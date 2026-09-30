Benjamin Netanyahu said that the man was being interrogated by Saudi authorities

Maira Butt

A pilot on a flight from Dubai to Israel who reportedly stabbed his co-pilot in an attempted hijacking in midair, has been arrested, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

He said the man is being interrogated by Saudi authorities.

Terrified passengers travelling on Flydubai Flight FZ1073 have described bloody scenes as the plane descended approximately 13,000 feet in 30 seconds during the chaos Wednesday morning.

One passenger with blood on his face posted to social media: “We’re here during the hijacking of an airplane. At this point we’ve subdued the terrorists, we’re approaching landing. Whoever is hearing me, we need help.”

Another, called Meital, told Channel 12: “There were stabbings and a lot of blood. We’re very emotional and under terrible stress, it’s very difficult for me to talk.”

The Boeing 737 plane, which Israeli media said had around 150 Israeli passengers on board, landed at Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Defence minister Israel Katz said that the incident was an intentional “jihadist terror attack”.

Citing preliminary information, he said that the attacker intended to crash the plane killing everyone on board.

Key Points

Israeli defence minister Katz says incident was ‘jihadist terror attack’

Defence minister Israel Katz says that a reported hijacking incident this morning was an intentional “jihadist terror attack”.

He said, citing preliminary information, that the attacker intended to crash the plane killing everyone on board.

Maira Butt

Pilot in ‘hijacking’ incident arrested, says Netanyahu

A pilot who attacked his co-pilot on a FlyDubai flight this morning has been arrested and is being interrogated by Saudi authorities, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu saiid on Wednesday.

The flight was bound for Tel Aviv and was diverted to Saudi Arabia.

Maira Butt

Netanyahu says he has spoken with passenger on board flight

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has spoken with a passenger on board the FlyDubai flight that was involved in a reported “hijacking” incident this morning.

“I have spoken with one of the passengers on board the flight,” he said. “A second crew on board stabilised the plane.”

Maira Butt

The latest: Israeli officials fear attempted ‘terror attack’ in the sky

Three Israeli officials said on Wednesday the co-pilot of the flydubai flight FZ1073 is believed to have stabbed the captain in a possible attempted ‘terror attack’.

They said the cabin crew entered the cockpit and took control the plane, which diverted to Saudi Arabia as it flew over Jordanian airspace.

One of the officials identified the attacker as an Omani national.

But around the time the plane landed, Doron Spielman, a spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister’s office, said the incident was not believed to have been a hijacking, describing it as a “different incident”.

He did not immediately respond to a further request for comment on whether Israel was treating it as a “terror incident”.

The Israeli officials said, however, that Israel’s current assessment is that the incident was an attempted “terror attack” and not related to any kind of mental health issue with either of the pilots.

James Reynolds

Netanyahu clears schedule following plane incident

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cleared his schedule for the rest of the day to manage the crisis, an Israeli official said.

Neyanyahu has held security consultations on the incident, they added.

It comes after he met with UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a a rare visit to the Gulf country on Sunday.

Israel and the UAE have forged close security, military and economic ties since establishing diplomatic ties in 2020.

Alex Croft

‘There were stabbings and a lot of blood’, says passenger

We can now bring you more testimonies coming from passengers on the plane and their families.

Yasmin Abu Kasis, whose ⁠daughter Miriam was on the flight, said that her daughter had told her that she had heard screaming and that a man took a knife, put the pilot on the floor, and that there was blood everywhere.

Pictures shared on social media showed passengers with clothes covered in blood.

Ms Kasis said the pilot was calling for help as the plane started to lose control. “The plane start to lose control. So all the people, they scream, they think they are going,” she told the Associated Press.

Meital, a passenger whose husband was involved in the onboard brawl, told Channel 12: “Someone shouted ‘stabbing’ and my husband immediately understood what was happening and rushed to the front of the plane, and along with other Israelis they neutralized the terrorist.

“There were stabbings and a lot of blood. We’re very emotional and under terrible stress, it’s very difficult for me to talk,” she adds.

Alex Croft

‘Whoever can hear me, we need help’: Terrified passengers call for assistance

More footage is emerging online from the scene of the plane incident earlier today.

One passenger with blood on his face posted a video on social media after appearing to have been involved in the onboard brawl.

“We’re here during the hijacking of an airplane,” said the with blood on his face, in a video published on social media by Channel 13.

“At this point we’ve subdued the terrorists, we’re approaching landing. Whoever is hearing me, we need help,” he added, according to a translation by The Times of Israel.

“We’re landing in Tabuk, apparently in Saudi Arabia. An unknown, unfamiliar area. On the plane, everybody is safe and sound, other than the pilot. We need help.”

Alex Croft

Ben Gvir says ‘attack’ shows Israel must intensify military action in the region

Far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir has said that the hijacking of a FlyDubai plane on Wednesday demonstrates the need for Israel to justify its military campaign in the region.

“Thank you to the Creator of the Universe and to the heroic passengers, but Israel’s security doctrine must go up a level!” he wrote in a post on X.

“Israel has done a wonderful job in the last two and a half years, but we must not stop and must continue until achieving total victory in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, and Judea and Samaria.

“The naive notion that our enemies value life and that we should have mercy on them received another reminder this morning in the form of a terrorist who planned to crash a plane and murder the 180 Israelis on board.

“Terrorism is a devil with which no agreement should ever be reached except for its defeat and erasure from the face of the earth.”

Maira Butt

Passengers being treated ‘well’ in Saudi Arabia

Passengers who have landed in Saudi Arabia after a plane was diverted away from Tel Aviv, say they are being treated well.

“They’re performing in the best way,” Almog Italie told Channel 12 news. “They’re taking care of us. At the moment, we’re relying on them.”

“In Saudi Arabia we trust!” he added.

Maira Butt

All passengers safe and accounted for, says airline

An airline spokesperson said the FlyDubai ​flight ⁠experienced an “incident” en route to Tel ‌Aviv and diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely. All passengers were safe and accounted for, the spokesperson said, without providing any further details.

The Independent UK