Jason Arday was born in London to Ghanaian parents. His early life was far from ordinary. He reportedly did not speak until he was 11 and did not learn to read and write until he was 18. Yet he went on to earn a doctorate, become a sociologist and build an academic career around race, inequality, social mobility and education. In 2023, at just 37, he became Professor of Sociology of Education at the University of Cambridge, making him the university’s youngest Black professor.

That is the man whose death has now shocked many people.

Arday was found unresponsive at an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday afternoon. Police say his death was unexpected but is not currently being treated as suspicious. His cause of death has not been made public, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The circumstances make the news particularly difficult to take in because Arday had been at the centre of a major academic controversy shortly before his death.

Questions had been raised about his academic work, including allegations of plagiarism in his doctoral thesis and other publications. Arday denied deliberately doing anything wrong.

His PhD had previously been investigated by Liverpool John Moores University, which did not uphold the plagiarism allegations, although it found some issues that it described as “honest and reasonable error.”

Then Cambridge received new information and opened another investigation into questions surrounding his academic qualifications and honorary appointments, alongside separate complaints concerning academic misconduct.

On August 5, Arday resigned from Cambridge and Jesus College.

Nine days later, he was dead.

It is difficult not to notice that timing. But noticing it is not the same as knowing that one caused the other.

We simply do not know what caused his death.

And that is where I think we need to be careful.

It would be wrong to use his death to erase the legitimate questions that had been raised about his academic record. But it would be equally wrong to turn an unresolved controversy into an explanation for his death.

Those are two separate matters.

What remains striking is the journey that brought Jason Arday to Cambridge in the first place.

A boy who reportedly could not speak until 11 and could not read or write until 18 eventually became a professor at one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

That is an extraordinary journey by any measure.

His later career may now be examined, questioned and debated for years to come. Universities will have questions to answer about recruitment and vetting. Arday’s academic record will also have to be judged on the evidence.

But tonight, there is also a 41-year-old man who is no longer here.

We do not yet know why he died.

So perhaps the decent thing is to leave that question to the coroner, allow the facts to emerge and resist the urge to fill the gaps with speculation.

Whatever one thinks about the controversy surrounding Jason Arday, his death is a reminder that public figures are still human beings, even when their lives become headlines.

And 41 is simply too young to die.

Solomon Dalung Esq.