education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and youth and women’s empowerment.

Little has constituted an 18-member campaign council and secured a favourable court ruling in a legal challenge brought by Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil. The November 18 ruling dismissed the challenge as statute-barred, removing a major legal obstacle to his candidacy.

The NDC is also hoping to challenge the APC through Gwarzo, who has Mustapha Kwankwaso, son of the former governor, as running mate.

However, the party faces a legal battle over recognition of its candidates by INEC. Their names were omitted from the commission’s initial final candidate list following a suit by three aggrieved party members challenging their emergence.

On October 27, the Federal High Court in Kano issued an interim order restraining INEC from publishing the NDC candidates pending the hearing of the substantive case. The commission subsequently retained the party on its updated list with the notation, “Court Order”, instead of the candidates’ names.

The NDC accused the APC of being behind efforts to prevent its candidates from appearing on the ballot, alleging that the ruling party fears the Kwankwasiyya movement. The APC denied the allegation and challenged the NDC to provide evidence linking it or Governor Yusuf to the lawsuit.

The NDC has yet to commence its campaign in Kano. Its prospects could improve if the legal dispute is resolved in its favour. Gwarzo’s experience as a former deputy governor and Mustapha Kwankwaso’s political connection could provide an important platform.

For Yusuf, the priority is to manage APC divisions, defend his record and prevent the Kwankwasiyya factor from becoming an electoral liability. The opposition must overcome its legal and organisational challenges.

KEBBI: Idris, Malami in high-stakes battle

Rider: Governor banks on infrastructure and APC heavyweights as former AGF exploits insecurity and public discontent

The contest for Kebbi Government House is increasingly taking shape between incumbent Governor Nasir Idris of the APC and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami, who is seeking the governorship on the ADC platform.

Idris is expected to make infrastructure development and interventions in critical sectors the centrepiece of his re-election campaign.

Before he assumed office, successive administrations were accused of neglecting Birnin Kebbi, with the state capital lacking adequate road networks and other urban infrastructure.

His administration has undertaken road construction and rehabilitation in the state capital, alongside improvements to roundabouts and township roads.

Another advantage is his political strategy of reaching out to different segments of the population through appointments. His administration has appointed more than 5,000 aides in different categories, a strategy intended to bring government closer to the people and expand its political network.

Idris also enjoys the backing of influential politicians, including Senator Adamu Aliero, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, former governors Saidu Nasamu Dakingari and Atiku Bagudu, as well as grassroots political figures.

Their influence could strengthen APC mobilisation across the state. However, the governor must demonstrate that the projects and appointments have translated into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

Malami banks on ADC momentum, insecurity concerns

Malami hopes to draw strength from the growing national visibility of the ADC and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He is also banking on public dissatisfaction with the APC, particularly over insecurity and the disruption of farming activities in parts of the North.

Persistent attacks by armed bandits have affected rural communities, undermined agricultural activities and heightened concerns about government’s ability to protect lives and property.

Malami’s calculation is that a strong ADC performance at the presidential level could improve the chances of its candidates in the states.

He has also made attractive pledges to civil servants, traditional rulers and traders in Kebbi, seeking to appeal to groups that may feel the incumbent administration has not done enough for them.

His arrests and detention by anti-graft agencies have generated public attention and sympathy among some sections of the electorate, which his supporters could seek to translate into votes.

Nevertheless, Malami must demonstrate that the ADC has the organisational strength to challenge the APC’s established structures.

For Idris, the challenge is to defend his development record and address security concerns. For Malami, it is to convert public dissatisfaction and the ADC’s growing profile into a credible electoral coalition.

KATSINA: Lado, Babba Kaita challenge APC, Radda’s dominance

Development record and APC machinery give incumbent an edge, but insecurity and economic hardship threaten ruling party’s dominance

The battle for Katsina Government House is taking shape, with incumbent Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of the APC facing Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke of the PDP and Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita of the ADC.

Although Radda has the advantage of incumbency and the ruling party’s political machinery, the opposition is seeking to make the contest competitive.

Radda banks on development record, APC structure

Radda’s strongest selling point is his administration’s development record. Since assuming office, his government has embarked on road construction and rehabilitation, as well as the upgrading of schools and healthcare facilities.

His administration has also introduced programmes in agriculture, education, healthcare, women empowerment and youth development.

The APC’s structures across the state’s 34 local government areas and 361 wards, alongside the support of party stakeholders, elected officials and political appointees, strengthen his position.

However, insecurity remains a major concern in several communities, while economic hardship, unemployment and rising living costs continue to shape public opinion.

How convincingly Radda addresses these challenges and communicates his achievements will determine whether his development record translates into votes.

Lado relies on grassroots appeal

For the PDP, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke presents a formidable challenge, particularly because of his grassroots connections and reputation for humanitarian interventions and empowerment programmes.

His supporters point to his assistance to students, empowerment initiatives and support for less privileged residents, including people facing serious health challenges.

His November 18 campaign flag-off, which attracted an impressive gathering, demonstrated the PDP’s determination to challenge the ruling party.

Lado’s experience in the House of Representatives and Senate also gives him an established political platform.

However, his association with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has generated mixed perceptions among some voters. Critics portray him as a political ally of the former Rivers State governor.

Whether this becomes an electoral liability will depend on his ability to establish an independent political identity and convince voters that his ambition is driven by Katsina’s interests.

He must also maintain PDP unity and attract voters beyond the party’s traditional supporters.

Babba Kaita banks on experience

Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita of the ADC brings political experience and a record of constituency representation to the contest.

During his tenure in the Senate, he attracted attention through empowerment initiatives and interventions aimed at improving constituents’ welfare.

However, questions have been raised about his temperament and whether his perceived hot temper aligns with the patience, restraint and tolerance expected of a governor.

Convincing voters that he possesses the necessary leadership qualities will be important to his ambition.

He must also build an effective statewide structure rather than rely mainly on support around his former senatorial constituency.

On balance, Radda appears to have an advantage because of incumbency, APC structures and his administration’s development projects. But insecurity and economic difficulties could undermine his chances.

Lado could benefit from his humanitarian appeal and grassroots connections, while Babba Kaita’s political experience gives him a platform to compete. Both must demonstrate wider statewide acceptance.

The deciding factors

Across the seven states, the 2027 governorship elections will be shaped by incumbency, political alliances, party structures, security, economic conditions and candidates’ records.

The APC governors enjoy government machinery, political appointments and established networks. However, these advantages could be undermined by internal disagreements, public dissatisfaction and failure to address pressing challenges.

The ADC’s emergence as a major opposition platform has altered political calculations in several states. Its ability to attract influential politicians and dissatisfied members of other parties could make it a significant force. The PDP, meanwhile, retains grassroots structures and political legacies that could prove decisive in states such as Jigawa and Katsina.

Ultimately, the elections will be determined not by defections, campaign vehicles, endorsements or rally crowds alone, but by candidates’ capacity to mobilise voters, maintain party unity, protect their votes and convince the electorate that they deserve another mandate.

For the incumbents, the question is whether their records justify another term. For the opposition, it is whether its promise of change can be translated into an organised and winning electoral movement.

Vanguard Media Ltd